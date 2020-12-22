REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN/

Britain faces isolation as world tightens borders to keep out new coronavirus strain

DOVER, England (Reuters) - Countries across the globe shut their borders to Britain on Monday due to fears about a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and raising the prospect of food shortages days before Britain is set to leave the European Union.

USA-IMMIGRATION-BIDEN/

Exclusive: Biden team weighs deportation relief for more than 1 million Hondurans, Guatemalans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The incoming Biden administration is considering a plan to shield more than a million immigrants from Honduras and Guatemala from deportation after the countries were battered by hurricanes in November, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

U.S. Congress to vote on $900 billion coronavirus package as funding deadline looms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Congress on Monday was scrambling to pass a $900 billion coronavirus aid package meant to stimulate a pandemic-hit economy, following seven months of partisan bickering over the measure's contents.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden gets coronavirus vaccine as U.S. inoculation effort mounts

NEWARK, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in an effort to boost confidence in its safety ahead of its wide distribution next year.

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-CYBER/

U.S. Treasury confirms SolarWinds hack as more officials blame Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. secretary of the Treasury on Monday publicly confirmed that his department had been breached - more than a week after Reuters first reported the hack.

APPLE-AUTOS-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes 'next level' battery technology

Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CALIFORNIA-THERAPY/

Therapy dogs go virtual at California hospital during pandemic

Before the coronavirus pandemic, therapy dogs at California's Stanford Hospital would comfort patients and staff in the corridors and on wards. Now, they've gone virtual, cheering people up with appearances via video-conference.

CHRISTMAS-SEASON-CHINA-SANTAVILLAGE/

Santa welcomes visitors at winter wonderland in China's Arctic Town

MOHE, China (Reuters) - Santa Claus and his elves have been busy at work turning a Christmas village in northern China into a winter wonderland for visitors.

SPORTS

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HELMET-ADS/

Report: NHL teams could raise $15M through helmet ads

National Hockey League teams could bring in a combined $15 million by placing sponsors' ads on helmets in the 2020-21 season, TSN reported Monday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-NEWTON/

Patriots QB Newton hopes to start, not retire

Cam Newton might be headed toward free agency, but the New England Patriots' quarterback is not thinking about retirement.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CHRISTMAS TREE

Water chestnuts and Smokey Bear: Oddities hidden in 'Christmas tree' COVID-19 relief bill

The 5,593-page bill poised to pass the U.S. Congress on Monday provides plenty of coronavirus aid. It also ensures that you won't go to prison for transporting water chestnut plants across state lines.

21 Dec 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

PALESTINIANS-GAZA/PARKOUR (PIX) (TV)

Gaza parkour tracers train safe as first gym opens

Gaza parkour hobbyists can safely now twist and flip on wooden boxes and pad mattresses before running over street walls and wrecked buildings after the first parkour academy opened doors in the impoverished enclave.

Dec 22

ISRAEL-MOROCCO/USA (PIX)

Israeli delegation visits Morocco after normalization of ties

A senior Israeli delegation accompanied by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner visit Morocco after Rabat and Tel Aviv agreed to normalize relations.

Dec 22

ITALY-GIOTTO/RESTORATION (PIX) (TV)

An inside look at restoration of stunning Giotto frescos in Assisi

Art restorers are hard at work making the finishing touches to the restoration of famous frescos by Giotto in the Basilica of St Francis in Assisi, which are expected to be completed by January.

Dec 22

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish government to decide how long to keep restaurants shut from Dec. 28

Ireland is set to shut down indoor dining in restaurants and pubs from Dec. 28, just four weeks after the sector emerged from its latest lockdown and limit visits to other people's homes to just one household as it seeks to avoid a New Year's Eve spike in already rising COVID-19 cases. Unlike the last lockdown, non-essential retailers look set to remain open.

Dec 22

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela legislators go into survival mode following election boycott

A group of Venezuela's opposition legislators will continue insisting they are legitimate lawmakers even after their terms in office expire in less than three weeks, seeking to make sure their movement doesn't disappear and ensure the continued international recognition of parliament chief Juan Guaido as the nation's legitimate leader. The opposition boycotted the Dec 6 parliamentary election, allowing allies of President Nicolas Maduro to win the vast majority of seats.

Dec 22

USA-IMMIGRATION/DACA

U.S. judge to hear arguments over deportation relief for 'Dreamer' immigrants

A U.S. judge in Texas will hear arguments on Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging the legality of a program that protects from deportation and grants work permits to hundreds of thousands of immigrants who live in the United States unlawfully after arriving as children.

22 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-BIDEN/SEC-YEAREND

Climate disclosures, shareholder democracy to lead Biden's SEC agenda

New company disclosures on climate change and political spending, reversing recent curbs on shareholder democracy, repairing botched investment advice protections and ramping up on enforcement, will be top priorities for president-elect Joe Biden's new Securities and Exchange Commission chair, according to multiple policy experts and sources close to the regulatory discussions.

22 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-BANKSYEAREND

U.S. lenders score small business relief, accounting help in pandemic package

Sunday's long-awaited $900 billion U.S. pandemic aid package will help banks by boosting borrowers' finances and easing the main small-business lending program rules, but it's missing some key items banks need to sustain loan forbearance programs, according to lobbyists and analysts.

22 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-BANKSFACTBOX

FACTBOX - How U.S. lenders won and lost on latest stimulus deal

FACTBOX to run with main story on what lenders have won and lost from the deal.

Dec 22

CZECH-TAX/

Czech lawmakers vote on huge tax package

The lower house of Czech parliament votes to override the upper house's objections to a huge tax package by which the government aims to cut income tax and other taxes, decreasing central state budget by around 100 billion crowns next year.

Dec 22

USA-SHALE/OUTLOOK (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

The worst year in shale history will bleed over into 2021

U.S. oil and gas shares and drilling activity may be edging higher, but a disastrous year for the energy industry means the go-go days of the shale boom are gone for good.

22 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-ECONOMY (PIX)

Kenya lawmakers vote on extension of tax relief to cushion COVID-19 effects

Kenyan lawmakers are expected to vote on whether to extend tax relief measures enacted in April to cushion effects of the coronavirus. The finance ministry has said the measures, which include cuts in corporate, income and value-added tax rates will cost the government 65 billion shillings in foregone taxes by Dec. 31, when they are due to expire.

22 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-DOLLS/ (PIX) (TV)

Ivory Coast company Naima Dolls brings Black dolls to African children

Frustrated by seeing store shelves in Ivory Coast lined with almost exclusively light-skinned dolls, Sara Coulibaly decided to create alternatives in which local children could see themselves. Five years on, Coulibaly's company Naima Dolls employs around 20 young women who were scrambling on a recent afternoon to package 32 models of dolls with dark skin in time for Christmas.

22 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ITALY-ECONOMY/CASH-APP (PIX)

Italians flock to govt scheme to boost card payments, despite objections

In two weeks over 5.3 million Italians have signed up for a government scheme offering a 10% refund for card payments in stores, an attempt by Rome to curb tax evasion and help retailers hit by coronavirus restrictions.

22 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PHILIPPINES-SECURITY/

Philippines military chief holds year-end news conference

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Gilbert Gapay holds news conference to discuss the military's accomplishments this year.

22 Dec 22:45 ET / 03:45 GMT

SOMALIA-VIOLENCE/HOTEL (PIX) (TV)

Somali hotel rises again after al Shabaab bombing

A former minister in Somalia whose hotel was damaged in a bomb attack by the Islamist group al Shabaab says he is rebuilding and expanding, in an unusual show of business confidence in a country where violence is a daily challenge.

22 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY- EL GORDO (PIX) (TV)

Wining number for "El Gordo" jackpot is announced

The children of San Ildefonso school call out the winning number for the jackpot prize at the Christmas lottery draw know as "El Gordo."

Dec 22

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY- WINNERS (PIX) (TV)

"El Gordo" winners celebrate as they win a slice of the world's richest lottery.

Winners of Spain's "El Gordo" Christmas lottery celebrate as they win a slice of the world's richest lottery.

Dec 22

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-DANCE (PIX) (TV)

A year after COVID-19 outbreak, Wuhan's vogue dancers find new freedom

As Wuhan nears the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 outbreak, residents say the traumatic experience gave way to new creativity in the city, as young people seek to live more authentic lives. Dancing in the vogue style, popularised in the 1980s LGBT circles in the United States, is still relatively unheard of in the central Chinese city, but some locals say the highly stylistic dance form has given them a much needed reprieve in the wake of the pandemic.

Dec 22

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY PREPS (PIX)

Eccentric "El Gordo" lottery enthusiasts dream of winning the jackpot

Christmas lottery ticket holders dressed in eccentric costumes might be expected outside Madrid's Royal Theatre where the draw takes place with no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

22 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

FILM-NEWS OF THE WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World'

It's taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western so when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout, he wanted to make sure the movie had something special to say. Hanks, known for playing nice guys, stars in "News of the World," out in U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 25.

22 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Australian authorities try to suppress Sydney COVID-19 cluster

Australian authorities are grappling with a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, robbing the country of its largely COVID-19 free status while also disrupting Christmas travel plans and celebrations.

Dec 22

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VIETNAM-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam tests local coronavirus vaccine on 57 volunteers

Vietnam will conduct human trials of its domestically-developed coronavirus vaccine 'Nano Covax' on 57 volunteers after the government said it was proven safe for human tests.

Dec 22

EAT JUST-SINGAPORE/ (PIX) (TV)

Lab-grown chicken meat to be sold at Singapore restaurant

A Singapore restaurant, 1880, launches dishes made from lab-grown chicken cultured by U.S. start-up Eat Just. Singapore gave what the firm says is the world's first regulatory approval for the so-called clean meat that does not come from slaughtered animals earlier this month.

Dec 22

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH-EMERGENCY

Czech government seeks extension of state of emergency powers

The Czech government will ask lawmakers to extend a state of emergency, the legal basis for much of its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Dec 22

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-BLACK PASTORS (PIX)

Some U.S. Black pastors, key players in COVID education, are hesitating to push vaccine

When a major healthcare organization asked A.R. Bernard, the Black head of a Brooklyn megachurch, to sit on a committee tasked with boosting acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines in communities of color in New York City, he demurred.

22 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CONGO-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

On Congo's muddy trails, lessons for a global COVID vaccine rollout

When Ebola hit the city of Mbandaka in northwest Congo in 2018, health officials had to act fast - the city was connected via regular boat service to the sprawling capital Kinshasa, where the deadly virus could spread out of control. As the world embarks on an unprecedented campaign to bring ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccines to billions in remote areas, the Democratic Republic of Congo's experience holds vital lessons in distributing the vaccine and gaining the trust of those receiving it.

22 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-TRAVEL (PIX) (TV)

Family stranded as countries bar travel from S.Africa over mutant coronavirus variant

When Berlin-based businesswoman Marina Wessolowski arrived in South Africa on Dec. 12, she was looking forward to spending Christmas with family and friends before returning home next month to her cosmetics distribution firm. But Wessolowski, her husband and two young adult daughters are now uncertain when they will return home as a growing number of countries and airlines bar travel from South Africa following the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.

22 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CORONA BOARD GAME (PIX) (TV)

Sisters invent corona-virus board-game to play in Christmas shutdown

Laughing off the crisis: two sisters in Wiesbaden have found a way to pass away the time in lockdown while taking the crisis on the lighter shoulder. They have invented a family board-game called 'Corona - the rush to the shops', but in the game, those squirreling away food during shutdown will lose out. The game has even been taken on by retailers.

22 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-NURSE (PIX) (TV)

Nurse recovering from COVID discharged after 8 months in L.A. hospital

ICU nurse Merlin Pambuan was hospitalized for eight months with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection, spending much of her illness in the ICU sedated and unconscious, is scheduled to be discharged on Monday to complete her miraculous recovery at home. Her ordeal ironically comes to an end just as the first vaccines for medical workers are arriving. Before the pandemic, she cared for her daughter with MS. During her hospitalization in the COVID intensive care unit, her daughter came in a wheelchair to support and care for her.

22 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TURKEY-SECURITY/DEMIRTAS (PIX)

ECHR delivers Grand Chamber judgment on Kurdish political leader Demirtas

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights announces its verdict on the case of Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of Turkey's pro-Kurdish Democratic Peoples' Party, who has been jailed more than four years on terrorism charges.

22 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT