REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

19 Jul 2020 / 06:03 H.

    Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO-CASES

    WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases for second day in a row

    The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ISRAEL-PROTESTS

    Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19 crisis

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Saturday as protests mounted against him over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

    U.S.

    PEOPLE-JOHN-LEWIS-OBIT

    John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics for 60 years.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ARIZONA-TEACHERS

    In Arizona, school reopening sparks protest movement

    Arizona third-grade teacher Stacy Brosius has been called a "liberal socialist Nazi" and a "whiner and complainer" for leading car-based protests to delay in-person schooling, but she says she's doing it to save lives in a pandemic.

    BUSINESS

    EU-SUMMIT

    EU nations deadlocked at tense coronavirus recovery summit

    WARSAW/ROME (Reuters) - A stand-off between EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Saturday threatened to derail plans for a massive stimulus fund to breathe life into their coronavirus-hammered economies.

    G20-SAUDI

    G20 officials pledge to keep cooperating to bolster global economy

    RIYADH/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies vowed on Saturday to continue using "all available policy tools" to fight the coronavirus pandemic and bolster the global economy, warning that the outlook remains highly uncertain.

    ENTERTAINMENT

    BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP

    Paper made up quotes to defame Depp, actress tells UK libel trial

    LONDON (Reuters) - Actress and #MeToo campaigner Katherine Kendall said on Friday Britain's Sun newspaper had deliberately misused her quotes in an article which labelled Hollywood star Johnny Depp a "wife beater".

    PEOPLE-NICK-CANNON

    ViacomCBS fires Nick Cannon, citing 'hateful speech' in podcast

    U.S. TV host and actor Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS (VIACA.O) for promoting what the media company said on Wednesday was hateful speech and spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on a recent podcast.

    SPORTS

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASEBALL-BLUEJAYS

    Canada government rejects Blue Jays plan to play in Toronto over COVID-19 fears

    TORONTO (Reuters) - The Toronto Blue Jays will have to find a new home this season after the Canadian federal government on Saturday rejected a plan by the Major League Baseball team to use the Rogers Centre over fears of spreading the novel coronavirus.

    GOLF-MEMORIAL-WOODS

    Back better but game lacks sharpness, says Woods

    Tiger Woods said his back was feeling better but his game remained a little out of sorts after carding a third-round one-under 71 at the Memorial Tournament in steamy Dublin, Ohio on Saturday, leaving him 11 shots off the overnight leaders.

