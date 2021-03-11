REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRAZIL-POLITICS/LULA

Brazil's Lula tees up candidacy, blasting Bolsonaro on COVID-19, economy

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva set the stage on Wednesday for a likely 2022 presidential run, using his first speech since his graft convictions were annulled to blast President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic and economy.

USA-CHINA

Top U.S., China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska, the White House said on Wednesday, the first high-level in-person contact between the two sparring countries under the Biden administration.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

The House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history, a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that gives President Joe Biden his first major victory in office.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

U.S. to build COVID-19 vaccine supply with 100 mln additional doses of J&J shot

The United States plans to double its order of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine with an additional 100 million doses, the White House said on Wednesday, building up supply in a bid to inoculate the full country soon.

BUSINESS

GE-DIVESTITURE

AerCap to buy GE's aircraft leasing unit in $30 billion deal

The world's two largest aircraft leasing companies are combining to create a new financing giant after Ireland's AerCap finalised a deal worth more than $30 billion to buy the leasing business of General Electric.

USA-ECONOMY/BUDGET

U.S. Feb budget deficit hits record $311 bln as COVID-19 costs, revenues rise

The U.S. government posted a budget deficit of $311 billion in February, a record high for the month and up $76 billion from the same month last year, as outlays to fight the coronavirus pandemic remained high, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

BELARUS-POLITICS/OPPOSITION

"Lukashenko. Goldmine": film alleging Belarusian leader has gilded life gets 3 million views online

A film accusing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of spending hundreds of millions of dollars on gilded residences, planes and Rolls-Royce and Maybach cars has gained more than 3 million YouTube views since its release on Monday.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-IOC

IOC President Bach wins unopposed second term to 2025

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Wednesday won an unopposed second term that will keep him in the post until 2025, following a vote on the first day of a virtual IOC session.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL/DISNEY

NHL, Disney reach seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal

The National Hockey League and Walt Disney Co have agreed to a seven-year TV, streaming and media rights deal that will bring games to ABC, ESPN and streaming platforms, the two organizations said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-STATES

ANALYSIS-Despite Republican opposition in Congress, red states are winners in Biden's $1.9T stimulus

President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill was crafted without Republican input and passed without a single Republican vote. Nevertheless, states that voted against Biden in the November presidential election fare better than those that supported him under many of its provisions, according to a Reuters analysis.

10 Mar 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/FILIBUSTER

EXPLAINER-What is the U.S. Senate filibuster and why is everyone talking about it?

Pressure is growing among President Joe Biden's Democrats to axe the Senate filibuster, a custom enshrined in a long-standing rule and rooted in the idea that there should be few limits on debate in what senators like to call "the world's greatest deliberative body".

10 Mar 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal to announce 'sector-by-sector' plan to ease COVID-19 lockdown

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa is expected to announce a sector-by-sector plan to gradually lift lockdown measures imposed in January to bring under control the country's worst surge since the pandemic started.

11 Mar

MATTEL-KEN/ANNIVERSARY (TV)

Barbie's pal Ken celebrates his 60th anniversay

Barbie's pal Ken celebrates his 60th anniversary

11 Mar

QATAR-TURKEY/ (PIX)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Qatar

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Qatar.

11 Mar

THAILAND-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai Constitution Court to rule on legality of charter change bid

Thailand's Constitutional Court is set to deliver its ruling on the legality of proposed constitutional amendments aimed at setting up a charter drafting body. Opponents say parliament has no authority to initiate a process of another re-write of the country's constitution. .

11 Mar

NEPAL-EVEREST/ (PIX)

Unafraid but cautious: climbers return to Everest after COVID-19 closure

Hundreds of climbers are set to return to Mount Everest for the first time next month under strict conditions, government officials and mountaineers said, as the world's tallest peak reopens after being closed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

11 Mar 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CHINA-PARLIAMENT/ (PIX)

China's Premier Li Keqiang press conference

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will take questions from both the Chinese and foreign press in his once-a-year media conference, following the closing of the annual meeting of parliament. He is expected to take questions ranging from COVID-19 to Hong Kong.

11 Mar 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Abandoning government camp, migrants hide out on Gran Canaria cliffside

A group of over 60 north African migrants are living in tents in the mountains of Spain's Gran Canaria island with no access to running water after leaving a Red Cross centre which they say crammed dozens of them into squalid conditions.

11 Mar 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-NORWAY/

British foreign minister visits Norway

British foreign minister Dominic Raab visits his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Eriksen Soereide in Oslo to discuss security policy, international cooperation, climate change and COVID-19.

11 Mar 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD (TV)

Jury selection continues for trial of Minneapolis policeman accused in George Floyd killing

Jury selection continues for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, a Black man. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, after pinning his neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

11 Mar 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PHILIPPINES-MEDIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Rappler chief to enter plea to cyber libel charges at Philippine trial court

Award-winning journalist and head of Philippine news outfit Rappler, Maria Ressa, will enters a plea in court in the latest cyber libel charges against her, the third such case she is facing. Ressa maintains the government of Rodrigo Duterte is behind the slew of legal measures against her and her organisation and wants to cow the media into self-censorship

11 Mar 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BRITAIN-HEDGEFUNDS/ODEY-ASSAULT

London trial of hedge fund boss Odey resumes for final day

Crispin Odey, one of Britain's most high-profile hedge fund managers and political donors, will lay out his defence in a London court after being charged with indecently assaulting a 26-year-old female bank employee in 1998.

11 Mar 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

PHILIPPINES-MEDIA/ (FACTBOX) (PIX)

FACTBOX-Torrid time for Philippines' news site Rappler under Duterte's rule

Rappler, the news website known for its tough scrutiny of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, is facing a slew of lawsuits condemned by activists as state efforts to undermine what was once one of the freest media environments in Asia. The cases against the news outfit, run by Maria Ressa, a former Time Magazine person of the year are complex and date back to an unsubstantiated allegation by Duterte that Rappler was an American-owned a tool of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

11 Mar 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TAIWAN-CENBANK/

Taiwan central bank governor takes questions in parliament

Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long takes lawmaker questions in parliament.

11 Mar 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

AFGHANISTAN-MUSHROOM/ (PIX) (TV)

Afghan farmer cultivates second chance in life with mushrooms after failed asylum attempt

Rasool Rezaie gently picks oyster mushrooms at his farm in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, placing them into a basket - just a handful of the approximately 30 kilograms he supplies to markets every day. Rezaie set up his farm about two years ago, after unsuccessfully attempting to claim asylum in Europe, but his current profession remains rooted in his journey and time abroad.

11 Mar 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

THAILAND-CANNABIS/BUSINESS (PIX)

Thai businesses rush to invest in budding legal cannabis industry

Thai businesses from rubber producers to food companies are investing in cannabis in a race to be first movers in the projected $660 million industry after the government allowed the use of hemp and CBD in consumer products. Thailand recently a major exhibition to showcase the value of cannabis and announced it would be promoting it as a cash crop for farms. Demand for cannabis is growing as firms ready CBD cosmetics, drinks, and skincare products for the market. Plant-based food producer, NRF, acquired a cannabis company and is working on a hempburger. Cosmetic company, Smooth-E, is partnering up with a canexhinabis grower for a new product line.

11 Mar 23:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

INDONESIA-WOMEN/ (PIX)

Indonesian artist on mission to change misogynistic entry for 'woman' in official dictionary

After stumbling across the entry for the word for 'woman' in the official Indonesian dictionary, artist Ika Vantianti was shocked at the example compound words provided: slut, mistress and whore. Alongside the word man was just one term: heartthrob. The discovery has propelled the artist on a mission to get the dictionary entry changed to include more positive terms.

11 Mar

CANADA-BANKS/MORTGAGES

Higher mortgage rates boon for Canadian banks but continued rise to hit loan growth

An earlier-than-expected increase in mortgage rates is a boon for Canadian banks that have been contending with lacklustre margins over the past several quarters but a sustained rise could hit home loans, which have driven lending growth during the coronavirus pandemic, investors and analysts said.

11 Mar

HEALTH-CORONARIVUS/USA-ECONOMY

Economic bridge may finally span pandemic's end as benefits, vaccines both roll on

Good news came in a bundle this week for workers furloughed last year from the Walt Disney Co.'s California theme park. The company said it would bring back a first tranche of 10,000 employees as it readies to reopen Dislneyland in late April, and for those who don't get that first round call or aren't comfortable returning to work yet President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill extending their unemployment benefits through the summer. It is arguably the first time since the crisis erupted a year ago that the potential end of the health emergency and the economic response to it have overlapped.

11 Mar

USA-FUNDS/LIPPER

How Lipper Award-winning funds are playing an expected jump in inflation

2021 U.S. Lipper Award winners will be announced.1 9 a.m. Embargo

11 Mar 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FUNDS/LIPPER

How Lipper Award-winning funds are playing an expected jump in inflation

2021 U.S. Lipper Award winners will be announced.

9 a.m. ET Embargo

11 Mar 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/

Interview with Colombia central bank board member Roberto Steiner

We'll interview central bank board member Roberto Steiner about monetary policy in the Andean country and its economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

11 Mar 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH

UKRAINE-ODDLY/CHAINED COUPLE (TV)

Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together for three months

Tired of occasional break-ups, Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, have found an unusual solution to remain inseparable. On St. Valentine's Day, they decided to handcuff their hands together for three months and began documenting their experience on social media.

11 Mar

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GLAMOUR/WOMEN OF THE YEAR (PIX) (TV)

"Gamechangers" honoured at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Magazine Glamour UK holds its Women of the Year Awards: The Gamechangers at a virtual ceremony in London.

11 Mar

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip remains in London hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London's King Edward VII Hospital. Prince Philip was transferred from St Bartholomew's Hospital on March 5 after undergoing a procedure.

11 Mar 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-FESTIVAL (PIX) (TV)

Opera in the time of coronavirus - an artistic and logistical challenge in the English countryside

The annual Glyndebourne opera festival, which takes place in an idyllic rural setting in southern England where the elegantly dressed audience picnic on the grass during the interval, will go ahead this summer after it was cancelled last year because of COVID-19. How do you stage a Wagner opera in a socially distanced way? How do you make ends meet when you can only sell half of the available seats? Glyndebourne's Managing Director Sarah Hopwood reveals how this quintessentially English festival is changing how it does things to make sure the curtain can rise again this summer.

11 Mar 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA/ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV)

Japan marks 10th anniversary of Fukushima disaster

Japan marks the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis with a national memorial attended by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Emperor Naruhito where they will both deliver speeches but the number of participants will be limited due to COVID pandemic.

11 Mar

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PALESTINIAN-RIVALS (PIX) (TV)

Palestinians receive 40,000 COVID vaccines from UAE

Mohammad Dahlan, rival of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, secured a new shipment of 40,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, that arrived in Gaza on Thursday, donated by his hosts and allies, the United Arab Emirates.

11 Mar

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TANZANIA

Tanzanian opposition demands information on president's health

Tanzania's de facto opposition leader has called on the government to release information on the health of President John Magufuli, who has not been seen in public since Feb. 27. Diplomatic and other sources say Magufuli, a leading COVID-19 sceptic, is hospitalized in neighbouring Kenya.

11 Mar

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-NURSE (PIX)

Meeting the 'anonymous nurse' on a UK COVID-19 ward

As a news photographer, it's not often that you stumble across someone who has appeared in one of your pictures, least of all in a crowd scene. But that's exactly what happened to me recently, and the impact was overwhelming.

11 Mar 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

HUNGARY-ENVIRONMENT/BALATON-REED (PIX) (TV)

On Hungary's Lake Balaton, vital reeds cleared to give tourists a view

Imre Vida descends from the ancient people who once fished Hungary's Balaton, one of Europe's largest lakes, in boats hewn from oak trunks and who crafted simple shelters from the wetland's reeds.

11 Mar 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

11 Mar 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-COURT (PIX) (TV)

Mobile courts target Nigeria's COVID-19 rule-breakers

Eagle Square in Nigeria's capital Abuja usually hosts concerts, rallies, and even presidential inaugurations but since the COVID-19 pandemic it has become home to a mobile court where those who break rules aimed at containing the virus are prosecuted.

11 Mar 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND-VACCINE (PIX)

Irish army helicopter drops COVID-19 vaccines to remote islands

Members of the Irish army drop COVID-19 vaccines to remote islands off the coast of Ireland as the government rolls out its inoculation programme to elderly and vulnerable citizens in some of the hardes to reach parts of the country.

11 Mar 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER (TV)

Interview with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla will answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine his company developed to combat the virus a year into lockdowns and other public safety measures taken in the U.S.

11 Mar 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

Olympics- 137th IOC Session

Day two of the 137th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session which is taking place virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. There will be updates on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

11 Mar 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/ (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 holds briefing after IOC session

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and Chief Executive Toshiro Muto hold a news conference following a session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Tokyo organisers will make a presentation at the IOC session on their progress with preparations for the Summer Games.

11 Mar 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT