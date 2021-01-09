REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER-VACCINE

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants -study

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appears able to protect against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in Britain and South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the U.S. drugmaker.

CLIMATE-CHANGE/TEMPERATURE

Global temperatures reached record highs in 2020, say EU scientists

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - Last year tied with 2016 as the world's warmest on record, rounding off the hottest decade globally as the impacts of climate change intensified, the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation service said on Friday.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Congressional Democrats will pursue second impeachment of Trump -sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to introduce misconduct charges on Monday that could lead to a second impeachment of President Donald Trump, two sources familiar with the matter said, after a violent crowd of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democracy.

USA-TRUMP/

Trump recorded conciliatory video under pressure from top aides -sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's decision to call for calm in a video came at the urging of senior aides, some arguing he could face removal from office or legal liability over his supporters' storming of the U.S. Capitol, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

BUSINESS

TESLA-STOCKS/

Tesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time

Shares of Tesla Inc jumped as much as 5.6% on Friday, pushing the electric-car maker's market capitalization to more than $800 billion for the first time ever and inching closer to the trillion dollar club.

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. economy loses jobs as COVID-19 hammers restaurants, bars

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy shed jobs for the first time in eight months in December as the country buckled under an onslaught of COVID-19 infections, suggesting a significant loss of momentum that could temporarily disrupt the recovery from the pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-PIECES OF A WOMAN/

Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth in 'Pieces of a Woman'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Vanessa Kirby has never had a baby but she says she can't wait to give birth despite her harrowing performance as a woman whose home delivery ends in tragedy in "Pieces of a Woman," out on Netflix this week.

WHATSAPP-USERS/

Signal, Telegram see demand spike as new WhatsApp terms stir debate

Signal and Telegram messaging apps are seeing a sudden increase in demand after larger rival WhatsApp's updated terms of service raised eyebrows on social media.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-LAR/

NFL-Rams' McVay tight lipped about plans ahead of Seattle showdown

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay dodged questions about who would start at quarterback in a wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, perhaps hoping an element of surprise could give his team's sputtering offense an edge.

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD/

Soccer-Spain's Real Madrid football team held up on icy runway as storm buffers country

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish side Real Madrid were trapped on a plane for more than two hours on Friday after ice on the runway of Barajas airport prevented their plane from taking off as a snowstorm buffeted the country.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-RTU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Everton v Rotherham United

Everton face Rotherham United in FA Cup Third Round. We will also wrap the day's other ties as well as selected separates

9 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT