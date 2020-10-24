REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-SUDAN-ISRAEL/

Sudan becomes third Arab state to set aside hostilities with Israel this year

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States, making Khartoum the third Arab government to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months.

LIBYA-SECURITY-CEASEFIRE/

Warring Libya rivals sign truce but tough political talks ahead

GENEVA/TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's warring factions signed a permanent ceasefire agreement on Friday, but any lasting end to years of chaos and bloodshed will require wider agreement among myriad armed groups and the outside powers that support them.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-PENNSYLVANIA-SPECIAL-REP/

Special Report: Why the Pennsylvania vote count might throw U.S. into political crisis

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Here in the birthplace of American democracy, election officials are scrambling to prepare for a presidential vote they fear could plunge the nation into a historic political crisis.

USA-ELECTION/

Biden warns on coronavirus surge, Trump heads to Florida in campaign sprint

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday attacked President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as a leading researcher warned the death toll could more than double over the next four months.

BUSINESS

USA-WECHAT/

U.S. judge denies new government bid to remove China's WeChat from U.S. app stores

A U.S. judge in San Francisco on Friday rejected a Justice Department request to reverse a decision that allowed Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to continue to offer Chinese-owned WeChat for download in U.S. app stores.

DELTA-AIR-WESTJET/

U.S. tentatively approves delta, westjet alliance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday it had tentatively approved a proposed alliance agreement between Delta Air Lines DAL.N and Canada's WestJet that is expected to expand travel options between the United States and Canada.

ENTERTAINMENT

BELGIUM-WW2-FRIENDSHIP/

Holocaust survivor and Nazi sympathiser's son forge friendship in Belgium

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - More than seven decades ago, their families were divided by war and hatred - Koenraad Tinel, the son of a Nazi sympathiser, and Simon Gronowski, a Holocaust survivor who lost his mother and sister to Auschwitz.

PAKISTAN-SNOOKER/

Born without arms, plenty of moxie, Pakistani man masters snooker

SAMUNDRI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Muhammad Ikram, 32, takes aim, flexes his neck and strikes with his chin, sending the cue ball across the table and sinking his shot in a corner pocket. Born without arms, Ikram has nevertheless mastered the game of snooker.

SPORTS

RUGBY UNION-SCO-GEO/REPORT

Rugby-Scotland warm up for Wales with easy home win over Georgia

Scotland's Fraser Brown scored two tries in a 48-7 win over Georgia as he captained the side for the first time, while Finn Russell made an impressive return to the team in Friday's test at Murrayfield.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LEE/REPORT

Soccer-Bamford grabs hat-trick as Leeds end Villa's winning start

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford scored a second-half hat-trick as they brought Aston Villa's 100% start to the season to an abrupt end with a 3-0 away victory in the Premier League on Friday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/COLOMBIA (TV)

As its coronavirus cases surpass 1 million, Colombia readies for vaccine

As scientists around the world race to find a coronavirus inoculation, Colombia - which is set to surpass one million infections on Saturday - says it is ready to distribute whatever vaccine may prove effective. Its preparedness is thanks to decades of work on a free government immunization program which offers 21 vaccines to everyone in the country.

24 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SLOVAKIA

Slovakia to launch pilot phase of mass COVID-19 testing to cover whole population

The government plans to launch a pilot phase of a mass COVID-19 testing campaign to cover the whole population; the pilot phase running Oct. 23-25 will cover the most-affected districts. The government plans to test all people over the age of 10 using so-called antigen tests over two weekends in November. It is not clear yet if testing will be mandatory for citizens.

24 Oct

POLAND-ABORTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Poland to face more protests against near-total ban on abortion

Poland will see more protests on Saturday after its Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for ending a pregnancy in the country.

24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

EU, Britain continue trade talks in London

24 Oct

CANADA-ELECTION/BRITISH COLUMBIA (PIX)

Canadian province of British Columbia holds its election

The Canadian province of British Columbia holds its general provincial election, with the incumbent B.C. New Democratic Party hoping to expand its minority government to a majority. Delays of results are likely with a high number of voters having requested mail-in ballots.

24 Oct

USA-ELECTION/BRITAIN-PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Anti-Trump protest planned in London

24 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT