TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU-TALKS

'On a knife edge': Britain and EU in last-ditch trade talks

LONDON/DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, with probably just days left for negotiators to avert a chaotic parting of ways at the end of the year.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT

Insecurity holds up aid to Ethiopia's Tigray region, aid workers say

ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia's northern Tigray region is too volatile for aid to reach hundreds of thousands of civilians in need, humanitarian workers said on Sunday, amid reports of persistent fighting, looting and lawlessness.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-GIULIANI

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive for coronavirus, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Trump said on Twitter on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

U.S. states scramble to curb COVID as California sets record before lockdown

California shattered records for coronavirus cases on Sunday as U.S. states scrambled to impose lockdowns to stem spikes in infections and the White House's task force coordinator decried a lack of national leadership on curbing the disease.

BUSINESS

PAYSAFE-M-A-FOLEY-TRASIMENE

Foley-backed blank-check acquisition firm nears $9 billion Paysafe deal: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A blank-check acquisition firm backed by veteran investor Bill Foley is nearing a deal to merge with Paysafe, valuing the U.S. payments company at around $9 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

VOLKSWAGEN-AUTONOMOUS

Volkswagen CEO expects autonomous cars on market from 2025-2030

BERLIN (Reuters) - The chief executive of Volkswagen, the world's largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030, he told a magazine.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS-NETFLIX

Netflix declines to flag up to viewers that 'The Crown' is fiction, UK media reports

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. streaming platform Netflix has rejected a call from Britain's culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series "The Crown" to make clear that it is a work of fiction, several British media reported on Sunday.

USA-BOXOFFICE

'The Croods: A New Age' Tops Mild Box Office Again With $4.4 Million

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Universal and DreamWorks' "The Croods: A New Age" repeated as winner of a mild post-Thanksgiving weekend with $4.4 million at 2,205 North American locations.

SPORTS

CYCLING-THOMAS

Thomas dislocates shoulder in training fall but escapes fracture

Ineos-Grenadiers rider Geraint Thomas suffered a dislocated shoulder in a crash on Sunday but the tough-as-nails Welshman said he would be back in training on Monday having escaped a fracture.

MMA-UFC

UFC to slash roster before year-end, says Dana White

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to cut 60 mixed martial artists from its roster before the end of the year, president Dana White told a media conference after Saturday's card in Las Vegas.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA-DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

The Republican declines to participate, so Georgia Senate candidate debates an empty lectern

The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat representing Georgia participates in a debate against an empty lectern. Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff. In a separate second debate, Senator Kelly Loeffler, the Republican incumbent, goes against Raphael Warnock, the pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. once preached. The two debates take place a month ahead of a pair of runoff races that will decide control of the Senate.

6 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/LEADERS (PIX) (TV)

Brexit: Johnson and EU to discuss talks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will speak about Brexit on Monday evening.

7 Dec

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

7 Dec

FRANCE-DISNEY/JOBS (PIX) (TV)

Locals long for Disney magic as shuttered Paris park hits jobs

In the towns around Disneyland Paris, where hotels and restaurants catering to the flow of visitors have sprouted over the past three decades, locals are starting to fear for their livelihood and jobs as the theme park remains closed until mid-February.

7 Dec

GHANA-ELECTION/LEADERS VOTING (PIX) (TV)

Party leaders vote in Ghana's presidential election

Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to vote in his home town of Kyebi, Eastern Region, on Monday morning whilst the main opposition leaders, former president John Mahama, will vote in Bole, in the Savannah Region.

7 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-ELDERLY (PIX)

Home-care for the elderly booms as Spaniards shun nursing homes

When Elena Lorenzo's 86-year-old sister Rosario fell at 3am in her home in the northern Spanish region of Galicia and her husband struggled to help her up, they knew it was time to get help. But a nursing home was out of the question.

7 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congress closes in on COVID-19 aid bill as funding deadline looms

Members of the U.S. Congress are expected on Monday to unveil bipartisan legislation to send a long-awaited infusion of federal aid to American families and businesses reeling from the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

7 Dec

GHANA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Ghana votes as candidates pitch route out of economic crisis

Ghana votes in presidential and parliamentary elections on Monday as President Nana Akufo-Addo seeks to fend off a challenge from former president John Mahama amid a pandemic that has halted growth in one of West Africa's economic powerhouses.

7 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (TV)

Zimbabwe journalist faces trial on charges of inciting violent anti-government protests

A three-day trial of freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono on charges of inciting violent anti-government protests starts in Zimbabwe's capital Harare. Chin'ono denies the charges and says he is being persecuted for exposing corruption in government.

7 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CHANGE-SUITE/TREFLER (PIX)

Lessons in strategy and leadership - from chess

"If you're looking at buying a company or investing in a particular area, you're thinking of what moves you can make but also what your competition might do. And what's holistically happening in the ecosystem that can affect you." A Q&A with chess master Alan Trefler of Pegasystems, which he founded in 1983, Trefler turned to three basic things he learned from chess.

7 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEPOSITIONS (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Trump under oath

Trump faces depositions in defamation cases brought by women who say he sexually assaulted them. A look at these cases and how Trump has fared before in depositions.

7 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TURKEY-EU/ (PIX)

EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

EU foreign ministers will evaluate grounds for sanctions against Turkey over a Mediterranean gas dispute on Monday before the bloc's leaders decide whether to make good on their threat to impose punitive measures.

7 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRITAIN-EU/BILL (TV)

Britain's parliament due to debate and vote upon the controversial Internal Market Bill

Britain's parliament due to debate and vote upon the controversial Internal Market Bill

7 Dec

USA-EXCHANGES/ESG

Exchange operators lean in on ESG, with an eye on Biden

With money pouring into assets linked to sustainable investing, exchange operators have increased their focus on Environmental, Social and Governance business opportunities, which could get a boost from the policies of President-elect Joe Biden.

7 Dec

GLOBAL-POY/BLM (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Pictures of the year - BLM

BLM pictures of the year

7 Dec

EUROPE-OILSEEDS/CONSULTANCY

Strategie Grains monthly EU oilseed estimates

To include updated assessment of rapeseed sowing trends for next year's harvest along with revised supply/demand estimates for this season.

7 Dec

WORLD-WORK/HOMEOFFICE

Everyone has a home office now. So who's paying for it?

When it comes to the home office, what exactly can you get reimbursed for? What can you deduct on your taxes? And how do you make an airtight case to your boss, for things you think your company should really be paying for?

7 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/DATA (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

New data show depth of downturn

Nine months after a state of emergency was declared to fight the coronavirus pandemic, daily deaths and new infections are hitting new records, hospital capacity is more stretched than ever, and debate over an economic response has devolved into a battle over who deserves help and who doesn't.

New data released this week on state and metro level employment and wages by industry show just how unevenly the economic pain of those first months was spread, and how a crash reminiscent of the Great Depression in New York left workers in Montana collecting about the same amount of wages in the April through June period as they did in from January through February.

7 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA (PIX)

In Kenya, COVID-19's spread to rural areas spells new threat

The deaths from COVID-19 in Kenya of a refugee, a member of parliament and a coastal man all happened for the same reason: emergency help was hours away. Nearly three quarters of Kenya's ICU beds are in the capital Nairobi and Mombasa, its second-largest city. But the novel coronavirus is spreading outside major cities, into areas where the creaky, underfunded health system is buckling under the pressure.

7 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/GERMANY

Supreme Court hears Germany's appeal in Nazi art dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court hears Germany's bid to block it from facing a lawsuit in American court over medieval artwork that its former Nazi government pressured Jewish art dealers to sell in the 1930s.

7 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT