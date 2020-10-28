REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

U.S. urges diplomacy as Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages

YEREVAN/BAKU (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to pursue a diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as fighting in and around the mountain enclave entered a second month on Tuesday, defying a ceasefire brokered in Washington.

Trump sanctions could give Biden a bargaining chip in deal talks with Iran

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration's imposition of new sanctions on Iran may have been intended to forestall a new nuclear deal with Tehran if Joe Biden is elected president, but it could backfire instead by strengthening Biden's hand at the bargaining table.

Political adviser sparked COVID-19 outbreak on Vice President Pence team: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A political adviser to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is suspected of sparking an outbreak of the coronavirus on his team that sidelined a senior official days before the presidential election, according to a current White House official and a former official familiar with the matter.

'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Newly confirmed conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett faces a barrage of politically fraught cases in her first days on the job, as the court weighs election disputes and prepares to hear a challenge to the Obamacare healthcare law.

Microsoft beats sales estimates as Azure growth ticks upward

Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, powered by a slight uptick in growth in its flagship cloud computing business as the software maker continued to benefit from a global shift to working from home and online learning.

Consumer confidence falls in U.S. swing states ahead of presidential election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Consumer confidence dropped sharply in October in three U.S. states considered crucial for Republican President Donald Trump's re-election as fears about the economy's outlook mounted, according to a survey on Tuesday.

Cabbies and office workers: Meet Singapore's ordinary royals

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - In the modern republic of Singapore, several seemingly ordinary people working in offices or driving taxis can claim to be of royal blood, descendants of a 19th century monarch who ceded control of the Southeast Asian island to the British.

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work and home life in 2020

EW YORK - Any remote worker can tell you how office demands have invaded the home in 2020 and started creeping into every corner of the day.

World champion Coleman to miss Olympics after ban for whereabouts failure

(Reuters) - World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman will miss next year's Tokyo Olympics after being banned for two years for breaching whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Tuesday.

NFL reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the NFL stayed even from the previous week, according to numbers released Tuesday by the league and the NFL Players Association.

Victoria eases COVID-19 restrictions as shops, cafes, restaurants reopen

Victoria's COVID-19 restrictions will be eased beginning at 11:59pm on Tuesday, October 27 (1259GMT), according to Premier Daniel Andrews. Shops, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen under the eased safety measures with limits on patrons.

28 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

Swiss government meets to discuss pandemic response

The Swiss government has said it would announce new nationwide measures to fight a surge in COVID-19 transmissions .

28 Oct

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as virus surges despite restrictions

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as Catalonia mulls over a weekend curfew to control the spread of coronavirus.

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU Commission head von der Leyen presents proposals to better coordinate fight against COVID-19

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen presents new recommendations for EU governments on how to better coordinate their testing strategies, contact tracing, quarantine length and other measures to fight the coronavirus epidemic in the continent.

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Already under fire on climate change, global banks face scrutiny over biodiversity

Global banks face calls to review their financing for industrial activities pushing species to the brink of extinction after a report ranks lenders' exposure to sectors causing the most damage to the natural world. EMBARGOED to 00:01 GMT on Oct 28 2020.

28 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

Portugal's parliament votes on 2021 budget bill in first reading

Parliament to vote on the minority Socialist government's 2021 budget draft, that will offer more subsidies to the poorest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and betting on public investment to relaunch growth.

28 Oct

China's indoor snow resorts bet big on budding skiers, snowboarders

Riding on government support, Chinese indoor ski parks - mostly in wealthy cities such as Shanghai, Chengdu and Guangzhou, and typically embedded in amusement parks, hotels or resorts - are betting on retaliatory consumption with the relaxing of COVID-19 measures, and an uptake in demand for boot-camp experiences before budding skiers head north to the real slopes.

28 Oct

Oil executives gather at Nigeria's Oil Trading and Logistics conference

Nigeria's primary downstream oil conference brings together business leaders from across Africa. Nigerian government officials, representatives of the country's state oil company, and oil executives are expected to provide updates on a range of issues from fuel quality to the importation of refined products. Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil exporter but imports the majority of the refined petroleum products used in the country.

28 Oct

Colombia's Ecopetrol to hold call with investors after Q3 results release

Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol will host a call with investors on Wednesday, following the release of its third quarter results the day before.

28 Oct

Hotels in Cuba turn to urban agriculture to fight food scarcity

Hotels in Cuba turn to urban agriculture to fight food scarcity.

28 Oct

Global speakers attend the Forbes Under 30 Summit

Global speakers talk on topics relating to technology, entertainment, finance, fashion, food and philanthropy during the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

28 Oct

Exxon board to vote on shareholder dividend as pressure grows for a cut

Exxon Mobil on Wednesday after market close is expected to announce its shareholder dividend, a once-sacrosant payment that has come into question as the largest U.S. oil producer copes with sharply lower energy demand and prices from the COVID-19 pandemic. Exxon reports third-quarter financial results on Friday.

28 Oct 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

Leisure driving stalls, another hurdle for gasoline demand

Millions of people worldwide continue to cancel or curtail leisure trips as the pandemic maintains its grip on many countries. That is contributing to a slower-than-expected recovery in fuel demand. Overall mobility is declining again in Europe, and leisure travel is down 12% year-over-year in the United States from pre-virus levels.

28 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

Even bookworms have a hard time sitting still in 2020

In January, Lisa Lucas will take on a new mantle -- senior vice president & publisher of Pantheon and Schocken Books. Starting a new job amid a pandemic is a challenge Lucas is particularly well-prepared for, given how many jobs she's had over the years.

28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Tech CEOs testify at U.S. Senate hearing about internet regulation

Chief executives of Twitter, Google's Alphabet and Facebook testify remotely at U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing titled, "Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?" Hearing examines whether Section 230 of Communications Decency Act has outlived its usefulness in today's digital age. Hearing starts at 10:00 AM ET

28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Oilman Chris Wright's unusual route to top ranks of U.S. fracking services

Chris Wright has always stood out in the oilfield: A mountain climber and MIT grad who ran an oil explorer in North Dakota, he launched a hydraulic fracturing firm after learning suppliers were chronically short-handed during the shale boom. Nine years later, he is running he second-largest fracker in North America and fighting to maintain its unique culture during the industry's worst bust.

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Mexican cement maker Cemex reports third quarter results

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PREVIEW-Amazon's prep for holiday sales rush, pandemic in focus

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday will announce its latest financial results, and Wall Street wants to know if it can keep up with shoppers' heightened demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CANCELLED-Trial continues of 47 Nigerian men charged under homosexuality law

A hearing is scheduled in a closely watched trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, seen as a test of a law criminalising homosexuality. The last hearing was postponed the day before the case was scheduled to resume after repeated delays

28 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Q3 2020 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings

Boston Scientific is expected to report third-quarter earnings on Wednesday premarket. Investor focus will be on the effect COVID-19 has had on the company's medical devices and any potential commentary on outlook.

28 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

Q3 2020 Boeing Co Earnings Release

The U.S. planemaker is expected to report a quarterly loss, hurt by airline customers deferring deliveries of jets amid the coronavirus crisis, and the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX planes following two deadly crashes. Investors will look for comments on the management's expectation for the 737 MAX's ungrounding.

28 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada releases its latest overnight interest rate decision

28 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins to give press conference

Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will give a press conference following the Bank of Canada rate decision and release of its quarterly monetary policy report.

28 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks virtually at Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks virtually at the U.S.-organised Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Hanoi, Vietnam.

28 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

Party-switching Congressman Van Drew tests Trump's popularity in New Jersey

U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, who outraged Democrats in his home state of New Jersey last year when he abandoned their party and joined President Donald Trump's Republicans shortly after being elected, tests Republicans loyalty in his first bid for reelection to Congress. His challenger, former schoolteacher Amy Kennedy, who married into the most storied Democratic political dynasty.

28 Oct

Demonstrators expected to protest against Indonesia's jobs law

Students groups are expected to hold another protest against Indonesia's controversial jobs law with President Joko Widodo expected to sign the legislation into law.

28 Oct

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear witness testimony, relating to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's allegation that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process in her arrest, as part of her extradition trial from Canada to the United States.

28 Oct

China's ruling Communist Party holds key session to discuss development for 2021-2025

The Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party will meet from Oct. 26-29 to set out their 14th Five-Year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2021 and 2025. The plan will be published at the annual parliamentary meeting next year.

28 Oct

EU, Britain continue trade talks in London

28 Oct

Activists call on Poles to skip work in protest against abortion restrictions

Poles are planning not to show up to work en masse on Wednesday, taking part in a sixth day of protest against a Constitutional Tribunal decision to further restrict abortion rights in the Catholic country.

28 Oct

APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting

Finance Ministers of APEC countries meet virtually to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities.

28 Oct

PARLIAMNENT IN RECESS - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

28 Oct

Polish women close their businesses to protest against abortion restrictions

Kinga Rutkowska runs a barbershop in Warsaw, but on Wednesday she and her male colleagues will close the shop and take to the streets to protest against a Constitutional Tribunal ruling that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion. Rutkowska will join hundreds of other businesses across Poland that will close that day in solidarity with a nationwide Women's Strike.

28 Oct

Serbia's PM-designate to announce government program

Serbia's PM-designate Ana Brnabic is expected to announce program of her Cabinet, following a landslide victory of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party in June elections.

28 Oct

Merkel's success overshadowed by ugly battle to succeed her

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats are riding high in opinion polls but their popularity masks serious unease among senior party officials about damaging internal divisions triggered by a delay to a vote on a new leader.

28 Oct

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to meet with Sri Lankan leaders in Colombo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to meet with Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunewardene as Washington seeks to counter China's growing influence in the region.

28 Oct

Imprisoned for protests, Belarusian basketball star hopes country will rebound

After twice representing Belarus at the Olympics, basketball player Yelena Leuchanka was imprisoned for representing the protest movement that has engulfed her country since a presidential election demonstrators say was rigged.

28 Oct

Biden would face uncertain path to detente with wary Iran

Joe Biden plans to scrap what he calls the "dangerous failure" of President Donald Trump's maximum pressure policy on Iran should he win the U.S. election, but after years of confrontation his diplomacy-first approach to a historic Middle East foe could prove an unforgiving challenge.

28 Oct

Arch-conservatives call on government to push ahead with abortion restrictions

Arch-conservatives from the United Poland grouping and Catholic, anti-abortion think tank Ordo Iuris pressed Poland's ruling nationalists to move ahead with the publication of an official Constitutional Tribunal decision to further restrict abortion rights, making it legally enforcable.

28 Oct

FACTBOX - The foreign policy issues that divide Trump and Biden

A look at the differences in foreign policy positions between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

28 Oct

EXPLAINER-Despite Trump claims, voter fraud is extremely rare. Here is how U.S. states keep it that way

President Donald Trump and some Republican allies have repeatedly asserted, without evidence, that a surge in mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic will lead to massive fraud in November's election. Experts say election fraud is vanishingly rare in the United States, however, where nearly one in four voters already cast a mail-in or absentee ballot in 2016. Here is a look at the security measures states have in place to ensure ballot integrity.

28 Oct

Serbia's prime minister to present her new Cabinet, its plans

Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic is set to present her new Cabinet to the parliament and its program. As the ruling Serbian Progressive Party and its allies have an overwhelming majority in the parliament, the approval of the new government is seen as a formality.

28 Oct

Tanzania to hold presidential, parliamentary elections

Tanzanians head to the polls on Wednesday as President John Magufuli seeks a second and final five-year term. Magufuli's first term in office in East Africa's third-largest economy was marked by tightened control of the media and civil society, state interventions in the economy and criticism of government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

28 Oct

Bitter rivals, familiar faces and fears as Ivory Coast votes for president

Residents of Ivory Coast's biggest city Abidjan are stocking up on provisions and sending loved ones to rural villages ahead of a contentious election many fear could turn violent.

28 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

FACTBOX - Who are the candidates vying for Ivory Coast's presidency

President Alassane Ouattara will face three challengers when he seeks re-election on Saturday after a decade in power. But his main rivals, former president Henri Konan Bedie and former prime minister Pascal Affi N'guesan, have urged their supporters to boycott the poll and prevent it from happening.

28 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Weekly Austrian cabinet meeting

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to address media

28 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

FACTBOX-Five U.S. gubernatorial races to watch

Only a handful of the U.S. gubernatorial elections this year are expected to be competitive, according to current polling, with either Democratic and Republican candidates enjoying commanding leads in most states. Voters will go to the polls to elect governors in 11 states and two territories.

28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Former felons cast their vote for the first time in the U.S. election

Angel Sanchez, 38, of Miami, who served time in prison for gun and gang crimes, was released in 2011 and paid $1,600 in criminal fines, which he believed cleared him to vote.

28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Merkel discusses coronavirus pandemic with German state premiers

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a non-public videoconference with the leaders of the country's 16 states to discuss the latest response to the coronavirus pandemic, after which she might speak to reporters.

28 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

A Biden presidency would make Amazon deforestation a key issue in U.S.-Brazil ties

A Biden victory in next week's U.S. presidential election would complicate relations between Washington and Brazil's far-right government by putting concerns over Amazon deforestation and climate change at the center of the agenda, which could bog down advances on trade, according to diplomats and analysts. A Biden administration would take a softer stance on opposing the use of 5G equipment from China's Huawei in the region, they said.

28 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

FACTBOX - Where do Trump and Biden stand on tech policy issues?

Here is a look at the stances of Republican President Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, on some key tech policy issues.

28 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Colombia's President Duque confident in cutting deforestation in half

Colombian President Ivan Duque is confident his administration can cut deforestation in half by the end of his four-year term, though it will be impossible to stop it completely, he told Reuters.

28 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

INSIGHT - In Beirut port, all of Lebanon's ills are laid bare

A story about Beirut's port and a customs official who was the first to sound the alarm about the Rhosus' deadly cargo

28 Oct

Typhoon Molave hits flood-ravaged central Vietnam

Outwatching as Vietnam Typhoon Molave strikes Vietnam, where weeks of heavy rains have killed over 100 and forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate from their homes. Molave is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning.

28 Oct

Victorian hologram keeps music in touch with lockdown audience

Musicians are using an interactive hologram based on Victorian technology to reach their fans in the locked down world of the coronavirus pandemic.

28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Chicago's outreach workers seek to cool tempers after deadly year of shootings

More than 200 outreach workers in Chicago are trained in conflict resolution and employed by non-profit organizations. Their mission is to step into volatile situations and prevent further violence in a city plagued by an epidemic of shootings in recent years.

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT