REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR-SCIENTIST

Iran to give a 'calculated' response to nuclear scientist killing, says official

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will give a "calculated and decisive" response to the killing of its top nuclear scientist, said a top adviser to Iran's supreme leader, while a hardline newspaper suggested Tehran's revenge should include striking the Israeli city of Haifa.

BRITAIN-EU

Britain expects "very significant" week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are heading into a "very significant" week, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, as talks over a trade deal enter their final days with serious differences yet to be resolved.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-NEW-YORK

New York City public schools will begin to reopen with weekly COVID-19 testing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City's public schools will begin to reopen for in-person learning on Dec. 7, starting with elementary schools for students whose parents agree to a weekly testing regimen for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday.

USA-COURT-CENSUS

U.S. Supreme Court weighs Trump bid to bar illegal immigrants from census totals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up President Donald Trump's unprecedented and contentious effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate U.S. House of Representatives districts to states.

BUSINESS

USA-RESULTS-OUTLOOK

Analysis: Investors weigh prospects for U.S. corporate earnings as stocks set records

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As U.S. stocks scale fresh record highs, investors are trying to gauge whether next year's projected profit rebound will be strong enough to add fuel to the rally.

AMAZON-COM-GERMANY-STRIKE

Amazon workers at German warehouse to strike again

BERLIN (Reuters) - Trade union Verdi on Sunday called on workers at a German Amazon warehouse to strike for the second time in a week to disrupt the processing of orders following the 'Black Friday' discount shopping sales on Nov. 27.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: 'The Croods 2' Leads Sluggish Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the most popular times to go to the movies. Crowd pleasers like "Frozen," "Coco" and "Knives Out" have propelled attendance and generated many, many millions in ticket sales over the holiday weekend in years past, cementing various box office records to boot.

BRITAIN-PROWSE

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

LONDON (Reuters) - David Prowse, the English actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars films, has died aged 85, his management company said on Sunday.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL

Saints, Patriots fined by NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols

The National Football League fined the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots for violating COVID-19 protocols, a league source said on Sunday.

SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA-INVESTIGATION

Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine justice officials on Sunday seized medical files from the doctor of Diego Maradona as part of their investigation into the recent death of the soccer star.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

PAKISTAN-ELEPHANT/ (PIX) (TV)

Cher to greet the arrival of Pakistan's lonely elephant in Cambodia

Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan is expected to be greeted by multi award-winning singer Cher on arrival om Cambodia after a 10-hour journey and will finally settle down in a wildlife sanctuary in Odor Meanchey province. It marks the culmination of years of campaigning by animal rights advocates and Cher to rescue him from grim conditions with no companion at Islamabad Zoo.

30 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLAND-CASES

Coronavirus spread in Poland far worse than official figures show, doctors say

Medical professionals are alarmed at the high rate of positive tests reported in Poland, which they say shows that the coronavirus pandemic has likely spread much farther than reported in the official numbers. Poland reached its highest rate of daily new cases in November, with new cases peaking at over 27,000. Doctors point to insufficient resources, a lack of testing and an already struggling healthcare system as some of the factors behind the discrepancy.

30 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)

Philippine president gives updates on coronavirus in nighttime televised address

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is set to speak on television about measures and progress in fighting the coronavirus, among other things. His addresses are typically late at night.

30 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BULGARIA (PIX) (TV)

Bulgaria's hospitals struggle with rising COVID-19 infections

Bulgaria's medics are struggling with a rising number of hospitalisations as COVID-19 infections show no sign of serious easing after surging to about 4,000 per day in early November in the country of 7 million people. Many hospitals had problems opening more beds for COVID patients amid a surging number of infections among medical stuff. The government imposed a three-week lockdown as of Nov 27 as the country's mortality rate in the past 2 weeks became the highest in the European Union.

30 Nov

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDONESIA-VOLCANO/

Indonesia's Ile Lewotolok volcano erupts

Following developments with Indonesia's erupting Ile Lewotolok volcano, which was spewing ash and smoke as high as four kilometres into the sky Sunday, triggering panic in villages and forcing more than 2,700 people to seek refuge in safer areas.

30 Nov

SOUTH SUDAN-DISASTER/ (TV)

South Sudan's Warrap state hit by floods and food scarcity

South Sudan's Warrap state in the young country's north has been hit by floods, triggering widespread displacement and food insecurity, the United Nation's humanitarian agency OCHA found in a recent visit to the region.

30 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/CYBERMONDAY (PIX)

Pandemic prompts Cyber Monday shoppers to search for deals online

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, Cyber Monday 2020 is expected to be the largest digital sales day ever, with spending reaching between $10.8 billion and $12.7 billion, surpassing online sales on Black Friday.

30 Nov

USA-OIL/NATURAL GAS-OUTLOOK (PIX)

Shale firms amp up natural gas output as futures signal more gains

Higher natural gas future prices for 2021 and a continued glut of crude oil are prodding U.S. shale firms to boost gas drilling and production in a sign they expect stronger gas demand next year.

30 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/RETAIL-WAREHOUSE (PIX)

FOCUS-Christmas, coronavirus and fear of no-deal Brexit push Europe's warehouses to the limit

Retailers worldwide have never had more reason to pack warehouses to the brim and keep stock closer to shoppers who continue to buy a record number of items online.As well as stocking up for Christmas and any potential coronavirus-related lockdowns, Europe and the UK will soon have Brexit to deal with. British companies are bringing as much as possible into the country before potential disruptions in January, while their European counterparts are piling up goods in pan-European distribution hubs close to ports like Hamburg or Rotterdam. 30 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SWISS-LIBERIA/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Swiss war crimes trial of Liberian suspect begins

Postponed until Dec 3. Proceedings to continue in 2021. Former rebel leader Alieu Kosiah is accused of several offenses including recruitment and use of a child soldier, forced transport, looting, cruel treatment of civilians, attempted murder, killings, desecration of a corpse and rape.

30 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-HOMES (PIX) (TV)

Big, bright and airtight: Spanish homes morph in response to COVID

Ander Echevarria holds up a dusty, pollen-covered filter with pride. "This is an F7 filter - without it, all this dirt would've gotten in. But we can put stronger filters, like F9 or HEPA airplane ones, to block coronavirus particles."

30 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ARCADIA

Philip Green's Arcadia fights for survival

Watching for any update from Philip Green's Arcadia which is fighting for survival after COVID-19 hammered its retail brands. The group says it is working on contingency options to secure its survival. Sky News reported it could appoint administrators on Monday.

30 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

WORLD-WORK/AI

Mental health in the workplace - saved by bots

Seven in 10 employees say this has been the most stressful year of their working lives, according to a new white paper from Workplace Intelligence and Oracle. For companies, that means the mental-health issues of employees have rocketed from a secondary concern in years past, to a primary one. But making new help available, quickly and at scale, is no easy task.

30 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANADA-BUDGET/

Amid surging second wave, Canada to unveil past and future spending plans

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil her first fiscal update on Monday against the backdrop of a worsening of the economic landscape as a harsh second wave of COVID-19 infections force renewed restrictions across the country.

30 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN/TATTOO ARTIST (PIX) (TV)

Meet Afghanistan's first female tattoo artist

In conservative Afghanistan, a female tattoo artist Ahoo Shahidy breaks taboos by tattooing people, including men and women, though tattooing is prohibited in Islam according to some Islamic scholars.

30 Nov

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/ARIZONA

Arizona Secretary of State to review U.S. presidential election tallies on Monday

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, is due to review county vote tallies on Nov. 30 to certify results. Hobbs may postpone the final review on a day-to-day basis until Dec. 3. Unofficial results had Biden ahead of Trump in the state by more than 10,000 votes.

30 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

30 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to be in London for further Brexit talks

EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to be in London for further Brexit talks

30 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-CABINET

Merkel discusses coronavirus response with cabinet members

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discusses the response to the coronavirus pandemic with members of her cabinet.

30 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/GOVERNMENT (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia government spokesperson speaks to Reuters

Redwan Hussein, state minister for foreign affairs and spokesperson for Ethiopia's Tigray crisis task force, speaks to Reuters.

30 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ABORTION-LATAM/ (PIX) (TV)

FEATURE- Abortion rights "awakening" sweeps Latin America

A movement is sweeping Latin America to loosen some of the world's most restrictive abortion laws, triggered by mass protests in Argentina and rising anger over gender violence.

30 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GERMANY-EU/MERKEL

Merkel discusses Germany's EU presidency

Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks about Germany's rotating presidency of the European Union at a virtual event organized by the German parliament.

30 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MASKS

German economy minister holds news conference with German mask producer

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and the CEO of German mask producer Skylotec hold a virtual news conference as the country tries to reduce its dependence on overseas firms by supporting domestic production of protective gear in the pandemic.

30 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor Merkel holds virtual dialogue with police

German Chancellor Merkel holds a virtual dialogue with police officers in Berlin

30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/POLIO (PIX) (TV)

House-to-house polio immunization in Yemeni capital Sanaa

A house-to-house polio immunization campaign is carried out for children under five in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other areas under Houthi control.

30 Nov

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia launches man hunt for Tigray leaders after declaring military operation over

Ethiopia's government has launched a manhunt for leaders of a rebellious faction in the northern state of Tigray after announcing federal troops had taken over the regional capital and military operations were complete. However, the head of theTigray People's Liberation Front has said the group will keep fighting, raising the specter of a drawn-out guerrilla war.

30 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/CENSUS

U.S. Supreme Court hears Trump bid to exclude illegal immigrants from representation

The U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments over President Donald Trump's effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate congressional districts to states.

30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT