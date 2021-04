Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Suu Kyi faces new charge under Myanmar's secrets act; wireless internet suspended

Myanmar's deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been charged with breaking a colonial-era official secrets law, her lawyer said on Thursday, the most serious charge against the veteran opponent of military rule.

NORTHKOREA-USA/

U.S. says any approach to North Korea will have to be in 'lockstep' with allies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Denuclearization will remain at the center of U.S. policy toward North Korea and any approach to Pyongyang will have to be done in "lockstep" with close allies, including Japan and South Korea, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

U.S.

RACE-USA-GEORGEFLOYD/

'I thought he was dead': paramedics who treated Floyd testify at Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -Paramedics who treated George Floyd said he was not breathing and had no pulse when they arrived at the scene of his deadly arrest last May in testimony on Thursday at the murder trial of former policeman Derek Chauvin.

USA-GEORGIA-VOTING/

Elections officials fear Georgia law could politicize voting operations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Election officials in conservative and liberal parts of Georgia say a new law allowing a Republican-controlled state agency to take over local voting operations could make the process too partisan.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING/

U.S. manufacturing sector index races to 37-year high in March: ISM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity soared to its highest level in more than 37 years in March, driven by strong growth in new orders, the clearest sign yet that a much anticipated economic boom was probably underway.

USA-MARKETS-BLOCKTRADES/

Credit Suisse shares rally while Archegos ripples spread

TOKYO/ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse shares rose on Thursday, ending a losing streak in which they shed close to a fifth of their value, though the lender is yet disclose how much it lost in trades for stricken U.S. fund Archegos.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-ROYAL-OPER/

On London rooftop, Royal Opera Chorus reunites for performance

LONDON (Reuters) - Wrapped up in coats and with London's famed landmarks behind them, members of the Royal Opera Chorus sing the Anvil Chorus from Giuseppe Verdi's 1853 opera "Il Trovatore" in their first reunion in a year.

NETHERLANDS-LGBT-MARRIAGE-ANNIVERSARY/

Dutch couples mark 20th anniversary of world's first same-sex marriages

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Twenty years ago, Dutch couple Gert Kasteel and Dolf Pasker made history when they tied the knot in the world's first legally-recognised same-sex wedding in the Netherlands.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-YANKEES-OPENING-DA/

Baseball-'It's been a long year for New York' - Yankees fans cheer Opening Day at last

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Yankee Stadium's gates swung open for the first time in nearly 18 months on Thursday, as elated and emotional fans welcomed back their Bronx Bombers after a season played to empty stands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

GOLF-TEXAS-SPIETH/

Spieth getting short game in order right in time for Masters

Jordan Spieth came into the Valero Texas Open mainly looking to fine-tune his short game ahead of next week's Masters and on Thursday he did just that as he grabbed the early first-round clubhouse lead.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan moderates a conversation on national and global economic issues

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan moderates a conversation on national and global economic issues before virtual Global Perspectives series hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

1 Apr 18:05 ET / 22:05 GMT

USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE-POLL

Poll: what the American public thinks of Biden's infrastructure plan

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release the results of a recent survey that measures public support for infrastructure improvements, as well as support for a Biden-backed infrastructure bill.

2 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND-TOURISM (PIX) (TV)

Thai island of Phuket rushes to vaccinate entire population

The Thai resort island of Phuket is rushing to vaccinate its entire population ahead of a July 1 ending of strict quarantine for overseas visitors, a novel strategy intended to bring back desperately needed tourism revenue without risking the rest of the country.

Apr 2

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

THAILAND-CANNABIS/ (PIX)

First Thai cannabis farms in race to produce

Rak Jang is one of the first farms that have been given permission by the Thai government to grow cannabis and sell products to medical facilities, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Apr 2

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS

Vietnam to elect top leaders from March 31 to April 5

Vietnam will announce its new President, Prime Minister and National Assembly chair from March 31-Apr.5

Apr 2

RUSSIA-POLITICS/SOCIAL-MEDIA-FINES (TV)

Court in Moscow hears cases against Twitter, Facebook, Google

A judge in Moscow hears a number of cases against social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests.

2 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NIGER-POLITICS/

Bazoum to be sworn in as Niger president in first democratic transition of power

Mohamed Bazoum is expected to be sworn in as Niger's next president in the country's first democratic handover of power since independence from France in 1960. The government on Wednesday said it had foiled a coup attempt.

2 Apr 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-ALGARVE (PIX)

Hunger and desperation: COVID-19 ravages Portugal's tourist hotspot

The Easter season is just around the corner. But the streets of Portugal's Algarve, usually packed with British sunseekers at this time of the year, remain nearly deserted. Restaurants and bars are shut, the boats are docked and the beaches are empty. With no tourists, thousands lost their jobs and had no option but to turn to food donations to survive.

2 Apr 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-GUNS/

Biden White House tries to craft gun executive orders that can't be undone

The White House is carefully crafting a series of executive actions President Joe Biden plans to use to take on gun violence in case of inaction by a divided Congress, to make sure they can't be quickly dismantled.

2 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD (PIX) (TV)

Trial continues for Minneapolis officer accused in George Floyd killing

Trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, conintues. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man, after pinning his neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

2 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RELIGION

RELIGION-EASTER/JERUSALEM-GOODFRIDAY (PIX) (TV)

Good Friday Celebrated in Jerusalem

Christians in Jerusalem hold Good Friday services, and walk in procession along the Via Dolorosa in the Old City of Jerusalem. The procession will take place under Israeli COVID-19 restrictions with a limited number of participants.

2 Apr 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT