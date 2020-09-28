REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes kill at least 16, undermine regional stability

YEREVAN/BAKU (Reuters) - At least 16 military and several civilians were killed on Sunday in the heaviest clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan since 2016, reigniting concern about stability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets.

LEBANON-CRISIS-FRANCE

Betrayed Macron says will continue Lebanon efforts, eyes Hezbollah

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron admonished Lebanon's leaders on Sunday for serving their own interests ahead of their country and vowed to push ahead with efforts to prevent chaos, but appeared to have no back up plan should his initiative fail.

U.S.

USA-COURT-RECUSAL

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett would have final say on recusal calls

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats are urging U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from any election-related cases because of President Donald Trump's comments that he expects the justices to potentially decide the outcome, but there is no way to force her to do so.

USA-COURT-BARRETT

Biden, fellow Democrats focus on healthcare in Supreme Court fight

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and fellow Democrats on Sunday made it clear that their opposition to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, will focus on the possibility she could cast a decisive vote to strike down the Obamacare health law.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-BAN

Judge plans to decide on TikTok U.S. app store ban by end of day

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge in Washington said he plans to decide later on Sunday whether to block a Trump administration order banning Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google from offering Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok for download in U.S. app stores.

DAIMLER-CHAIRMAN

Daimler Investors push for independent chairman as Zetsche bows out

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Investors welcomed former Daimler DAIGn.DE chief executive Dieter Zetsche's decision to forego his role as chairman of the German carmaker, announced at the weekend and starting a race to find an independent head of the company's supervisory board.

ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS-PREVIEW

In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear

PARIS (Reuters) - When Swedish fashion brand Acne Studios last hosted a catwalk show in Paris in January, it ordered dozens of vegan-friendly rice bowls from cafe owner and caterer Pearlyn Lee for models and crew to pick on backstage.

FASHION-MILAN-VALENTINO

Valentino picks Milan over Paris for rare live fashion show

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Valentino ditched the glitzy setting of central Paris for a foundry on the outskirts of Milan to present its latest collection, a rare live catwalk in the time of COVID-19 with a restricted group of mask-wearing guests.

SPORTS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-GAUFF

Tough Gauff downs ninth seed Konta in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - American teenager Coco Gauff made an impressive return to the Grand Slam stage when she brushed aside last year's semi-finalist Johanna Konta 6-3 6-3 in her main draw debut at the French Open to advance into the second round on Sunday.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STAMKOS

Lightning rule out Stamkos for rest of Stanley Cup Finals

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will not play again during the Stanley Cup Finals, head coach Jon Cooper said on Sunday, adding the next time the team's top star might be seen on the ice is during the trophy presentation.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-DIPLOMACY/ (TV)

Taiwan foreign minister takes questions at parliament

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu takes questions at parliament from legislators on the foreign affairs and defence committee.

28 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/SERBIA (PIX) (TV)

Number of migrants in Serbia rising, hundreds have no accomodation

Serbia, in the centre of migrant crisis in 2015, is facing rising number of migrants on their way to the EU. Tired from multiple attempts to cross the border, without money over 1,000 has no accommodation, sleeping in open air despite colder weather. To stop the influx, the government started building a fence on its southern border with North Macedonia.

28 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

28 Sep

HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (PIX)

Sixth anniversary of Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong

Hong Kong marks sixth anniversary of the Umbrella Movement.

28 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TIMELINE (PIX)

TIMELINE-How the global coronavirus pandemic unfolded

A chronology of key events as the novel coronavirus spread around the world.

28 Sep

USA-POMPEO/GREECE (PIX) (TV)

28 Sep

USA-COURT/SENATE-PROCESS (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Next steps: A look at the U.S. Senate confirmation process on Supreme Court nominees

President Donald Trump's nomination of a third appointee to a lifetime seat on the U.S. Supreme Court sets off a scripted process in the Republican controlled Senate, which is expected to speedily confirm her. A look at the next steps.

28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit talks in Brussels Sept 28-Oct 2

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Britain's Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove hold Brexit talks in Brussels, expected to discuss citizens' rights and the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, among other topics

28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

What to watch for in the first Trump-Biden debate match-up

Key things to watch for on Tuesday in the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FRANCE-BALTICS/ (PIX) (TV)

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Lithuanian President in Vilnius

French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Lithuania on an official visit. Long time in planning, the visit comes as Lithuania is encouraging its Western partners to get more involved in solving the political turmoil in neighbouring Belarus. Macron meets with the Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda 15g, followed by a press conference at 17g and dinner at 18g.

28 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GLOBAL-DEATHS (PIX)

Global coronavirus deaths expected to surpass 1 million - Reuters tally

Global coronavirus deaths are expected to pass 1 million this week, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing.

28 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-REVIEW

Britain's upper house of parliament to review coronavirus measures

Britain's upper house of parliament can review government measures taken to tackle the coronavirus under the Coronavirus Act.

28 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Second wave of coronavirus infections eases in Australia

Australia slowly reopens as second wave of coronavirus eases in country's south-east

28 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CASES-PROMINENT (PIX)

FACTBOX-Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19

More than 1 million people will soon have died after contracting the novel coronavirus and over 32 million infected. Leading figures in politics, sport, royalty and entertainment are among them:

28 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/QUOTES (PIX)

FACTBOX-Selected quotes as COVID-19 pandemic reaches new milestone

A selection of quotes from world leaders and ordinary people about the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 1 million people.

28 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DAUGHTER-CANCER (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - The pandemic, a deadly cancer and my 14-year-old daughter

Strangely, I can't clearly picture the face of the surgeon who changed my family's life. I'm not sure I'd recognize him if I bumped into him in the street. And yet I can vividly recall his face turning pale the instant he looked at the X-rays of my 14-year-old daughter's shoulder. Her chronic pain had first been diagnosed as a likely inflammation, and then possibly some problem in the muscle that could be fixed with a few physiotherapy sessions. But on that day, October 31, 2019, we found out that it was Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare and extremely aggressive form of bone cancer. The cancer had started deep in the sponge bone of her humerus and then broke out through the bone surface, causing excruciating pain, then metastasizing to several other parts of her body. Rebecca, or Becs, as we call her, was suddenly fighting for her life.

28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-LAWSUITS (PIX)

Families are suing U.S. employers for "take home" COVID-19 infections

U.S. businesses with COVID-19 outbreaks are facing an emerging legal threat from claims that workers brought coronavirus home and infected relatives, which one risk analysis firm said could cost employers billions of dollars.

28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA (PIX)

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta to give address on status of COVID-19 containment measures

President Uhuru Kenyatta to give an address outlining the status of containment measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Kenya has had a curfew in place and shut schools since March, as well as restricting the number of people who can attend events such as weddings and funerals.

28 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

SPAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED-Corinna Larsen, former friend of King Juan Carlos, testifies in Court.

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, a businesswoman of Danish origin resident in London, testifies before a Spanish High Court judge over her connection with the alleged illegal payments related to a high speed train in Saudi Arabia that also involve Spain's King Emeritus Juan Carlos.

28 Sep

FASHION-MILAN/

Milan Fashion Week (Spring/Summer)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

28 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-STRIKE (PIX)

Nigeria's main labour unions set to begin strike over petrol, power price hikes

The Nigerian Labour Congress, which represents millions of workers across most sectors, including parts of the oil industry, says it will begin an indefinite strike from Monday to protest an increase in power and petrol prices.

28 Sep

GERMANY-DEBT/

German finance agency publishes emissions calendar for Q4

The German finance agency publishes details of the debt it will auction during the fourth quarter.

28 Sep

HEDGEFUNDS-ODEY/COURT (PIX) (TV)

UK hedge fund manager Odey to appear in court

Britain's Crispin Odey to appear in court on a charge of indecently assaulting a woman over the age of 16 in relation to an incident in 1998

28 Sep

UBER-BRITAIN/ (TV)

Judge to rule whether Uber deserves new London licence

A judge is set to tell Uber on Monday whether it has won back its London operating licence after it was removed over safety concerns, the latest stage of a long-running battle with the regulator in one of its most important markets.

28 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT

Senate Republicans move quickly towards confirming Trump's Supreme Court pick

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is expected to move quickly to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, who will cement a 6-3 conservative majority. Democrats point to Barrett as a threat to Obamacare, which will be the subject of arguments at the court shortly after Election Day.

28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT