TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-JOHNSON&JOHNSON

J&J vaccine adds to COVID-19 armoury, includes South African variant

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that its single-dose vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19 in a large global trial against multiple variants, giving health officials another weapon to tackle the pandemic.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

Restaurant dining to resume in New York City on Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - New York City's famed restaurant scene will re-open for indoor dining on Valentine's Day, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday, the latest announcement by a U.S. state to ease public health restrictions as a deadly surge of COVID-19 begins to abate.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/IMMIGRATION

Biden to sign order to modernize the U.S. immigration system on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to sign a directive modernizing the U.S. immigration system on Tuesday, later than previously expected due to delays in confirming a new secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, the White House said on Friday.

USA-BIDEN/HARRIS

A White House partnership: Biden, Harris share center stage

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden promised after November's election that he and Vice President Kamala Harris would govern as a "simpatico" team. In their first days at the White House, the two are crafting a partnership that recalls Biden's own service as former President Barack Obama's No. 2.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING/

GameStop's rally cools as U.S. regulators eye wild trading

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission waded into the battle between small investors and Wall Street hedge funds, warning brokerages and the pack of social-media traders that it was watching for potential wrongdoing.

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. consumer spending decreases further; inflation creeping up

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending fell for a second straight month in December amid renewed business restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and a temporary expiration of government-funded benefits for millions of unemployed Americans.

ENTERTAINMENT

RETAIL-TRADING/ROARINGKITTY

Famed GameStop bull 'Roaring Kitty' is a Massachusetts financial advisor

A YouTube streamer who helped drive a surge in the shares of GameStop Corp is a 34-year-old financial advisor from Massachusetts and until recently worked for insurance giant MassMutual, public records and social media posts show.

USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION-MEME

Get the Bernie look, or something like it, with Vermont knitter's mittens

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders may be an unlikely fashion trendsetter but memes of his Inauguration Day mittens sparked demand for lookalikes that is keeping a Vermont knitter busy and helping take charitable donations toward $2 million.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/EXHIBITION

Top-ranked Barty thrilled to be back playing again

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australia's world number one Ash Barty was delighted to return to competing again after 11 months on Friday although her comeback in Adelaide ended on a losing note against Simona Halep of Romania.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-SHU/PREVIEW

Man City's Aguero still in self-isolation, to miss Sheffield United clash

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss Saturday's Premier League match against Sheffield United as he has yet to be cleared to return following his positive COVID-19 test, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks before virtual Stanford University event Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat before virtual 6th Annual State of Latino Entrepreneurship Forum hosted by the Stanford Graduate School of Business and Latino Business Action Network, Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative.

29 Jan 17:25 ET / 22:25 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VIETNAM (TV)

Vietnam, virus free for months, battles new wave of COVID-19 infections

Vietnam is battling with a new outbreak of COVID-19 infections, possibly linked to the more transmissible UK variant of the virus, as its ruling Communist party holds a key five-yearly congress.

30 Jan

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam hosts 13th Party Congress

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party holds its a massive five-yearly National Congress - the Southeast Asian country's biggest political event for years. During the nine-day event, a new Party and government leadership will be selected, as will plans and a roadmap for the next five-year period.

30 Jan

INDIA-FARMS/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Protesting Indian farmers to go on hunger strike on Gandhi's death anniversary

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers camping on the outskirts of New Delhi for over two months to protest against controversial reforms of the agriculture sector, plan to hold rallies and a hunger strike on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day.

30 Jan

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v AC Milan

Bologna host AC Milan in a Serie A match

30 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT