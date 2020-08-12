REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-IRAN-UN/

U.S. attempts to win more support with streamlined bid to extend Iran arms embargo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States streamlined its bid on Tuesday to get the U.N. Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran, a move that could win Washington more support in the 15-member body but is unlikely to overcome opposition by veto-powers Russia and China.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-RUSSIA-VACCINE-PUT/

Putin hails new Sputnik moment as Russia is first to approve a COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move Moscow likened to its success in the Cold War-era space race.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-BIDEN-HARRIS/

Democrat Joe Biden chooses Senator Kamala Harris for White House running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday tapped Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president, making her the first Black woman on a major party presidential ticket in U.S. history and providing him with a partner well suited to go on the attack against Republican President Donald Trump.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-SEATTLE/

Seattle police chief resigns after cuts to police budget

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced her resignation on Tuesday, one day after the Seattle City Council cut the police department's budget, as part of reform efforts following mass protests against police violence.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CHINA-COMPANIES/

Few U.S. firms see Trump's Phase 1 China trade deal as worth tariff costs, survey shows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Few U.S. companies doing business in China view President Donald Trump's Phase 1 trade deal as being worth the cost of tariffs incurred over a two-year trade war, a new survey by the U.S.-China Business Council showed on Tuesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

White House, congressional Democrats go fourth day without coronavirus talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A stalemate between the Republican White House and congressional Democrats over coronavirus relief ended in a fourth day without talks on Tuesday, with each party blaming the other for intransigence.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HIGHEST-PAID/

Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors list

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the world's highest-paid male actors for a second straight year, according to an annual tally released by Forbes magazine on Tuesday.

APPLE-SCORSESE/

Martin Scorsese joins Apple's Hollywood roster for new films, TV shows

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will produce film and TV projects for Apple Inc's streaming service under a multi-year deal, the company said on Tuesday, as digital video platforms battle for Hollywood's top talent.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NCAA

U.S. Big Ten, Pac-12 postpone fall football, other sports, due to COVID-19

he Big Ten Conference and Pac-12 have decided to postpone their fall football seasons, along with other fall sports, citing concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. collegiate athletic conferences said on Tuesday.

SOCCER-EUROPA-WLV-SEV/REPORT

Sevilla reach Europa semis as Wolves pay for penalty miss

Sevilla midfielder Lucas Ocampos headed a late goal to snatch a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers as they reached the Europa League semi-finals on Tuesday after the English side paid the price for an early penalty miss.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/DEFECTORS

Defectors say S.Korea's investigations threaten N.Korean 'Underground Railroad'

A combination of coronavirus border closures and an unprecedented pressure campaign by the South Korean government keen to engage Pyongyang may decimate the networks that North Korean defectors have long used to find new lives in the South, activist groups say.

12 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

TAIWAN-USA/ (TV)

US Health chief gives virtual news briefing about visit to Taiwan

US Health Secretary Alex Azar holds a virtual news conference to answer questions about his visit to Taiwan, the highest level trip by a senior US official in four decades.

12 Aug 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand parliament dissolved to make way for general election

New Zealand parliament dissolves, paving the way for the start of the 2020 general election with voting date set for Sept 19.

12 Aug

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BRITAIN (PIX)

Migrants seek to cross to the UK from France

The United Kingdom has seen a rise in illegal migration from France.

12 Aug

CZECH-USA/POMPEO (PIX) (TV)

Secretary of State Pompeo visits Czech Republic, part of central Europe trip

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo visits Prague and Pilsen, Czech Republic on August 11-13, meeting with top Czech officials. He is not expected to sign any deal or treaty with the Czechs, discussions will include nuclear energy cooperation, the Three Seas Initiative, Russia and China. In Pilsen, Pompeo will commemorate the liberation of Western Czechoslovakia by the U.S. Army in World War Two.

12 Aug

WHAT-WORKS/VISTAEQUITY (VIDEO) (TV)

Vista Equity CEO Smith says Black businesses need more help

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners CEO Robert Smith told Reuters that small Black-owned businesses in the United States needed more help to overcome chronic challenges in accessing capital that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

12 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

EXPLAINER-How the coronavirus changed U.S. political conventions, perhaps forever

The U.S. political convention, a presidential campaign ritual dating to the 1830s, is being reinvented on the fly after getting short-circuited by the coronavirus pandemic - much like the campaign itself. Here is a look at how the Democratic and Republican conventions will be different this year - and maybe for campaigns to come.

12 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND

New Zealand's Auckland city prepares for lockdown as mystery coronavirus cases emerge

New Zealanders on Wednesday scrambled to stock up on essentials as the country's biggest city prepared to go into a lockdown again, following new cases of the coronavirus that ended a 102-day record run without any new infections.

12 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LIBYA (PIX) (TV)

Pandemic starts to surge in war-hit Libya

Libyans are bracing for a surge of coronavirus cases as numbers rapidly rise in a country where years of chaos, division and war have left the health system in ruins.

12 Aug

MALAYSIA-WILDLIFE/RHINO (PIX) (TV)

Scientists race to resurrect Sumatran Rhino population in Malaysia

With less than 80 Sumatran rhinos estimated to be left in the wild, a group of researchers in a Malaysian university hope to revive the critically endangered species with in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures after the country's last rhino Iman died of cancer in November last year.

12 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-YOUTH (TV)

WHO head Tedros takes questions from young people on Internatiomal Youth Day

WHO and UNESCO celebrate International Youth Day. Q&A with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

12 Aug 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRATERNITIES-SORORITIES (PIX)

fraternities and sororities grapple with coronavirus

As U.S. college campuses begin to brim with activity, fraternities and sororities are grappling with how to recruit and enthuse members while persuading them to follow social moratoriums and safety protocols so not to spread COVID-19.

12 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRS/USA-TWINDOCTORS (PIX) (TV)

From one hotspot to another: Twin ER doctors on COVID-19 front lines in New York, Miami

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City in April, emergency physician Michael D'Urso was scrambling to care for the seemingly ever-increasing number of patients being wheeled into the emergency room.

12 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

OHIO-EXECUTION/

Ohio to execute Douglas Coley, convicted of murdering woman

Ohio is scheduled to execute Douglas Coley who was convicted of murdering Samar El-Okdi.

12 Aug

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

KENYA-CONSERVATION/ELEPHANTS (PIX) (TV)

Kenya holds naming ceremony for baby elephants

Amboseli National Park in Kenya will be celebrating World Elephant Day on Aug. 12 by holding a traditional Masaai naming ceremony for its baby elephants. At least 138 elephant calves have been born this year, and more are expected. The Kenya Wildlife Service hopes the naming of elephants, as Rwanda has done with gorillas, will help raise public support for protecting them from poaching.

12 Aug

KINDER MORGAN-PIPELINE/ (PIX)

U.S. judge weighs request to halt to Kinder Morgan natural gas pipeline construction

A $2.3 billion pipeline proposed to carry natural gas from West Texas shale fields to the U.S. Gulf Coast faces a hearing before a federal judge in Texas on Friday. The Sierra Club environmental group has asked a court to halt construction while it pursues claims the Army Corps of Engineers did not properly conduct an environmental assessment of the project when it approved the pipeline. The line is about 80% completed.

12 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INSURERS

U.S. insurance hit from coronavirus is less than feared in second quarter

COVID-19 dealt a $2.5 billion blow to five insurers with large United States operations in the second quarter. But the impact was not as severe as feared and insurers said they could absorb it from their earnings, without touching capital.

12 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NCAA-MEDIA

NCAA college football cancellations will send networks, advertisers scrambling into 2021

The cancellation of the fall college football season will send broadcast networks, athletic conferences and advertisers scrambling to reshuffle their schedules for a congested 2021, sports industry experts say. As preparations begin to reschedule football for the spring semester, at stake is more than $3.3 billion in advertising and broadcast media rights.

12 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ECONOMY

UK economy edges away from COVID crash - GDP data due

Britain's economy is starting to pick itself up after its 25% crash at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis and economists polled by Reuters think it grew by 8% in June from May. But the forecasts range hugely - from 2% to 17.5% - underscoring the scale of the uncertainty about the recovery.

12 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

AUTOS-SPACS/EVS (PIX)

Blank-check companies bail out electric automakers running low on cash

A coronavirus-inspired slowdown in the private capital markets has led some automotive startup companies to turn to the public markets, according to interviews with more than 18 industry officials.

12 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks on the U.S. economy and current economic conditions before the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

12 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated q&a

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

12 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

WW2-ANNIVERSARY/JAPAN

ANALYSIS-History haunts, as Japan faces WW2 anniversary in shadow of COVID-19

Seventy-five years after Japan's surrender in World War Two, the unresolved legacy of the conflict still strains ties with Tokyo's Asian neighbours South Korea and China, even as the countries cope with the coronavirus pandemic

12 Aug