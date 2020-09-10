REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BELARUS-ELECTION/

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus 'terror' as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the authorities in Belarus of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes.

BRITAIN-EU/

Brexit in crisis: EU 'very concerned' by UK plan to break divorce treaty

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain plunged Brexit trade talks into crisis on Wednesday by explicitly acknowledging that it could break international law by ignoring some parts of its European Union divorce treaty, prompting a rapid rebuke from the EU's chief executive.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-BOOK/

Trump says he minimized coronavirus, didn't want to create panic: Woodward book

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump acknowledged in February he knew how deadly and contagious the novel coronavirus was but did not convey that information to the American people because he did not want to create a panic, according to Trump interviews cited in a new book.

USA-HOMELAND-SUPREMACISTS/

A Trump security chief acknowledges role of white supremacist extremists in U.S. urban violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's acting homeland security chief on Wednesday acknowledged that white supremacist extremists played a role in this year's urban violence in the United States, a revision of the administration's public descriptions of the political motivations of violent protesters.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ASTRAZENECA/

AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial as participant illness investigated

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's suspension of global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an illness in a study subject in Britain has cast doubt on prospects for an early rollout of one of the most advanced COVID-19 vaccines in development.

JC-PENNEY-SALE-BANKRUPTCY-EXCLUSIVE/

J.C. Penney reaches tentative rescue deal, averting liquidation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc reached a tentative deal with landlords and lenders valued at $1.75 billion to rescue the beleaguered department store chain from bankruptcy proceedings, averting a liquidation that would have threatened roughly 70,000 jobs and represented one of the most significant business collapses following the coronavirus pandemic, a company lawyer said.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KEVIN-SPACEY/

Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980s

Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by actor Anthony Rapp and a second, unnamed person when both plaintiffs were about 14.

DISNEY-MULAN/

Disney 'very pleased' with 'Mulan' debut ahead of China opening

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is "very pleased" with initial results of its unusual release strategy for live-action movie epic "Mulan," Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said at an investor conference on Wednesday.

SPORTS

GOLF-USOPEN-KOEPKA/

Golf: Koepka withdraws from U.S. Open due to knee injury

Brooks Koepka will miss next week's U.S. Open due to his ongoing knee injury, the two time champion said on Wednesday.

FOOTBALL-NFL/

NFL: SoFi Stadium set to kick off season without fans

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - NFL fans in Los Angeles have waited nearly 100 years for a new football stadium and they will have to bide their time a little longer before they can cheer on the Rams or Chargers in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

Southeast Asian foreign ministers hold summit amid U.S.-China tensions

Foreign ministers from Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) countries meet for the second day of meetings with their counterparts as well as other officials from the U.S, China, Russia and the EU. The ASEAN-U.S. Ministerial Meeting will be held on Thursday morning.

10 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

THAILAND-PROTESTS/EXILES (PIX)

'Illegal thoughts': how some exiled critics of Thai king are fuelling a revolt

Former diplomat Pavin Chachavalpongpun and historian Somsak Jeamteerasakul have not been involved in organizing a recent series of demonstrations and show no sign of working together, but some protesters said their writing and social media posts have helped to loosen the taboo on questioning the monarchy, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison under Thailand's lese majeste law.

10 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

MYANMAR-RIGHTS/EU

EU Parliament to suspend Aung San Suu Kyi from its prize laureate activities

The European Parliament is likely to suspend Aung San Suu Kyi from all Sakharov Prize laureate activities following what the European Union says is Myanmar's inhumane treatment of the Rohingyas and which rights groups say amounts to genocide. The Myanmar leader will not be stripped of the prize she won in 1990, however. The Sakharov Prize has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Sep 10

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Senate aims for Thursday vote on scaled-down coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. Senate later on Thursday aims to vote on a drastically scaled-back Republican coronavirus aid bill, despite opposition from Democrats who are needed for any measure to be enacted into law.

Sep 10

USA-ELECTION/

Harris to campaign in Miami, Trump in Michigan

Democratic running mate Kamala Harris heads to Miami on Thursday for a campaign stop, and President Trump will visit the battleground state of Michigan.

Sep 10

JAPAN-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

Sep 10

GERMANY-POLITICS/

Would-be Merkel successor Laschet faces early election test

German conservative Armin Laschet faces an early test in his bid to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel with Sunday'a local elections in his western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where he faced criticism for his handling of the coronavirus.

Sep 10

TURKEY-MALI/

Turkish foreign minister visits Mali, Guinea Bissau and Senegal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Mali on Sept 9 and then Guinea Bissau and Senegal on Sept 10-11.

Sep 10

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit talks in London Sept 8-11

Sep 10

BULGARIA-GOVERNMENT/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Bulgarians plan massive anti-government rally in Sofia

A new massive anti-government rally is expected on Sofia a week after a protest seeking to oust Prime Minister Boyko Borissov over endemic corruption turned violent. Protesters said football hooligans infiltrated the rally, throwing small bombs at police which used force to disperse the demonstration, arresting 126 people. The violence prompted Borissov's party to outrule government's resignation saying it would mean "bending to criminals".

Sep 10

MALI-SECURITY/

Mali junta holds talks on plan for post-coup transition

Mali's junta meets with representatives of political parties and civil society groups to discuss plans for forming a transitional government. West African leaders have given the officers who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita until Sept. 15 to name an interim president and prime minister.

10 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/WHO-COUNCIL

WHO high-level event on access to COVID drugs, vaccines w/ Von der Leyen, Ramaphosa

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) joined by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, South African Pres Cyril Rampahosa and Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg for high-level event press conf on access to COVID-19 tools Accelerator - diagnostics, drugs and vaccines - launch of the Accelerator Facilitation Council. Live streamed for first 30 mins.

10 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/CHILDREN (PIX) (TV)

A migrant mother watched her young son walk to a U.S. port of entry on the Mexican border. Then he disappeared.

Elida, a Guatemalan migrant living in Juarez, sent her disabled son across the bridge into the U.S. last week, after six months of fearing for his safety and life. He promptly disappeared. After a frantic search by lawyers, it was discovered he had been deported alone to Guatemala, where the government issued a public notice searching for his parents.

10 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BELGIUM-REMAINS/HEART (PIX) (TV)

Belgian town uncovers heart of its first mayor hidden in fountain for almost 140 years

Belgian town uncovers heart of its first mayor hidden in fountain for almost 140 years; Workers made an unusual discovery while renovating a fountain in the Belgian town of Verviers: a small zinc casket containing the heart of its first mayor Pierre David.

10 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on Trump's comments about the military

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its measurement of the American public's reaction to reports that Trump called U.S. soldiers "losers" and "suckers."

10 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/IMF

IMF spokesman gives update on global economic response to coronavirus

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice holds regular briefing, with updates expected on the global economic outlook, and events in Argentina and Lebanon.

10 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

GERMANY-POLAND/POLITICS (PIX) (TV)

Merkel discusses 30th anniversary of German reunification

Chancellor Angela Merkel and former EU Council President Donald Tusk discuss the 30th anniversary of Germany's reunification at an event of Berlin-based Konrad Adenauer foundation.

10 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-TAOISM (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Chinese Taoist priest remembers coronavirus victims with special tablets

Forty-year-old Taoist priest Liang Xingyang decided to do something to remember the coronavirus victims by inscribing on wooden tablets the names of prominent victims of the virus, including the well-known whistle-blower Dr. Li Wenliang.

10 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/GLOBAL-WEATHER

Climate change has a lot to do with this year's wild weather extremes, scientists say

The planet is showing signs it's in peril. In recent weeks, the world has seen ferocious wildfires in the U.S. West, torrential rains in Africa, weirdly warm temperatures on the surface of tropical oceans, and record heat waves from California to the Siberian Arctic.

Sep 10

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MYANMAR-ENVIRONMENT (PIX) (TV)

Myanmar monk turns plastic into meditation center

Buddhist monk Ottamasara, an abbot of Thabarwa meditation center, started collecting donated plastic bottles from supporters to upcycle as building material and to store food, after noticing the amount of plastic usage has increased due to the coronavirus lockdown.

10 Sep 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

10 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE

Marseille's intensive care wards fill up again as coronavirus bounces back in France

Intensive care doctors in Marseille, the Mediterranean port city at the epicentre of a resurgence of the coronavirus in France, have reactivated a COVID-19 crisis cell as their wards once again reach saturation point.

10 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO regular press conference on coronavirus pandemic

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other senior WHO officials give regular press conference on developments in the coronavirus pandemic

10 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-NEWS CONFERENCE (PIX) (TV)

Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon, to hold news conference

Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon hold news conference on the coronavirus situation in Spain.

10 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRITAIN-AUCTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Christies to auction Paul Cézanne paintings, Banksy Prints and Picasso Ceramics

Christies to sell contemporary art works.

Sep 10

EUROPE-SUGAR/CROPS

Update on European sugar beet crop conditions ahead of harvesting

Update on European sugar beet crop conditions ahead of harvesting. Crops have endured widespread insect attacks this year as well as summer drought and heatwaves. Roundup to cover France, Germany, Poland and Britain

Sep 10

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-SCHOOLS (PIX) (TV)

Chickens roost in Kenya's empty classrooms amid COVID-19 shutdown

Rows of spinach sprout in the sports field where the students of Roka Preparatory school once played football, and clucking chickens fluff their feathers in sawdust-covered classrooms where children once sweated over their exams.

10 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/CENBANK

Philippine central bank governor holds regular online news conference

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno holds regular online news conference.

10 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SLOVAKIA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT

Slovakia-Industrial output

10 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI/TECH (TV)

Huawei holds developer conference amidst mounting U.S. restrictions

Chinese tech giant Huawei hosts the Huawei developer conference in Dongguan, Guangdong province at a time when the company faces growing pressure from restrictions launched by the U.S. government to limit its access to commercially available chips. Speakers at the conference include Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business group.

10 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH -CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY-POVERTY (PIX)

Fear and poverty in Turkey as pandemic hits Erdogan's base

Turks like Huseyin Goksoy, a tailor who was so stressed about going hungry during the worst of the pandemic that he was briefly bedridden with a hernia, are more worried than ever about their future as the country strains to curb poverty. Though the lockdown ended in June, about four million Turks still rely on state aid to get by, while even more informal workers missed out on most of the financial support.

10 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/WILDFIRE-ECONOMY

How California's wildfires could spark a financial crisis

Could wildfires burning across the U.S. West actually cascade into a financial crisis? Here's how a landmark report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission says climate change poses systemic financial market risks.

10 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

INDIA-BOLLYWOOD/ACTOR (PIX)

Girlfriend of a Bollywood star whose death has sparked media frenzy in India is sent to jail

Girlfriend of Bollywood star, whose death has caused nationwide media frenzy, was sent to jail amid accusations of drug pedalling and conspiracy theories around his death. She is due to appeal in court for bail in the case that has caused nationwide uproar.

Sep 10

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-BOLSHOI (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Bolshoi opens ballet season with premier inspired by isolation

Russia's Bolshoi Theatre starts its ballet season with four one-act ballet: the performance inspired by artists' forced self-isolation during coronavirus lockdown in Moscow.

Sep 10