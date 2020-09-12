REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-BAHRAIN-USA/

Bahrain follows Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel

WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM/DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates in agreeing to normalize relations with Israel on Friday, a move forged partly through shared fears of Iran, but one that threatens to leave the Palestinians further isolated.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY/

Russia says it wants to send investigators to Germany in Navalny case

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow said on Friday it would ask to send investigators to Germany in the case of Alexei Navalny, a proposal all but certain to be brushed off by Berlin, which says the Russian opposition politician was poisoned with a banned nerve agent.

U.S.

USA-WILDFIRES/

Ten percent of Oregon told to evacuate as U.S. West wildfires kill 24

MOLALLA, Ore./MEDFORD, Ore. (Reuters) - Around half a million people in Oregon, or 10% of the state's population, were ordered to evacuate on Friday and residents of its largest city, Portland, were told to be ready to go as extreme wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S. West Coast states, causing at least 24 deaths.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-FAUCI/

Fauci disagrees with Trump on coronavirus, cites disturbing U.S. statistics

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing.

BUSINESS

CHINA-BYTEDANCE-TIKTOK-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: China would rather see TikTok U.S. close than a forced sale

(Reuters) - Beijing opposes a forced sale of TikTok's U.S. operations by its Chinese owner ByteDance, and would prefer to see the short video app shut down in the United States, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

USA-ELECTION-ECONOMY/

U.S. economy is improving, weeks before the election. Will Trump benefit?

(Reuters) - The U.S. labor market and broader economy made some gains this week, which history shows should be good news for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

ENTERTAINMENT

DISNEY-MULAN-CHINA/

Disney's 'Mulan' battles mixed reviews and media muzzle at Chinese launch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's live-action war epic "Mulan" opened to a lukewarm reception in China on Friday as it battled with mixed reviews, COVID-19 curbs on cinemas and a government ban on major media coverage amid international calls for a boycott.

BRITAIN-ROLLINGSTONES/

The Rolling Stones become first band to top UK album charts over six different decades

LONDON (Reuters) - Veteran rockers The Rolling Stones topped the British album charts once again on Friday, creating history by becoming the first band to score a number one album across six different decades, the Official Charts Company said.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/

Siegemund, Zvonareva claim U.S. Open women's doubles title

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Germany's Laura Siegemund and Russian Vera Zvonareva captured the U.S. Open women's doubles crown with a 6-4 6-4 win over third seeds Nicole Melichar of the United States and China's Yifan Xu on Friday.

OLYMPICS-2020-SCENARIOS/

Explainer: How the Tokyo Games might look in 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Olympic Minister insists the rearranged Tokyo2020 Games must be held "at any cost", while the International Olympic Committee says only that it is committed to delivering a safe event.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/WHISTLEBLOWER (PIX)

U.S. Senate committee joins House panel in probing Homeland whistle-blower complaint

The Senate intelligence committee is investigating a whistle-blower complaint filed by a former top U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official alleging he was pressed to skew official intelligence reports for political purposes, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

11 Sep 22:00 ET

ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (TV)

Southeast Asian foreign ministers conclude virtual meetings amid U.S.-China tensions

Foreign ministers from Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) countries conclude three days of virtual meetings during the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum. The online meetings will be followed by a concluding news conference held by deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Vietnam Pham Binh Minh.

12 Sep

JAPAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

12 Sep

RUSSIA-POLITICS/GOVERNOR (PIX)

Russian Far East city shows support for Navalny tenth weekend of protests

People in Khabarovsk are expected to take to the streets in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk to support anti-Kremlin politician Alexei Navalny and protest against President Vladimir Putin's handling of a regional political crisis for the ninth weekend in a row.

12 Sep 04:00 ET, 08:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-MONEY

Facing potential money crunch, Trump ramps up big and small-dollar fundraising

President Donald Trump will embark on a heavier fundraising schedule in coming weeks as his re-election campaign faces a possible cash crunch that has forced it to pull back television advertising in some crucial states.

12 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/SCARRING

Signs of long-term damage in U.S. workforce begin to appear

Six months into the coronavirus pandemic the first evidence of longer term damage to the labor market may be emerging as retirements drift up and the reengagement of women with the job market appears to have slowed, according to analysis of detailed records from the monthly jobs data by think tanks and separately by Reuters.

12 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-EDUCATION

American families and teachers stumble through the opening weeks of virtual school

Combatting zoom video call chaos and home isolation, parents and teachers in the U.S. reflect on the crushing shortcomings and few silver linings of resuming school mostly online this week.

12 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian authorities grapple with second wave of coronavirus cases

The growth in case numbers out of Victoria - the epicentre of the disease in Australia - has been easing, raising expectations the second wave has been brought under control.

12 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

Doha hosts intra-Afghan talks

A renewed round of intra-Afghan talks is scheduled to begin this week in the Qatari capital.

12 Sep

SPORTS

GLOBAL-RACE/JAPAN-TENNIS-OSAKA (TV)

FEATURE-Tennis-Osaka represents new face of changing Japan

Naomi Osaka, a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement before and during the U.S. Open, has become celebrated for her work off the court as well as on it. How has this been perceived in Japan and what is the state of black activism in the country?

12 Sep 02:00 ET, 06:00 GMT