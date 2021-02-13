REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
ITALY-POLITICS/
Draghi forms new Italian govt, names politicians, technocrats as ministers
Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, took charge of Italy's new government on Friday, and unveiled a cabinet that mixed unaffiliated technocrats with politicians from across his broad coalition.
MYANMAR-POLITICS
Myanmar police fire rubber bullets, wounding three, as hundreds of thousands protest
Supporters of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi clashed with police on Friday as hundreds of thousands joined nationwide pro-democracy demonstrations in defiance of the military junta's call to halt mass gatherings.
U.S.
USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT
Trump lawyers accuse Democrats of double standard in impeachment trial
Donald Trump's lawyers at his impeachment trial on Friday accused Democrats of a double standard for prosecuting him on a charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot last month after using combative language themselves.
USA-BIDEN/GUANTANAMO
Biden launches review of Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
President Joe Biden's aides have launched a formal review of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, reviving the Obama-era goal of closing the controversial facility with the aim of doing so before he leaves office, the White House said on Friday.
BUSINESS
G7-ECONOMY
U.S. says it's back at the table to help global economic recovery
New U.S. President Joe Biden's administration told allies on Friday it was re-engaging with them to help steer the global economy out of its worst slump since the Great Depression, a contrast with the go-it-alone approach of Donald Trump.
GOOGLE-FRANCE/COPYRIGHT
Google's $76 mln deal with French publishers leaves many outlets infuriated
Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay $76 million over three years to a group of French news publishers to end a more than year-long copyright spat, documents seen by Reuters show, a deal one news publishers' lobby deemed unfair.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
Pop star Justin Timberlake on Friday issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past.
NIGERIA-FILM/BOLLYWOOD
Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale 'Namaste Wahala'
Indian-Nigerian restaurant owner Hamisha Daryani Ahuja gave up her long-running business to pursue her dream of making movies.
SPORTS
OLYMPICS-2020/MORI
Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks
Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and apologised again for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the opening ceremony.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN
Defiant Djokovic survives after Australian Open locks down
The Australian Open's last day of crowds before a five-day lockdown ended with irate fans ejected from Rod Laver Arena late on Friday, and an injury-hampered Novak Djokovic rallying to claim victory in front of empty seats.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
PHILIPPINES-CHINA/
Philippines Ambassador to China talks about Manila-Beijing relations during the pandemic at a forum
Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Santa Romana is a guest speaker at Philippine Association for Chinese Studies General Assembly
13 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)
Australian state enters snap coronavirus lockdown
The Australian state of Victoria is in a five-day lockdown as authorities attempt to bring a coronavirus outbreak under control.
13 Feb
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-FUTURE
A look at Trump's political future after his second impeachment trial
Political analysis of former President Donald Trump's political future in the United States following the conclusion of his impeachment trial, which could end as early as Saturday. If the Senate does not vote to convict Trump and block him from future office, he will remain a powerful force in Republican politics.
ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)
PM designate Draghi and govt swearing in ceremony
Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi and his new government are sworn-in by President Sergio Mattarella
13 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT