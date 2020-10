Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ELECTION-SECURITY-INTELLIGENCE-EX/

Exclusive: Trump, U.S. intelligence chief push to declassify document on Russia's 2016 election role - sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and his intelligence chief have pushed for quick declassification of a document disputing the 2017 intelligence community finding that Russia acted to help Trump get elected in 2016, three U.S. government officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

USA-ELECTION-CYBER-IRAN-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: 'Dumb mistake' exposed Iranian hand behind fake Proud Boys U.S. election emails - sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Government analysts and private sector investigators were able to rapidly attribute to Iranian hackers a wave of thousands of threatening emails aimed at U.S. voters because of mistakes made in a video attached to some of the messages, according to four people familiar with the matter.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GILEAD/

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease in the United States.

USA-COURT-BARRETT/

Trump rejoices as Senate panel approves Barrett while Democrats boycott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime Supreme Court seat despite a Democratic boycott, clearing the way for a final Senate confirmation vote planned for Monday.

BUSINESS

INTEL-RESULTS/

Intel's data center chip sales fall short, shares slide 10%

Intel Corp on Thursday missed third-quarter revenue estimates for its data-center chip unit as the COVID-19 pandemic crippled sales to government and business customers, sending its shares down 10%.

GOLDMAN-SACHS-1MDB-SETTLEMENT/

Goldman to pay $3 billion, claw back executive pay over role in 1MDB corruption scandal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday said it was clawing back $174 million in executive compensation and had agreed to pay $2.9 billion over its role in Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, lifting a cloud that has hung over the bank for years.

ENTERTAINMENT

ITALY-GREEN-PUPPY/

Unfur-gettable: Puppy with green fur born in Sardinia

Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci could not believe his eyes when Spelacchia, one of his eight dogs, gave birth to a green-furred puppy.

POPE-FILM-LGBT-POLAND/

Polish LGBT activists see hope in pope's support for same-sex civil union

Polish LGBT activists and opposition politicians said they were hopeful that there would be a new opening to discuss gay rights in Poland after Pope Francis said same-sex couples should be protected by civil union laws.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NFL

League safeguards Sunday prime time slot after Raiders COVID-19 positive

Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 showdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been bumped from its Sunday prime time slot, the NFL said on Thursday after a positive test on the Raiders team.

MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/

Grosjean blames financial reasons for Haas driver clear-out

The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team announced on Thursday they will have an all-new driver lineup next year, with departing Frenchman Romain Grosjean blaming the decision on financial reasons.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan leads discussion on global and economic issues

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan leads discussion on national global and economic issues before a fourth fall virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Global Perspectives speaker series, with John Taylor, economics professor emeritus at Stanford University.

22 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/CENBANK

Philippine central bank governor attends an insurance firm's anniversary virtual conference

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno attends and delivers a keynote address at an anniversary virtual conference of Pru Life UK Investments.

23 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BRAZIL-GRIPEN/ (PIX)

Brazil rolls out first Saab Gripen fighter jet

The Brazilian Air Force unveils the first of the 36 Gripen E/BR fighters jets it bought from Sweden's Saab for $4 billion in a deal that includes transfer of technology for the assembly of planes in Brazil by Embraer Defesa.

23 Oct

EUROPE-MAIZE/HARVEST

EU maize harvest progresses with mixed yields after drought

Maize harvesting is in full swing in Europe and the effects of summer drought are being seen in varying yields, which could limit production gains after a sharp increase in plantings this year.

23 Oct

ITALY-DEBT/S&P GLOBAL

S&P Global scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

Rating agency S&P Global scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

23 Oct

GERMANY-HITLER/AUCTION (TV)

Hitler artefacts go under the hammer

Artefacts which had belonged to Adolf Hitler are auctioned in Munich, including a teapot and manuscripts.

23 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

LIBERTY OILFIELD-CEO/WRIGHT (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Oilman Chris Wright's unusual route to top ranks of U.S. fracking services

Chris Wright has always stood out in the oilfield: A mountain climber and MIT grad who ran an oil explorer in North Dakota, he launched a hydraulic fracturing firm after learning suppliers were chronically short-handed during the shale boom. Nine years later, he is running he second-largest fracker in North America and fighting to maintain its unique culture during the industry's worst bust.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

Trump, Biden participate in their final debate

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in the third and final presidential debate. The debate at Belmont University in Nashville will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

22 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-TAKEAWAYS

Takeaways from the final debate between Trump, Biden

Takeaways from the final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

22 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-QUOTES

Quotes from the final debate between Trump, Biden

Quotes from the final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The debate at Belmont University in Nashville will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

22 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ANALYSIS (TV)

Trump, Biden participate in their final debate

Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

22 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

EU, Britain continue trade talks in London

23 Oct

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

A hot housing market – what's it mean for the election?

The housing market has been one of the few consistent bright spots since the coronavirus pandemic tipped the U.S. economy into recession. But as with so much else going on in the recovery, the benefits are far from evenly distributed. The latest in Reuters' series of stories placing the week's economic data into the context of the race for the White House.

23 Oct

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-RATINGS (PIX)

TV ratings released for the final debate between Trump and Biden

Ratings data is expected to be released for the final debate between President Trump and challenger Joe Biden

23 Oct

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-RATINGS (PIX)

TV ratings released for the final debate between Trump and Biden

Ratings data is expected to be released for the final debate between President Trump and challenger Joe Biden

23 Oct

JAPAN-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain and Japan to sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

Britain's International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will hold a signing ceremony of the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

23 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE

DO NOT PUBLISH - EXCLUSIVE - "Macron holds the key" to EU Brexit compromise on fisheries

Out of the public eye, France is preparing its prominent fishing industry for smaller catch after Brexit, industry members said, revealing President Emmanuel Macron's strategy that will make or break the EU's new trade deal with Britain.

23 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EU-COMPETITION/

German economy minister, EU officials hold news conference

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and EU commissioners Thierry Breton and Margrethe Vestager hold a joint news conference after a videoconference of the bloc's competition ministers.

23 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

EU-FOOD/VEGETARIAN

European Parliament to vote on whether to ban terms such as "veggie burgers"

The European Parliament will vote on whether to ban plant-based products from using terms such as 'burger', 'sausage' or 'steak' as well as restrictions on their labeling of dairy substitutes

23 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portuguese lawmakers vote on proposal to make masks compulsory

Portuguese lawmakers vote on a government proposal to make masks compulsory in crowded outdoor spaces. Worried about the economy, the government wants to avoid a full lockdown at all costs and forcing people to wear a face masks in crowded outdoor spaces could help, according to experts.

23 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RWANDA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Bail hearing for Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame

Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide and now facing trial on terrorism charges, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, when the presiding judge will decide whether to release him pending his trial. The foreign lawyers representing him say they have been stopped from seeing their client.

23 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FATF-PAKISTAN/

Pakistan seek removal from global watchdog terrorism financing "grey list"

A global dirty money watchdog (FATF) will decide whether to keep Pakistan on its global financing grey list, punish the country for failing to carry out adequate reforms and place it on a blacklist or take it off the watch list altogether.

23 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH

PAKISTAN-SNOOKER/ (PIX) (TV)

Pakistani born without arms excels in snooker

Muhammad Ikram, a Pakistani who was born without arms, has thrilled his small home town of Samundri by mastering the game of snooker. The 32-year-old has spent years perfecting his skills of pushing the ball with his chin and can now take on anyone at the small snooker club in town. He has become an online celebrity among the country's snooker community.

23 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SLOVAKIA (PIX) (TV)

Slovakia to launch pilot phase of mass COVID-19 testing to cover whole population

The government plans to launch a pilot phase of a mass COVID-19 testing campaign to cover the whole population; the pilot phase running Oct. 23-25 will cover the most-affected districts. The government plans to test all people over the age of 10 using so-called antigen tests over two weekends in November. It is not clear yet if testing will be mandatory for citizens.

23 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLAND

Poland to announce new curbs aimed at containing COVID-19 spread

Poland's government will hold a news conference on new measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 after the country hit another all time high record of daily infections at more than 12,000 on Thursday.

23 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Health minister is meeting with regions to discuss more restrictions

Health minister Salvador Illa is meeting with authorities from the different Spanish regions to discuss possible new restrictions to mobility. Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as authorities discuss new restrictions

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as the government and regional leaders discuss what measures to take to curb the spread of coronavirus. The state of emergency applicable to Madrid is set to expire on Saturday at 14:47GMT and authorities are to announce new measures.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-ZAMBIA/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

Zambian female footballer's success in Chinese league cheered at home

After clinching the top scorer award in the Women's Chinese Super League, Zambian footballer Barbra Banda is inspiring girls at home to follow in her footsteps. The 20-year-old won the Golden Boot of China's top flight after scoring 18 goals in 13 games.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

WORLD-WORK/BORDA (PIX)

The music - and work - never stops for New York Philharmonic's Borda

Deborah Borda became the first woman to manage a major American orchestra when she was named executive director of the New York Philharmonic in 1991. She spoke to Reuters about how her work and life philosophy is guiding her through the pandemic.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT