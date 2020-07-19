REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO-CASES

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases for second day in a row

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ISRAEL-PROTESTS

Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19 crisis

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Saturday as protests mounted against him over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

U.S.

PEOPLE-JOHN-LEWIS-OBIT

John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics for 60 years.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ARIZONA-TEACHERS

In Arizona, school reopening sparks protest movement

Arizona third-grade teacher Stacy Brosius has been called a "liberal socialist Nazi" and a "whiner and complainer" for leading car-based protests to delay in-person schooling, but she says she's doing it to save lives in a pandemic.

BUSINESS

EU-SUMMIT

EU nations deadlocked at tense coronavirus recovery summit

WARSAW/ROME (Reuters) - A stand-off between EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Saturday threatened to derail plans for a massive stimulus fund to breathe life into their coronavirus-hammered economies.

G20-SAUDI

G20 officials pledge to keep cooperating to bolster global economy

RIYADH/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies vowed on Saturday to continue using "all available policy tools" to fight the coronavirus pandemic and bolster the global economy, warning that the outlook remains highly uncertain.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP

Paper made up quotes to defame Depp, actress tells UK libel trial

LONDON (Reuters) - Actress and #MeToo campaigner Katherine Kendall said on Friday Britain's Sun newspaper had deliberately misused her quotes in an article which labelled Hollywood star Johnny Depp a "wife beater".

PEOPLE-NICK-CANNON

ViacomCBS fires Nick Cannon, citing 'hateful speech' in podcast

U.S. TV host and actor Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS (VIACA.O) for promoting what the media company said on Wednesday was hateful speech and spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on a recent podcast.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASEBALL-BLUEJAYS

Canada government rejects Blue Jays plan to play in Toronto over COVID-19 fears

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Toronto Blue Jays will have to find a new home this season after the Canadian federal government on Saturday rejected a plan by the Major League Baseball team to use the Rogers Centre over fears of spreading the novel coronavirus.

GOLF-MEMORIAL-WOODS

Back better but game lacks sharpness, says Woods

Tiger Woods said his back was feeling better but his game remained a little out of sorts after carding a third-round one-under 71 at the Memorial Tournament in steamy Dublin, Ohio on Saturday, leaving him 11 shots off the overnight leaders.