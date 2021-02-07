REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ICC-PALESTINIANS-ISRAEL/

ICC ruling brings hope for Palestinians, dismay for Israelis

JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) - Many Palestinians see a ruling by the International Criminal Court that it has jurisdiction over the Palestinian territories as a belated chance of justice for victims of Israeli attacks.

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

(Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Myanmar's cities on Saturday to denounce this week's coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

Democrats clear path for approval of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle Biden's plan through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHICAGO-TEACHERS/

Chicago teachers, district talks in stalemate over COVID re-opening plan

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Talks between Chicago teachers and the mayor on a plan to reopen the third-largest U.S. school district during the pandemic were deadlocked on Friday after the union signaled that it would not accept her "last, best and final offer."

BUSINESS

USA-STOCKS-WEEKAHEAD/

Wall Street Week Ahead: GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As the trading frenzy in GameStop Corp shares and other social media favorites recedes, investors are eyeing signs of potential market stress that could weigh on broader stock performance in coming weeks.

AMAZON-ENGINES-NATURAL-GAS-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Amazon orders hundreds of trucks that run on natural gas

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has ordered hundreds of trucks that run on compressed natural gas as it tests ways to shift its U.S. fleet away from heavier polluting trucks, the company told Reuters on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CHRISTOPHER-PLUMMER/

Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91

(Reuters) - Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91, his longtime friend and manager said on Friday.

PEOPLE-JENNIFER-LAWRENCE/

Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-FANS/

No cheering, no parties: COVID-19 forces different Super Bowl Sunday for fans

TAMPA, Fla./LONG BEACH, Calif (Reuters) - Fans hoping to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday will face a much different reality this year, with the novel coronavirus restricting the celebration around one of America's unofficial holidays.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-KC/

Chiefs fans wade into enemy waters for back-to-back Super Bowl bid

TAMPA, Fla (Reuters) - Kansas City red dotted a sea of Buccaneers burgundy in Tampa this week as intrepid Chiefs fans entered enemy waters ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl showdown.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

AFRICA-UNION/SUMMIT (TV)

African Union virtual summit closes

The African Union summit closes. The Union is made up of 55 member states and meets yearly to discuss ways to further unity and cooperation across the continent.

7 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GLOBAL-OIL/HEDGEFUNDS

FOCUS-Hedge funds bet on 'big comeback' for oil after pandemic hobbles producers

Hedge funds are turning bullish on oil once again, betting the energy industry's environmental focus has severely damaged companies' ability to ramp up production when demand returns, which would push prices to multi-year highs and keep them that way for two years or more.

7 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT