TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-DIPLOMACY-USA/

Senior China diplomat urges U.S. to stop 'arbitrary suppression' of Chinese companies

The United States should choose dialogue and consultation with China instead of pursuing "unacceptable" unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies, China's State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

NIGERIA-SECURITY-KIDNAPPINGS/

Freed Nigerian schoolboys return home, tell of beatings and hunger

KATSINA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Scores of schoolboys who were rescued from kidnappers in northwest Nigeria arrived back home on Friday, many of them barefoot and wrapped in blankets after their week-long ordeal.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

Late-breaking dispute over Fed rules risks U.S. COVID-19 relief as deadline nears

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Backed into a corner, the U.S. Congress on Friday risked blowing through a midnight deadline to keep the government open and address the coronavirus crisis, as a partisan fight over federal lending rules caused a fresh delay on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

USA-ELECTION-GEORGIA/

Over 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's agenda, state data showed on Friday.

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-CYBER/

Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks

Suspected Russian hackers who broke into U.S. government agencies also spied on less high-profile organizations, including groups in Britain, a U.S. internet provider and a county government in Arizona, according to web records and a security source.

TECH-ANTITRUST-GOOGLE/

Google trial judge suggests potential trial date, and it is in 2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The judge hearing the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust case against Alphabet Inc's Google suggested a trial date of Sept. 12, 2023, on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT

ITALY-ARTS-AUGUSTUS/

Mausoleum of Rome's first emperor restored and ready to reopen

ROME (Reuters) - After decades of neglect, one of ancient Rome's most important monuments, the mausoleum of the first emperor Augustus, has been restored and will reopen early next year, city officials announced on Friday.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/

Global talent set to shine in new season

More than a dozen international players picked up in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) draft this year will be eager to make an instant impact as they join an existing cast of formidable global talent.

GOLF-WOMEN/

Golf: LPGA unveils record prize money for 2021 season

The LPGA will distribute a record $76.45 million in official prize money in 2021, the tour announced on Friday, with 34 events scheduled across three continents next year.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

Chinese government to brief press on COVID-19 vaccination of key population segments

China's State Council will hold a press conference on COVID-19 vaccination of key segments of the country's population. Zeng Yixin, vice minister of the National Health Commission, will speak to the press.

19 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

INDONESIA-THAILAND/ORANGUTANS (PIX) (TV)

Orangutans returned from Thailand begin new life in Indonesia

Two orangutans seized from Thailand-Malaysia border three years ago reach a rehabilitation centre in Indonesia before being released into the forest. The repatriation of the orangutans was an initiative to celebrate 70 years of Thai-Indo diplomatic relations.

Dec 19

HEALTH -CORONAVIRUS/MODERNA-LOGISTICS

Moderna, McKesson COVID vaccine ready to roll to thousands of U.S. sites

Vaccine maker Moderna and its partner McKesson said they are ready to begin this weekend shipping COVID shots to more than 3,800 sites in the United States, a far wider distribution than the earlier Pfizer vaccine.

19 Dec 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Australian authorities try to suppress Sydney COVID-19 cluster

Australian authorities are grappling with a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, robbing the country of its largely COVID-19 free status while also disrupting Christmas travel plans and celebrations.

Dec 19

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-CASES (PIX)

India crosses 10 million coronavirus disease cases

The country recorded 22,890 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to near 10 million, with 144,789 deaths. It has the world's second highest number of cases after the United States, though the gap between them is now widening as India is reporting fewer cases since a mid-September peak.

19 Dec 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT