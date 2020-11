Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-SAUDI/

Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia: Israeli minister

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to Saudi Arabia and met its crown prince, an Israeli official said on Monday, in what would be the first publicly confirmed visit there by an Israeli leader as the countries close ranks against Iran.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/

Ethiopia says Tigray capital encircled after surrender ultimatum

ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopian federal forces were encircling the Tigray region's capital from around 50 km (30 miles) on Monday, the government said, after giving the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) a 72-hour surrender ultimatum.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

Despite COVID-19 travel warnings, many Americans 'not living in fear' ahead of Thanksgiving

Millions of Americans appear to be defying health warnings and traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, likely exacerbating a surge in coronavirus infections before a series of promising new vaccines become widely available.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-REGENERON-PHARMS-A/

U.S. to begin distributing Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy Tuesday

The U.S. government will start distributing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's newly authorized COVID-19 antibody combination on Tuesday, beginning with over 30,000 treatment courses, a health official said on Monday.

BUSINESS

USA-STOCKS-TESLA/

Tesla defies doubters as builds on rally ahead of S&P 500 debut

Tesla shares rose 6% on Monday, approaching a $500 billion market value and extending gains to 27% since news a week ago that the electric car maker will debut in the S&P 500 in December, forcing index funds to buy billions of dollars of its stock.

USA-BIDEN-EU/

EU's Michel invites Biden to 'rebuild' trans-Atlantic alliance

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A top European Union official, in a phone call with Joe Biden on Monday, invited the U.S. president-elect to rebuild "a strong trans-Atlantic alliance" and attend a meeting with the bloc's 27 national leaders next year, his office said.

ENTERTAINMENT

CHINA-POPULATION/

China planning new policies to take on ageing population: state media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is planning to include new measures to encourage more births and address its rapidly ageing population as part of its new 2021-2025 "five-year plan", state media reported on Monday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NETHERLANDS-STNICH/

Drive-ins let Dutch kids have socially distanced meeting with St. Nicholas

APELDOORN (Reuters) - Coronavirus is changing the face of end-of-year children's festivities in the Netherlands, with drive-ins being used to give kids a socially distanced meeting with St. Nicholas (Sinterklaas) and his helpers.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/

Lakers sign 'Sixth Man of the Year' Harrell from Clippers

(Reuters) - NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers have signed 'Sixth Man of the Year' Montrezl Harrell from the Clippers, the league said.

SOCCER-AFRICA-CAF/

FIFA ban African football head for five years after ethics investigation

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - The head of African football, Ahmad Ahmad, has been banned from football for five years by FIFA following an ethics investigation by world soccer's governing body.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CANADA-CHINA/

Canadian foreign minister to testify on worsening relations with China

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will testify to a special parliamentary committee on Canada-China relations about the worsening state of ties with China. Beijing is furious that Ottawa refuses to free a top Huawei executive arrested in Canada almost two years ago and now facing extradition to the United States.

23 Nov 23:30 ET

USA-ELECTION/NEVADA

Nevada expected to certify U.S. presidential election results on Tuesday

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, is due to meet with state supreme court justices on Nov. 24 to certify the vote. Trump allies on Nov. 17 asked a court to halt certification or declare Trump the winner there. Biden won Nevada by more than 33,000 votes, according to the Nevada Secretary of State's office.

24 Nov

BURKINA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Burkina Faso voters await election results

Burkina Faso voters await the results of a presidential and parliamentary election dominated by the threat of Islamist violence that prevented voting in hundreds of villages. On Monday, early results showed incumbent President Roch Kabore leading with just 12 of around 360 voting districts declared.

24 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including:

- BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk

- BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship.

- BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW)

- BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes

- BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts

- BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE:

- BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal.

- BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis.

- BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

24 Nov

SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/TURKEY (TV)

Turkish court resumes trial of 20 Saudi officials over Khashoggi killing

A Turkish court resumes trial of 20 Saudi officials in absentia for the gruesome killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi which sparked international outrage and tarnished the image of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.

24 Nov

JAPAN-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Chinese foreign minister meets his Japanese counterpart

China' State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi during a two-day visit to Tokyo.

24 Nov

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear further witness testimony regarding the second branch of abuse of process alleged by lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, specifically regarding abuses they claim took place during her investigation and arrest by Canadian border officials and police.

24 Nov

AFGHANISTAN-UN/GHANI (TV)

Guterres and Ghani to speak at Afghanistan donor conference in Geneva

Donor conference with more than 70 countries organised by Afghanistan with opening speeches by Afghan foreign and finance ministers, as well as UN Sec-General Antonio Guterres to be followed by Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

24 Nov 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

AFGHANISTAN-UN/ (PIX) (TV)

Afghanistan donor conference in Geneva

Donor conference with more than 70 countries organised by Afghanistan, Finland and the UN. Opening speeches by Afghan foreign and finance ministers, as well as UN Sec-General Antonio Guterres (latter virtually). To be followed by pledges and speeches by senior officials speaking virtually including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

24 Nov 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with opposition leader Juan Guaido in runup to parliamentary vote

An interview with opposition leader Juan Guaido in the run-up to Dec 6 parliamentary election that the opposition is boycotting on the grounds that it is rigged in favor of the ruling Socialist Party.

24 Nov 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA

Head of Russia's consumer health watchdog holds a press conference

Anna Popova, head of Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, holds a press conference.

24 Nov 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-BUDGET/ALBERTA

Canadian province Alberta provides fiscal update on course for whopping deficit

Canada's oil-producing province Alberta, expected to run a record C$24-billion deficit after a collapse in crude prices and pandemic lockdowns, provides a mid-year fiscal update.

24 Nov

NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/TREASURY

New Zealand publishes audited financial statements for 2019/20

New Zealand's treasury publishes audited financial statements for the 2019/20 along with comments from the finance minister.

24 Nov 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

AIRASIA GROUP-RESULTS/

Malaysia's AirAsia Group reports Q3 earnings

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd posts its Q3 financial results.

24 Nov 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

24 Nov 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

China's Premier holds news conference with heads of IMF, World Bank, WTO, ILO, OECD, and Financial Stability Board via video link

A joint news conference via video link will be held by China's Premier Li Keqiang, President David Malpass of the World Bank, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of the International Monetary Fund, Deputy Director-General Alan Wolff of the World Trade Organisation, Director-General Guy Ryder of the International Labor Organisation, Secretary-General Angel Gurría of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Chairman Randal K. Quarles of the Financial Stability Board, after the Fifth "1+6" Round Table Dialogue.

24 Nov 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

SLOVAKIA-ECONOMY/CURRENT ACCOUNT

Slovakia-Current account

24 Nov 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-JOBS (PIX) (TV)

S.Korea delivery workers victims of online commerce success under pandemic

Deeper look into overwork-related deaths of South Korea's parcel delivery workers during the pandemic year, and long-standing problems in South Korea's workers safety and job security.

24 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HOSPITALS (PIX)

'We're drowning': COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland

COVID-19, no longer just a big-city phenomenon, is decimating small-town America as it permeates the country's every nook and cranny. That means hospitals struggle with staffing gaps as urban facilities did in the spring, spurring fears of having to turn away patients. They also must ration ventilators or ask COVID-positive nurses to return to work. Rural doctors and nurses often find themselves caring for friends and neighbors, according to interviews with more than a dozen health workers in the rural Midwest. Doctors in America's conservative heartland also face a challenge their counterparts in left-leaning cities did not during the virus' first wave last spring: convincing patients and local leaders the disease is serious.

24 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-JUNKART (PIX) (TV)

South Korean painter turns litter into art on mountains to spread environmental message

South Korean artist Kim Kang-eun, 30, gathers trash such as face masks and plastic bottles when she hikes the mountains near Seoul, transforming the items into image of crying cat on the peaks to encourage others not to litter. Now, other hikers are joining her campaign, alarmed by the increase in garbage they're seeing on the trails brought on by more and more people spending time outdoors amid the pandemic.

24 Nov 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-DISC JOCKEYS (PIX) (TV)

Booming Dutch DJs in lockdown as pandemic hits festivals

Many of the world's leading DJs, several of them Dutch, have been forced into lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic as dance festivals worldwide were cancelled or postponed. Oliver Heldens, one of the world's most popular DJs with more than 2 billion streamed songs, tells Reuters how he stays connected with fans from home after rising to stardom as a teenager.

24 Nov 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-DEFENCE/ (PIX)

Taiwan begins construction of new submarine fleet

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends ceremony for the start of construction of a new submarine fleet, part of plans to bolster its defences in the face of a stepped-up Chinese threat.

24 Nov

BRITAIN-SECURITY/BEGUM (TV)

UK Supreme Court hears case of jihadist bride's citizenship

The UK Supreme Court will hear two days of arguments for and against the government's decision to strip Shamima Begum of her citizenship. British-born Begum left London aged 15 to join Islamic State in Syria. She married a jihadi fighter and lived in the self-proclaimed caliphate's capital. Now in a detention camp in Syria where three of her children died, she wants to return to Britain to appeal against the government's decision.

24 Nov

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia says Tigray capital encircled after surrender ultimatum

Ethiopia's government says its forces are encircling the Tigray region's capital from around 50 km (30 miles) and have given rebellious local forces until Wednesday to lay down their arms. The conflict in Africa's second most populous nation has already killed hundreds and sent around 40,000 people fleeing into neighbouring Sudan.

24 Nov 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT