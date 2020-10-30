REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CASES

Global coronavirus cases rise by single-day record of half a million

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 500,000 for the first time on Wednesday, a record one-day increase as countries across the Northern Hemisphere reported daily spikes.

FRANCE-SECURITY/NICE

Tunisian man beheads woman, kills two more in Nice church

A knife-wielding Tunisian man shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday before being shot and taken away by police.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

In swing state Florida, Trump and Biden host contrasting rallies

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden rallied supporters on Thursday in the closely fought state of Florida, highlighting their contrasting approaches to the resurgent coronavirus pandemic as the clock ticks down to Election Day.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

White House advisers warn of 'unrelenting' COVID-19 spread, 'whole lot of pain'

The White House coronavirus task force on Thursday warned of a persistent and broad spread of COVID-19 in the western half of the United States, and its members urged aggressive measures to curb the surge of infections.

BUSINESS

ALPHABET-RESULTS/

Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Thursday powered back to sales growth in the third quarter, beating analysts' estimates as businesses initially hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic resumed advertising with the internet's biggest supplier of ads.

AMAZON.COM-RESULTS/

Amazon forecasts jump in holiday sales - and pandemic costs

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast a jump in holiday sales - and costs related to COVID-19 - as consumers continued to shop more online during the pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-SUBSCRIPTION/

Netflix raises monthly charges for US customers, shares jump

Streaming video service Netflix Inc NFLX.O on Thursday raised monthly charges in the United States for its standard and premium subscription plans, a move that sent the company's shares climbing nearly 5%.

USA-ELECTION/WIKIPEDIA

Wikipedia buttons up key pages ahead of U.S. election

Wikipedia has locked down its main election page ahead of the U.S. presidential election so that only certain editors can make changes, part of preparations to combat potential disinformation and abuses related to Tuesday's vote.

SPORTS

SOCCER-EUROPA-ARS-DUN/REPORT

Arsenal cruise to 3-0 Europa League win over Dundalk

A flurry of goals either side of halftime from Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Nicolas Pepe gave Arsenal a comfortable 3-0 Europa League win over Irish side Dundalk on Thursday that puts them top of their group after two games.

FOOTBALL-NFL/MONTANA

NFL-Joe Montana says Brady and Bucs are showing Super Bowl potential

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana said Tom Brady has found his rhythm with Tampa Bay and that he "has pity" on the rest of the conference as the Buccaneers look more and more like Super Bowl contenders.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MYANMAR-ELECTION/SUUKYI-PROFILE (PIX) (TV)

Profile of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi ahead of general election

Profile of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi ahead of general election on November 8.

30 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

MYANMAR-ELECTION/COUNTRY FILE (PIX) (TV)

Country file of Myanmar ahead of general election

Country file of Myanmar ahead of general election on November 8.

30 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CHINA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Chinese authority elaborates on its development plan for 2021-2025

Chinese authorities hold a news conference to elaborate on their 14th Five-Year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2021 and 2025. The plan will be published at the annual parliamentary meeting next year.

30 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

POLAND-ABORTION/SUPPORT (TV)

Polish abortion support group sees spike in calls, donations amidst protests

Polish abortion support group Abortions without Borders have seen a spike in phone calls as protesters spray paint their hotline number across Poland amidst ongoing protests.

30 Oct

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (GRAPHIC, PIX, REPEAT)

How could this week's economic data impact the election?

A weekly look at jobs, unemployment, inflation, and other economic data issued over the past seven days - and how it could impact the campaign of President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden.

30 Oct

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-LEGACY

Trump's policy legacy

A look at Trump's major policy initiatives

30 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM (PIX) (TV)

Belgian government likely to announce new COVID related restrictions as cases rise

Belgian government likely to announce new COVID related restrictions as Belgium becomes most infected EU state.

30 Oct

USA-ASIA/VIETNAM (PIX) (TV)

Pompeo to hold meetings in Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to hold meetings in Hanoi with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh after adding another country to his four-leg trip to Asia.

30 Oct

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear witness testimony, relating to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's allegation that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process in her arrest, as part of her extradition trial from Canada to the United States.

30 Oct

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

FACTBOX - Trump, Biden offer clashing visions on reopening economy

The coronavirus pandemic threw millions of Americans out of work, ended the longest U.S. economic expansion on record and undermined a key argument for President Donald Trump's re-election. Now, the Republican president and his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Joe Biden, want to convince Americans they can get the economy back on track. Here is how they want to revive it.

30 Oct

USA-ELECTION/MONTANA (PIX)

Democrats count on independents to hold Montana governor's mansion

Democrat Mike Cooney's recent ad in his race to become governor of Montana shows the white-haired 66-year-old rocking out on a drum set, wryly bemoaning having given up his "dream job" to become a public servant. Aides hope the ad, along with a hefty schedule of to door-to-door campaigning - in gloves and a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic - will pull the Lt.

30 Oct

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/REFERENDUM (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand releases preliminary result of cannabis and euthanasia referendum

New Zealand releases the results of the referenda on legalising cannabis and euthanasia which was held along with the general election on Oct 17.

30 Oct

FRANCE-SECURITY/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

Indonesia Muslim groups plan to stage protest against over French president's comments

Islamic groups in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation plan to stage a protest against remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron in a row about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

30 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thammasat University students to boycott royally-granted graduation ceremony

Thammasat University students plan to boycott a graduation ceremony attended by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is expected to hand out degrees to undergraduate students. It is a longstanding tradition for royal family members to attend graduation ceremonies in the country.

30 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/MILITARY (PIX)

Why the U.S. military would welcome a decisive 2020 election win

Politics aside, there is one outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election that could bring some relief to Pentagon planners: a clear-cut victory. By either candidate. In the months preceding the election on Tuesday, U.S. military officials have been forced to contemplate the possible fallout from a contested election, including protests like those in June over racial injustice that brought the National Guard to the streets.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BAUER (PIX)

Profile of Bob Bauer, a top attorney advising the Biden camp

Between playing President Donald Trump in Democratic candidate Joe Biden's debate preparation and helping to vet Kamala Harris as his running mate, attorney Bob Bauer has been at the center of this election campaign.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-GOVERNORS (PIX)

A pair of two-term Democratic governors take on Republican senators in Colorado, Montana

Democrats have tried to stack the deck against vulnerable Senate Republican incumbents Cory Gardner in Colorado and Steve Daines in Montana by putting up two political powerhouses against them. It's all part of the Democratic game plan for winning control of the U.S. Senate on Nov. 3.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/NEW YORK-VOTERS (PIX) (TV)

New Yorkers weigh in on Trump versus Biden

A father of a war hero, two artists, a legal assistant and a dog walker weigh in on what's at stake in this election and how it informs their vote for president.

30 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-WISCONSIN

Extradition hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse, U.S. teen charged in Wisconsin protest shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha,, Wisconsin in August, faces a hearing to decide whether he will be extradited to Wisconsin to face charges. Rittenhouse, who is being detained in Illinois, has challenged extradition.

30 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-OIL/PRODUCTION

Monthly U.S. petroleum supply data

Monthly figures from the U.S. Energy Department on overall demand for oil and oil products. Report item code: EIA/PSM

30 Oct

COLOMBIA-OIL/

Colombia's National Hydrocarbons Agency to publish offers from latest bidding round

Bids from the third bidding round for oil projects will be published by the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) on Oct. 30.

30 Oct

USA-OIL/PRODUCTION

Crude oil and natural gas production report

Monthly crude oil and nat gas production report.

30 Oct

COLOMBIA-RATES/

Colombia central bank board to vote on interest rate

Colombia's seven-member central bank board will vote on the benchmark interest rate, which is at a historic low of 1.75%.

30 Oct

CHINA-TIBET/ (PIX) (TV)

FEATURE In Tibet, China preaches the material over the spiritual

China is pushing to transform the values of Tibetans, including using economic incentives and poverty-eradication efforts to get the region's devout Buddhists to focus less on religion and more on material prosperity and to accept the centrality of Beijing's control.

30 Oct

NELES-M&A/ALFA LAVAL

Acceptance period in Alfa Laval's takeover bid for Neles expires

The extended acceptance period in Alfa Laval's takeover bid for Neles expires.

30 Oct

JAPAN-CHINA/TECHNOLOGY (PIX)

Wary of security issues, Japan's government moves to shut China out of its drone supply chain

Japan may effectively shut off China from supplying drones to its government to protect sensitive information, according to six people in government and the ruling party familiar with the matter, as part of a broad effort to bolster national security.

30 Oct

ITALY-DEBT/DBRS

DBRS scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

Rating agency DBRS scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

30 Oct

CHINA EVERGRANDE-DEBT/

Creeping funding costs skew Chinese property developer's debt woes

China Evergrande Group, the country's most indebted property developer, faces fresh challenges in its debt reduction drive amid tougher borrowing conditions.

30 Oct

GLOBAL-ENERGY/JOBS

Consolidation, coronavirus leading to energy job cuts

A wave of oil industry consolidations and prospects of prolonged period of weak oil demand and prices means one thing: the energy industry is shedding jobs. Companies are set to shrink their workforces over the next several months as companies get bought out and global giants cut their spending now that COVID-19 will linger over the global economy for some time.

30 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

NATWEST-RESULTS/

NatWest Group reports Q3 results

NatWest Group reports third quarter earnings with investors looking out for how the taxpayer-backed bank is coping with economic disruption from further local COVID-19 lockdowns and pressure on margins from rock-bottom interest rates.

30 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/GDP

Taiwan releases prelimenary Q3 GDP

Taiwan's economy probably grew 1.5% in the third quarter, a Reuters poll showed, as the export-dependent island continued to shake off the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with strong exports and consumer confidence returning.

30 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

German government presents new economic outlook

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents the government's biannual economic projection in Berlin. The government will revise upwards its forecast for growth domestic product (GDP) for 2020, a source familiar with the government's prediction has told Reuters.

30 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CBOE-RESULTS/

Q3 2020 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release

Exchange operator Cboe is expected to report a decline in third-quarter earnings as its proprietary products, such as the VIX volatility index remain muted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as new competition in the exchange space put downward pressure on trading costs.

30 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

ASIA-STORM/VIETNAM (PIX)

Vietnam tackles aftermath of more deadly landslides, rains in torrid October

Authorities in Vietnam deal with the aftermath of Typhoon Molave, the latest storm to bring misery on a central region plagued by weeks of intense weather, with dozens killed and many more feared dead in landslides, or drowned at sea.

30 Oct

ASIA-STORM/PHILIPPINES (TV)

Philippines prepares as Typhoon Goni approaches main island of Luzon

Philippines prepares as Typhoon Goni nears the Southeast Asian nation and is projected to bring heavy rains and up to 115 kph winds in the central part of the main island of Luzon this weekend.

30 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

GAY-PRIDE/TAIWAN (PIX) (TV)

Taiwanese indigenous drag queens fight stigma one wig at a time

Drag queens from indigenous Taiwanese groups challenge the dual stigma of being gay and from the island's traditionally discriminated against aboriginal tribes though their performances.

30 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

KENYA-ATTACK/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan court sentences two men in 2013 shopping mall attack

A Kenyan court is scheduled on Thursday to sentence two men convicted of helping al Qaeda-linked gunmen storm Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall, killing at least 67 people in a 2013 assault that proved Somali militants could strike at the heart of the capital.

30 Oct

USA-ELECTION/LITIGATION-WINS

Trump suffers another setback in U.S. Supreme Court, days before Election Day

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday left in place North Carolina's extended deadline for receiving mail-in ballots, handing a win to Democrats just days ahead of Election Day.

30 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RELIGION

TURKEY-RELIGION/CHORA (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED- First Muslim prayers to be held in historic Istanbul church converted into mosque

The first Muslim prayers are to be held in the historic Chora church, one of Istanbul's most celebrated Byzantine buildings, which was reconverted into a mosque in August.

30 Oct

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/EXILES

Homesick and bellicose, Karabakh's exiled Azeris yearn for return

Gassan Akhmedov has one last wish: to return to the land of his birth, a land that he says has been occupied for 25 years. That dream came a step closer, the 80-year-old resident of Baku says, when Azeri troops captured the region of Jabrayil as part of their southern march on the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

30 Oct

ODDLY ENOUGH

SINGAPORE-GHOSTS/ (PIX)

In safe Singapore's "cursed" town, ghosts and odd happenings In Singapore, one of the world's safest cities, all bad things seem to happen in one residential neighbourhood - leading some to believe it may be cursed.

30 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-WHO (TV)

EU health ministers hold informal video conference to discuss WHO reform

European Union health ministers hold an informal video conference, organised by the German government, to discuss a draft document outlining the bloc' common position on the reform of the World Health Organization. Including news conference with German Health Minister Spahn and EU health Commissioner Kyriakides.

30 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CRONAVIRUS/BALKANS (PIX) (TV)

Hospitals in Balkan countries near full capacity amid spike of coronavirus infections

Hospitals in Bosnia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia are packed as number of coroanvirus infection rises. Government say full lockdown is still not an option.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

30 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT