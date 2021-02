Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

In Myanmar coup response, Biden approves order for sanctions on generals, businesses

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday he had approved an executive order for new sanctions on those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar and he repeated demands for the generals to give up power and free civilian leaders.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-ASTRAZENECA

Use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot even in countries with S.African variant, says WHO panel

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and should be deployed widely, including in countries where the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce its efficacy, a World Health Organization panel said on Wednesday.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Democrats argue Trump planted seeds of Capitol attack with false election claims

Democrats on Wednesday argued Donald Trump planted the seeds for the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol long before Jan. 6 with false claims the 2020 election was stolen, and said lawmakers had an obligation to hold the former president accountable.

USA-BIDEN/OMB

Biden budget nominee grilled from right and left at second hearing

Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, was skewered from both the right and left at a second confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

BUSINESS

USA-FED/POWELL

Fed's Powell calls for broad national drive to full employment

Invoking post-World War II efforts to reach full employment and pledging continued loose monetary policy to help the process, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made a broad call Wednesday for a "society-wide commitment" to get Americans back to work, particularly minorities and those ousted from lower-paying jobs during the pandemic.

RETAIL-TRADING/CANNABIS

Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs

Interest from retail investors appeared to lift cannabis stocks broadly higher on Wednesday, signaling that the recent trading frenzy behind Reddit favorites such as GameStop is shifting to other companies.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS

Oscars ceremony in April to be live, in person and from many locations

The Academy Awards, or Oscars, ceremony in April will be an in-person event that will air live from multiple locations, organizers said on Wednesday.

MUSIC-ROCK HALL/NOMINATIONS

Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Rapper Jay-Z, 1980s pop group The Go-Gos and rock band Foo Fighters were among first-time nominees announced on Wednesday for possible induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/FORBES

Knicks still the most valuable team - Forbes

The New York Knicks are the NBA's most valuable team for a sixth consecutive year, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Wednesday that showed massive TV contracts helped cushion the hit on profits from the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SWA-MCI/REPORT

Man City see off Swansea to rack up record 15th straight win

Manchester City secured a record 15th straight victory in all competitions with a 3-1 win at Championship side Swansea City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SPAIN-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/TEENAGERS

Spain's Equality Ministry publishes gender-based violence among teens study

Spain's Equality Ministry will release the findings of a study into gender-based violence and sexist attitudes among teenagers aged 14 to 20, the first of its kind to be conducted in seven years.

11 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

INDONESIA-CRIME/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV)

British man found guilty of killing a Bali policeman expected to be released

British national, David Taylor, who was sentenced to jail for killing a Bali policeman is set to be freed from Indonesian jail.

11 Feb

HP-AUTONOMY/LYNCH-EXTRADITION (PIX) (TV)

Extradition hearing for British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch

Start of British court hearing to decide if Mike Lynch, the tech billionaire who sold his data company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard, can be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges.

11 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES

POSTPONED-Head of the Philippines' strategy to fight the coronavirus holds news conference on vaccine roll-out plan

Carlito Galvez, a former military general in charge of the Philippines' strategy to fight the coronavirus, and other medical experts will hold a media briefing ahead of the expected arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines next week.

11 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BRITAIN-WEATHER/ (PIX) (TV)

Storm Darcy hits parts of the country

Snow covers large areas of the UK as Storm Darcy hits the UK

11 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA

Pandemic puts Catalan independence on the backseat in Sunday's regional election

The handling of the coronavirus pandemic has put Catalonia's independence debate on the backseat in Sunday's regional election after it has been a dominant theme in Spanish politics for close to a decade

11 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING (PIX) (TV)

TBC - UK Government televised Coronavirus briefing from Downing Street

UK Government televised Coronavirus briefing from Downing Street.

11 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-NORTH MACEDONIA (PIX) (TV)

Serbia donates coronavirus vaccines to North Macedonia

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic is to donate several thousand doses of coronavirus vaccines to Zoran Zaev, prime minister of North Macedonia, a move that would allow Skopje to start vaccination against the disease. Vucic will hand over the vaccines to Zaev at a border crossing between the two countries.

11 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-ASTRAZENECA (TV)

CANCELLED - WHO experts to issue recommendations on AstraZeneca vaccine

The World Health Organization's panel of independent experts known as SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation) to issue its recommendations on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing the data. Briefing speakers are Dr Alejandro CRAVIOTO, Chair, Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization, Dr Joachim HOMBACH, Executive Secretary SAGE, WHO and Dr Kate O'BRIEN, Director of WHO dept of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-NUN (PIX) (TV)

Europe's oldest woman celebrates 117th birthday after beating COVID-19

Europe's oldest woman, Sister Andre, celebrates her 117th birthday weeks after fighting off the coronavirus.

11 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH

POLAND-DOUGHNUTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Pandemic won't stop Poles from Fat Thursday doughnuts craze

One day a year Poles forget about the calories and binge on doughnuts to celebrate Fat Thursday. This year, due to pandemic, they will use delivery services instead of heading for the nearest confectionery store or bakery and stand in long lines to buy the sweet treats

11 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DENMARK-CRIME (PIX)

Is coughing a crime? Denmark's Supreme Court hears case about man coughing on police

On 11 February, the Supreme Court will hear a case about a man from Aarhus who is accused of shouting 'corona' and coughing at two police officers in March last year. The court must decide whether it constituted violence or a threat of violence. The accused was acquitted in the City Court, but later convicted by the Western High Court. The defendant was tested negative for Covid-19 after the episode.

11 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ISRAEL-ELECTION/ARABS-NAZARETH (PIX) (TV)

In Israel's largest Arab city, a Nazarene defends Netanyahu

Few Arab leaders in Israel's history have openly flirted with the country's right wing, let alone endorsed its main candidate for prime minister. But Ali Salam, the mayor of Nazareth, says that he sees "no better choice" for Israel's 21% Arab minority than veteran conservative Benjamin 'Bibi' Netanyahu.

11 Feb

TURKEY-GULF/

Turkish foreign minister visits Kuwait, Oman, Qatar

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu travels to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar to meet officials on a trip which comes after Gulf leaders moved to end a regional dispute with Qatar.

11 Feb

VENEZUELA-SANCTIONS/

U.S. sanctions raise costs for Venezuela firms, business leader says

U.S. sanctions against the government of President Nicolas Maduro are raising the cost of doing business for firms in Venezuela that are already struggling under decades of misguided socialist policies, the head of the country's main business federation said in an interview.

11 Feb

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/CZECH

Czech government may lose powers to contain pandemic as parliament rebels

The government faces an uncertain vote to extend state of emergency that gives it executive powers it says are necessary to fight the pandemic, which is still filling Czech hospitals to the brink. The Communist party that the minority cabinet has relied on in the past has said it would not lend its support; opposition parties say the government has not met their demands to review and simplify restricitions and provide sufficient compensation.

11 Feb

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-APP

Order a lawyer: Russia sees spike in use of legal services app during Navalny protests

Russians protesting in support of jailed critic Alexei Navalny were prepared for the prospect of being detained, with thousands downloading a smartphone app allowing them to order the services of a lawyer as easily as they would a taxi or a take-out meal.

11 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel delivers speech on pandemic in parliament

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech in parliament on her government's strategy to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

11 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GREECE-DIPLOMACY/ (TV)

Greece hosts meeting of foreign ministers from Mediterranean and Gulf countries

Greece hosts meeting of foreign ministers from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, Bahrein and Saudi Arabia in Athens to help promote peace and friendship in the region.

11 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA (PIX) (TV)

Catalans fear COVID-19 risk at Sunday's election

Catalonia's regional election on Feb. 14 will be completely influenced by the coronavirus after a huge surge in mail-in ballot requests and of people asking to be excluded from supervising the vote despite assurances from officials that they will get a COVID-19 test before the election and be handed full-body protection equipment

11 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SAUDI-RIGHTS/WOMEN

Family of released Saudi activist Loujain Hathloul give press briefing

The family of prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain Hathloul, who has been released from prison, will host a virtual press briefing.

11 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

COLOMBIA-SECURITY/ (TV)

Interview with Colombia's new defense minister on pursuit of FARC, crime gangs

We'll interview Colombia's new defense minister Diego Molano about how the Duque government will pursue FARC dissidents and crime gangs in its remaining 18 months in office. We'll also press him for details on efforts to protect human rights activists.

11 Feb

SPORTS

SKATEBOARDING-USA/

Skateboarding tries to pull itself off the ramp after series of tragedies

The U.S. skateboarding community is coming together in the wake of the tragic deaths of beloved industry veteran Mark Waters from COVID-19 and 22-year-old star Henry Gartland from an apparent suicide last month.

11 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EGYPT-VEGOILS/

Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in tender for arrival March 16-April 5

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) taps the market on Thursday seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival March 16-April 5.

11 Feb

FRANCE-WINE/EXPORTS

French wine exporters give annual update

French wine exporter group FEVS holds annual press conference to give export figures for last year and prospects for this year. Looking for update on the impact on demand from the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. tariffs on French wine.

11 Feb

CHANGE-SUITE/NYPRESBYTERIAN

Tragedy, loss and hope: Overseeing a New York hospital system in a pandemic

Dr. Steven Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian, has helped steer the network of 10 hospital campuses in the greater NYC area, handling millions of patient visits a year, through the biggest public health crisis in generations.

11 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS/

ArcelorMittal 2020 results

Annual results from ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, which is set to announce a return to dividend payments after hitting its debt-reduction target (due at 0700 CET)

11 Feb 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

EU-ECONOMY/FORECAST (PIX) (TV)

Press conference by economy chief Gentiloni on the bloc's winter economic forecast

European Commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni gives a press conference on the bloc's economic forecast for winter 2021.

11 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

LIBERIA-ECONOMY/

Liberian finance minister outlines plan to help COVID-hit economy

In an interview with Reuters, Liberian Finance Minister Samuel Tweah discusses what steps are needed to help the West African nation recover from an estimated 3% economic contraction in 2020 linked to the coronavirus crisis.

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BOMBARDIER-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Bombardier expected to deliver fewer business jets in 2020 despite year end bump

Canada's Bombardier, now a pure-play business jet maker following the recent sale of its rail division, is expected to report fewer corporate aircraft deliveries in 2020 due to COVID-19, despite a year-end flurry of customers taking their planes.

11 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RELIGION

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-FUNERAL (PIX) (TV)

'Never been this emotional': COVID-19 surge takes toll on Portugal's undertakers

Sheltering from the pouring rain, Portuguese funeral worker Carlos Carneiro stood next to the sealed coffin of yet another COVID-19 victim. The bereaved family played a traditional fado song to say a final goodbye. He quietly broke down in tears.

11 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT