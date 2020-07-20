REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

EU-SUMMIT

EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance on third day of talks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A European Union plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarrelled over how to carve up a vast recovery fund and what strings to attach for countries it would benefit.

TURKEY-HAGIASOPHIA-ERDOGAN

Hagia Sophia mosaics will be covered with curtains during prayers: Turkish presidential spokesman

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Mosaics depicting Christian figures in Istanbul's ancient Hagia Sophia will be covered with curtains during Muslim prayers, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday, as work to prepare the building for use as a mosque continues.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Trump pledges COVID outbreak coming under control as Florida cases surge for fifth day

Even as U.S. President Donald Trump pledged that the coronavirus was coming under control on Sunday, Florida reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19, the fifth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-PORTLAND

Trump digs in on federal crackdown against Portland protesters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump condemned protests in Portland, Oregon, and violence in "Democrat-run" cities on Sunday as his Republican administration prepared to intervene in urban centers he says have lost control of anti-racism demonstrations.

BUSINESS

TWITTER-CYBER

Twitter says attackers downloaded data from up to eight non-verified accounts

Twitter Inc said on Saturday that hackers were able to download account information for up to eight accounts involved in the hack of its systems this week, but said none of them were verified accounts.

FACEBOOK-AD-BOYCOTTT-WALT-DISNEY

Disney cuts ad spending on Facebook amid growing boycott: WSJ

Walt Disney (DIS.N) has become the latest company to slash its advertising spending on Facebook Inc (FB.O) as the social media giant faces an ad boycott over its handling of hate speech and controversial content, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FRANCE-FILM-BOATS

Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema

PARIS (Reuters) - While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost as lockdowns gradually come to an end amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine.

TIKTOK-CHINA-KPOP

Some K-Pop stars' accounts on TikTok's sister app in China, Douyin, blocked from view

SHANGHAI/SEOUL (Reuters) - Some K-pop stars' accounts have been blocked from view on TikTok's China equivalent Douyin, Reuters' checks showed on Friday, days after South Korea's media regulator slapped fines on the short-video app for data privacy noncompliance.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL

NFL players take to Twitter to express concerns over COVID-19 protocols

Some of National Football League's biggest names took to social media on Sunday to express their concerns and anger over the lack of COVID-19 safety protocols in place as teams prepare to open training camps this week.

BASKETBALL-NBA-EXHIBITION-GAME

NBA exhibition games to open with 10-minute quarters

The NBA will ease back into action with upcoming exhibition games to consist of 10-minute quarters.