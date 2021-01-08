REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ELECTION-INTERNATIONAL-REACTION/

World shocked by Trump supporters' attack on U.S. democracy

World leaders have expressed their shock after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, encouraged by him, stormed here the U.S. Capitol building as Congress met to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-UK-TRAVEL/

UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant

The United Kingdom said on Thursday it would extend a ban on travellers entering England to southern African countries in a measure to prevent the spread of a new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa.

U.S.

USA -TRUMP/

Surrounded by a shrinking circle of aides, a brooding Trump lays into Pence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has increasingly isolated himself in the White House, relying on a small group of diehard loyalists and lashing out at those who dare to cross him, including Vice President Mike Pence, said four sources familiar with the matter.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

U.S. endures pandemic's deadliest day, overshadowed by Washington mob assault on Capitol

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As the events that unfolded in Washington on Wednesday captured the nation's attention, the raging coronavirus pandemic claimed its highest U.S. death toll yet, killing more than 4,000 people in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.

BUSINESS

USA-STOCKS/TESLA-FACEBOOK

Tesla's stock market value tops Facebook's in huge trading

Shares of Tesla surged to a record high in heavy trading on Thursday, with the electric car maker's stock market value exceeding Facebook's for the first time.

BOEING-737MAX/JUSTICE

Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to resolve U.S. criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co will pay over $2.5 billion to resolve the Justice Department's investigation into two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, the Justice Department said.

ENTERTAINMENT

TESLA-MUSK/

Elon Musk leaves behind Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person - Bloomberg News

Tesla Inc chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com Inc's top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

SPORTS

GOLF-MEDAL/

Golf-Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Sorenstam, Player, Zaharias

U.S. President Donald Trump, facing calls for his removal from office, turned from controversy to ceremony on Thursday as he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfers Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and Babe Didrikson Zaharias.

BASEBALL-BOS/SMITH

Baseball-Red Sox coach Smith sets sights on MLB managerial role

Bianca Smith, who this week became the first Black woman coach in professional baseball when she was hired by the Boston Red Sox, hopes to be manager of a Major League Baseball club one day.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

TURKEY-COMMUNICATION/SATELLITE (TV)

Turkey launches Turksat 5A satellite with SpaceX rocket

Turkey's Turksat 5A satellite launches with SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral base in Florida at 0126 GMT, according to Turksat. The launch was initially slated for Jan. 5, but was later postponed.

8 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-ASTRAZENECA (TV)

Emergency use approval sought in Brazil for AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazilian biomedical center Fiocruz is expected to submit its request for emergency use authorization by health regulator Anvisa for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil.

8 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australia's national cabinet to meet early amid UK COVID-19 variant worries

Australia's national cabinet meets a month earlier than scheduled on Friday, as authorities seek to stop the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that emerged in Britain.

8 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-WARD (PIX) (TV)

S.Korean researchers build 15-minute ready COVID-19 negative pressure rooms

South Korean researchers designed a pop-up negative pressure rooms that are ready to install in 15 minutes on flat grounds, as the country battles with shortage in medical facilities stretched by the latest coronavirus wave.

8 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO regular press briefing with DG on coronavirus pandemic

Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

8 Jan

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

INDONESIA-SECURITY/BASHIR (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian radical Muslim cleric released from jail

Abu Bakar Bashir, the radical Muslim cleric and alleged mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings, is expected to be released from prison. Bashir was jailed for 15 years in 2011 for helping plan a paramilitary group that aimed to kill the country's president.

8 Jan

LEBANON-CRISIS/HEZBOLLAH (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader to talk on domestic politics

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Nasrallah to talk at 8:30 p.m. local time on topics including the investigation into the Beirut port blast and the latest on government formation efforts.

8 Jan

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PORTUGAL-ELECTION/CHEGA (PIX) (TV)

France's Le Pen travels to Portugal in support of far-right presidential candidate

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen is expected to visit Lisbon on Friday to show her support for far-right presidential candidate Andre Ventura ahead of the Jan. 24 election. They will hold a news conference and will visit a monument to fallen soldiers in one of the city's busiest avenues.

8 Jan

UN-RIGHTS/

Big power jockeying creates impasse at U.N. rights body

Major powers are vying for influence at the top U.N. rights body with Russia and China opposed to a presidential candidate from Fiji seen as a staunch human rights defender, sparking a leadership crisis, diplomats and observers say. The deadlock means that the Human Rights Council is set to open its initial meeting of the year in Geneva next week with no leader for the first time in its 15-year history, just as the United States may seek to return to the forum it quit in 2018.

8 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL (PIX) (TV)

Israel enters a tightened lockdown to fight new COVID-19 cases

Israel enters a tightened lockdown in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu termed a final effort to curb a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases and emerge from the pandemic through rapid vaccinations.

8 Jan

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHANGE-SUITE/PWC

Can companies drive social change? PwC's Roy Weathers on racial equity

After an emotional year in which the Black Lives Matter movement drew increased attention to injustice, Roy Weathers, U.S. vice chair of accounting and advisory giant PwC, is focused on leveraging the skills, dollars and influence of corporate America to bring about societal change. Where communities of color have been left behind in areas like education, health or economics, Weathers is assembling a strike force to attack those gaps.

8 Jan 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

BULGARIA-OUTPUT/

Bulgaria stats office reports November economic output data

8 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT