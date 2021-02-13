REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ITALY-POLITICS/

Draghi forms new Italian govt, names politicians, technocrats as ministers

Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, took charge of Italy's new government on Friday, and unveiled a cabinet that mixed unaffiliated technocrats with politicians from across his broad coalition.

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Myanmar police fire rubber bullets, wounding three, as hundreds of thousands protest

Supporters of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi clashed with police on Friday as hundreds of thousands joined nationwide pro-democracy demonstrations in defiance of the military junta's call to halt mass gatherings.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Trump lawyers accuse Democrats of double standard in impeachment trial

Donald Trump's lawyers at his impeachment trial on Friday accused Democrats of a double standard for prosecuting him on a charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot last month after using combative language themselves.

USA-BIDEN/GUANTANAMO

Biden launches review of Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office

President Joe Biden's aides have launched a formal review of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, reviving the Obama-era goal of closing the controversial facility with the aim of doing so before he leaves office, the White House said on Friday.

BUSINESS

G7-ECONOMY

U.S. says it's back at the table to help global economic recovery

New U.S. President Joe Biden's administration told allies on Friday it was re-engaging with them to help steer the global economy out of its worst slump since the Great Depression, a contrast with the go-it-alone approach of Donald Trump.

GOOGLE-FRANCE/COPYRIGHT

Google's $76 mln deal with French publishers leaves many outlets infuriated

Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay $76 million over three years to a group of French news publishers to end a more than year-long copyright spat, documents seen by Reuters show, a deal one news publishers' lobby deemed unfair.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

Pop star Justin Timberlake on Friday issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past.

NIGERIA-FILM/BOLLYWOOD

Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale 'Namaste Wahala'

Indian-Nigerian restaurant owner Hamisha Daryani Ahuja gave up her long-running business to pursue her dream of making movies.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/MORI

Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and apologised again for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the opening ceremony.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Defiant Djokovic survives after Australian Open locks down

The Australian Open's last day of crowds before a five-day lockdown ended with irate fans ejected from Rod Laver Arena late on Friday, and an injury-hampered Novak Djokovic rallying to claim victory in front of empty seats.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

PHILIPPINES-CHINA/

Philippines Ambassador to China talks about Manila-Beijing relations during the pandemic at a forum

Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Santa Romana is a guest speaker at Philippine Association for Chinese Studies General Assembly

13 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian state enters snap coronavirus lockdown

The Australian state of Victoria is in a five-day lockdown as authorities attempt to bring a coronavirus outbreak under control.

13 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-FUTURE

A look at Trump's political future after his second impeachment trial

Political analysis of former President Donald Trump's political future in the United States following the conclusion of his impeachment trial, which could end as early as Saturday. If the Senate does not vote to convict Trump and block him from future office, he will remain a powerful force in Republican politics.

13 Feb

ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

PM designate Draghi and govt swearing in ceremony

Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi and his new government are sworn-in by President Sergio Mattarella

13 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT