Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN Tougher UK coronavirus curbs may last some time, health minister suggests

LONDON (Reuters) - London and southeast England may stay under tighter curbs for some time to stem a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain, Britain's health minister suggested on Sunday, as COVID-19 cases surged by a record number for one day.

NIGERIA-SECURITY-KIDNAPPINGS-BOYS 'You will die in the forest' - Nigerian schoolboys describe kidnap ordeal

KANKARA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Annas Shuaibu says he awoke to the sound of gunshots fired by men who burst into his boarding school in northwest Nigeria in a nighttime raid. He and hundreds of other boys were rounded up and forcibly marched out of the school and into a nearby forest.

U.S.

USA-CYBER-BREACH Biden chief of staff says hack response will go beyond 'just sanctions'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The incoming White House chief of staff said on Sunday that President-elect Joe Biden's response to the massive hacking campaign uncovered last week would go beyond sanctions.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS U.S. Congress finalizing COVID-19 aid package, but votes not yet set

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican and Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress on Sunday said they were close to finalizing a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the pandemic, but it remained unclear when they would vote to seal the deal.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TRANSPORTATION U.S. lawmakers set to back $15 billion in airline payroll assistance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lede or nutgrafThe bipartisan legislative deal expected to be unveiled by U.S. lawmakers on Sunday will grant U.S. airlines $15 billion in new payroll assistance that will allow them to return more than 32,000 furloughed workers to their payrolls through March 31, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

USA-INTERNET-CONGRESS U.S. lawmakers to back $1.9 billion to replace telecom equipment from China's Huawei, ZTE - source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are expected to endorse $1.9 billion to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the U.S. government says pose national security risks as part of a year-end spending bill and COVID-19 bill, a source briefed on the matter said Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT

DR-SEUSS-STAR-TREK-LAWSUIT Dr. Seuss's estate can sue over 'Star Trek' 'mash-up'

(Reuters) - Dr. Seuss's estate may sue the publisher of a "Star Trek"-themed "mash-up" of the famed children's author's final book because it was not protected as "fair use," a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-PHILIPPINES-CINEMA Movie by gondola: Philippine cinema offers Venice-themed pandemic escape

MANILA (Reuters) - Some moviegoers in the Philippine capital, tired of lengthy COVID-19 restrictions, are opting for a taste of Venice, bobbing in front of the big screen in socially distanced gondolas.

SPORTS

GOLF-ORLANDO Golf: Tiger and son Charlie finish five shots back in Orlando

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods has enjoyed a dominant golfing career but added a new memory after he and 11-year-old son Charlie finished five shots back of world number three Justin Thomas and his father during an exhibition event in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

DOPING-WEIGHTLIFTING Doping-Russian former weightlifting world champion Kashirina suspended - report

(Reuters) - Russia's five-times world champion weightlifter and Olympic medallist Tatiana Kashirina has been temporarily suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, Russian news agency TASS reported on Sunday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-COURT

Trump campaign again asks U.S. high court to upend election results

U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday said it would again ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election, the latest in a string of long-shot efforts to subvert the electoral process and sow doubt over the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

20 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

KOSOVO-USA/BIDEN (TV)

Kosovo hopes new U.S. administration will push Serbia to recognize its statehood

Inhabitants living in the Beau Biden's street, Joe Biden's late son, believe the new president will cement Kosovo's statehood and force its former master Serbia to recognize its independence.

21 Dec

ITALY-GIOTTO/RESTORATION (PIX) (TV)

An inside look at restoration of stunning Giotto frescos in Assisi

Art restorers are hard at work making the finishing touches to the restoration of famous frescos by Giotto in the Basilica of St Francis in Assisi, which are expected to be completed by January.

21 Dec

USA-ELECTION/VOTING RULES

As Trump pushes baseless voter fraud claims, Republicans pledge tougher election rules

Republican state lawmakers have begun to use President Donald Trump's baseless charges of voter fraud to push for new restrictions on voting. Pennsylvania Republicans are considering ending absentee voting rules they backed a year ago. Georgia's Senate Republicans say they want to "fix" the state's election system with new restrictions. Republicans in Wisconsin want to change early-voting procedures. And new rules have been floated in Texas.

21 Dec

CLIMATE-CHANGE/SENEGAL (PIX) (TV)

West African rains offer rare respite for drought-weary herders

Abundant rains soaked West Africa in recent months, causing catastrophic floods in some areas that raised concerns about the human and economic costs of increasingly extreme weather. But the downpours also created the thickest vegetation in years, satellite data show - a vital respite for Senegal's farmers and its 3 million-strong herding community after six years of drought.

21 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

POLAND-GETINNOBLEBANK/

A Warsaw court will make a decision on the arrest of businessman Leszek Czarnecki

A Warsaw court is to hold a sitting at which it is to decide on a prosecutors' motion to arrest the businessman Leszek Czarnecki, owner of 2 listed banks. Prosecutors want him to be arrested as in the past he owned a company that, after he sold it, offered sold bonds but never repaid a large number of clients.

21 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/SPAIN-PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Britons make last-minute residency dash to Portugal and Spain ahead of Brexit deadline

From retirees bringing their plans forward to twenty-somethings newly able to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, a steady stream of Britons are rushing to Portugal and Spain to register their residency before Brexit formally kicks in on December 31st, granting them the right to re-enter their country of choice for the next five years.

21 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEPOSITIONS (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Trump under oath

Trump faces depositions in defamation cases brought by women who say he sexually assaulted them. A look at these cases and how Trump has fared before in depositions.

21 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-STIMULUS/BANKS-YEAREND

U.S. stimulus deal to bolster lenders, but key items missing

Congress' latest $900 billion stimulus package will help the banking industry by shoring up borrowers' financing and relaxing the rules on pandemic relief forgiveness, but it is also missing some big-ticket items banks need to sustain forbearance programs without taking a hit to their asset quality, including a critical accounting rule change.

21 Dec

AMAZON.COM-INDIA/FUTURE-RELIANCE

India court's verdict on Amazon, Reliance dispute over Future Retail

The Delhi High Court will deliver its verdict on Future Retail's plea to stop Amazon from approaching regulators against Future's $4.3 billion asset sale to Reliance Industries. Amazon owns an indirect stake in Future Retail.

21 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

AUTOS-ELECTRIC/YEAREND (PIX)

Tesla's rise made 2020 the year the U.S. auto industry went electric

Three words sum up the past year for the global auto industry: Tesla, China and COVID. Tesla's ascent in 2021 reflects a widening concensus that the century-long dominance of internal combustion engines - ICE in industry slang - is headed toward a close within a decade. For an industry as capital intensive as car making, the capital flight from internal combustion will accelerate a reckoning that will put thousands of jobs and billions of dollars at stake in the next few years.

21 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-BIKES (PIX) (TV)

A group of Spanish women reinvent themselves after losing their job because of the pandemic

Six Spanish women have launched a biking delivery company in Barcelona, reinventing themselves after losing their job as foreign students tour guides as a consequence of the pandemic

21 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-STOCKS/CYCLICALS (PIX)

U.S. cyclical sectors could shine in 2021 as they lead profit turnaround

Investors are looking for an expected turnaround next year in the U.S. economy and earnings from the ravages of the coronavirus to fuel gains in energy, financial and other cyclical sector stocks next year even following a hefty late-year rally in the shares.

21 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Flights cancelled, holiday plans ruined, as Sydney battles pre-Christmas COVID-19 outbreak

Dozens of domestic flights due to leave Sydney were cancelled on Monday, and more health alerts were issued across the city, as Australia battles to contain a COVID-19 outbreak four days before Christmas.

21 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO regular press briefing with DG on coronavirus pandemic

Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

21 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES

Philippine senate holds inquiry on the government's vaccination plan

Philippine senate holds inquiry on the government's vaccination plan ahead of the arrival of AstraZeneca and Sinovac doses next year.

21 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RWANDA (PIX)

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame to address the nation Rwanda's President Paul Kagame to address the nation and hold a press conference following a spike in coronavirus cases.

21 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-STRIKE (PIX)

Kenyan doctors' union plants to strike over pay, lack of PPE

Kenya's Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union says it will down tools in protest over pay and lack of adequate protective equipment. The protest comes at a time when cases of COVID-19 in the East African nation have spiked, and it would be the second such action by the doctors since August.

21 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-CHILE (PIX)

What it was like to volunteer for the J&J vaccine trial in Chile

The idea to sign up for the trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson came to me after interviewing the company's Latin American vice president for medical affairs in September.

21 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GERMANY-SHOOTING/TRIAL (PIX)

German court ruling due in trial for Halle synagogue attack

A German court is expected to issue a ruling in the trial against the gunman who killed two people in a synagogue and a kebab shop on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, in the German city of Halle in 2019.

21 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/EMIGRATION (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Leaving Hong Kong: A family makes a wrenching decision

Since the crackdown on dissenting voices in Hong Kong accelerated earlier this year, thousands have left and more are planning to move elsewhere in search for the freedoms they say they no longer have in the Chinese-ruled city.

21 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT