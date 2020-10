Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 P.M. GMT/6 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

UK's Johnson shuts pubs in parts of England with new COVID-19 curbs

LIVERPOOL/LONDON, (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England on Monday, including shutting pubs, to curb an acceleration in COVID-19 cases, though anger was rising at the cost of the curtailment of freedoms.

EMIRATES-ISRAEL/NETANYAHU

Israeli cabinet approves UAE deal, Netanyahu says will meet its leader

JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Israel's cabinet approved a normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi's crown prince had spoken and agreed to meet soon.

U.S.

USA-COURT/BARRETT

Harris, fellow Democrats target Trump Supreme Court nominee on Obamacare

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Democratic senators including vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Monday painted President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as a threat to the Obamacare healthcare law during a deadly pandemic and denounced the Republican drive to approve her before the Nov. 3 U.S. election.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump to resume campaign in Florida as Biden shoots for the moon in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct 12 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will try to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, while his rival Joe Biden is back in Ohio, a must-win state for the Republican incumbent where polls are showing a tight race on Nov. 3.

BUSINESS

ECB-POLICY/INFLATION

ECB policymakers wary of following Fed's route on inflation target - sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - There is reluctance among European Central Bank policymakers to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to target an average inflation rate, fearing this could tie their hands, sources involved in a revamp of ECB policy told Reuters.

BRITAIN-BOE/RATES

Bank of England asks banks how ready they are for sub-zero rates

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of England asked banks on Monday how ready they are for zero or negative interest rates, following up its announcement last month that it was considering how to take rates below zero if necessary.

ENTERTAINMENT

ART-AUCTION/DIAMOND-PREVIEW

Super rare, purple-pink diamond up for auction, could fetch $38 mln

HONG KONG, (Reuters) - An extremely rare, vivid purple-pink diamond mined in Russia is expected to fetch up to $38 million when it goes under the hammer on Nov. 11, the auction house Sotheby's said on Monday.

INDIA-BOLLYWOOD/CASE

Top Bollywood producers file defamation lawsuit against TV channels

MUMBAI, (Reuters) - Bollywood's top producers have filed a lawsuit against two television news channels for painting the film industry as a den of drugs and crime following the death of a young movie star, they said.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL/PRESCOTT

Cowboys' Prescott surgery successful for compound ankle fracture, dislocation

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has successfully undergone surgery after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the New York Giants, the team said on Monday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-PREMIER/

Premier League clubs and FA head into meetings amid reform plan row

MANCHESTER, (Reuters) - Premier League clubs will break their silence over the much criticised proposals for major changes to the structure of England's top flight, when they meet this week amidst talk of a 'civil war' within the game.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

12 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump to hold campaign rally in Florida

President Donald Trump will resume his campaign rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis by traveling to Sanford, Florida, on Monday.

12 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia's Anwar to meet king as premiership hangs in balance

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he will meet with the country's king to present his case for taking over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin. Anwar had said he has a "strong and convincing majority" of members of parliament backing his claim to the premiership.

Oct 13

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/

EXPLAINER-Why New Zealand's election is always a close race

Explainer on New Zealand's complex German-style Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) voting system in which the government is usually formed by two or more parliamentary political parties. This means getting a majority is simply not enough, and parties have to reach a deal to form the government, making it a close contest.

Oct 13

BRITAIN-EU/MINISTERS (PIX) (TV)

EU ministers discuss Brexit trade talks before crunch time summit of bloc's leaders

The bloc's 27 EU affairs ministers hold videocall to assess progress in talks with Britain on a new trade deal before the summit of national leaders in Brussels on Oct.15-16 is due to authorise a final stretch of make-or-break negotiations with London, known as "tunnel", or decide a deal is out of reach before the end of the year and turn to contingency planning for the most damaging economic split.

13 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-ENVIRONMENT/AVOCADOS (PIX) (TV)

Avocado craze: Thirsty southern Portugal fights for water rights

Fears are growing in Portugal's sunny Algarve region as avocado plantations, a trendy fruit popular across the world, keep popping up, with environmentalists and locals saying water is already scarce due to the ongoing drought and that the region won't be able to cope if intensive farming of the superfood continues to expand.

13 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ROYALISTS (PIX) (TV)

Royalists remember late King Bhumibol ahead of anti-monarchy protest

Royalists gather to remember late-King Bhumibol Adulyadej a day ahead of anti-government protest planned at the nearby Democracy Monument. The Grand Palace is to be opened for public to enter to pay respect to a King Rama 9 statue in an inner throne of the palace. King Bhumibol died 13 October 2016.

13 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

WTO-AIRCRAFT/

WTO set to authorise the European Union to impose tariffs on U.S. goods over Boeing subsidies

The World Trade Organization is set to authorise the European Union to impose tariffs on U.S. goods in retaliation against subsidies for planemaker Boeing

13 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PHILIPPINES-SECURITY/

Philippines military chief speaks to foreign correspondents in an online forum

The Philippines' military chief, General Gilbert Gapay, speaks to foreign correspondents in an online forum about security issues ranging from decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies to the territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

13 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MYANMAR (PIX) (TV)

100-year-old Myanmar woman beats coronavirus

A hundred-year-old woman, Thein Tin has recovered from COVID-19 after being quarantined for two weeks at Yangon's quarantine center. The grandmother, who survived with her whole family, inspires others across the nation where the number of infected has risen by the thousands daily.

Oct 13

CLIMATECHANGE-DISASTERS/ (TV)

UN meteorological agency WMO issues report on climate services, early warning systems

UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) issues State of Climate Services 2020 report on disasters and early warning systems around the world at 0700g. To be launched for International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. Speakers at briefing starting at 0715g are Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary-General (briefing virtually from Finland) and Maxx Dilley, Deputy Director, in charge of Climate Services Department, WMO.

13 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NETHERLANDS-COLONIAL ARTWORK/ (PIX)

Dutch museums prepare to return colonial-era art collections

Dutch museums will review their vast art collections for works from former colonies of the Netherlands after the government was advised to return them to their countries of origin.

Oct 13

MUSIC-RADIOHEAD/CIRCLE GUITAR (PIX) (TV)

Radiohead guitarist exclusive demo of new self-picking 'circle' guitar

An exclusive demo of a radical new concept instrument dubbed the Circle Guitar. Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brian played it for the first time for Reuters, with Oscar-winning producer Paul Epworth also giving his opinion.

13 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS (PIX)

Americans facing fiscal ruin beg Washington to pass more stimulus

Millions of Americans remain out of work, small businesses are on the brink of closing down, and hopes for a new round of stimulus are fading.

Oct 13

PHILIPPINES-CONGRESS/BUDGET (PIX)

Philippine Congress starts 3-day special session to finalise $93 bln 2021 budget

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has called a special session of parliament for Oct. 13-16 to seal his proposed 4.5 trillion peso ($93 billion) budget for next year to help the battered economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Oct 13

MILKEN-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)

23rd Milken Institute Global Conference

Leaders in business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia and media gather at the 23rd Milken Institute Global Conference.

Oct 13

IMF-WORLDBANK/FINANCIAL-STABILITY

IMF/WORLD BANK to release it's biannual Global Financial Stability Report

IMF/WORLD BANK to release its biannual Global Financial Stability Report

13 Oct 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/RESTAURANT

Kansas family restaurant survived the Depression, but not the pandemic

Mark Martin's family restaurant weathered two world wars, the Dust Bowl, and the Great Depression, serving up heaping plates of hand-battered fried chicken and bowls of mashed potatoes and creamed corn to a devoted clientele.

13 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

APPLE-IPHONE/PRODUCTS

Factbox of main phones and gadgets from Apple's event

Factbox of main phones and gadgets from Apple's event

13 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

13 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FRACKING/RADIATION

Researchers find elevated radiation near U.S. fracking sites

Radiation levels downwind of U.S. hydraulic fracturing drilling sites tend to be significantly higher than background levels, posing a potential health risk to nearby residents, according to a study by Harvard researchers released on Tuesday.

13 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

IRELAND-BUDGET/ (PIX) (TV)

Ireland to cushion tough COVID-19 restrictions with budget billions

Ireland's government will offer in its budget for 2021 on Tuesday more support to those most impacted by some of Europe's toughest COVID-19 restrictions and will also try to prepare for the added threat of a no trade deal Brexit.

13 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

DELTA AIR-RESULTS/

Delta Air Lines posts quarterly results, first U.S. airline to report as COVID-19 crisis rages on

Delta Air Lines is due to post quarterly results on Thursday before the market opens, the first U.S. airline to report third quarter to Sept. 30 numbers as the COVID-19 continues to lash the travel industry and a second round of federal aid remains elusive.

13 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

JP MORGAN-RESULTS/

JPMorgan reports third quarter results

JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected to report a 25% drop in quarterly profits from a year earlier as the drag of low interest rates and weak loan demand overshadows better capital markets results. Analyst will be asking how much loan losses are increasing during the pandemic recession.

13 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SPORTS

WORLD-WORK/CONFERENCES

Almost Like Being There: Making the most of virtual conferences

In a recent "Meetings Outlook" survey from Meeting Professionals International, 86% of respondents foresee declining attendance for live events over the course of the coming year, while 87% project higher attendance for virtual events. In some ways this New Normal is more challenging, and in other ways it's actually easier. But either way, it requires an entirely new playbook – for how you interact with people, access meaningful content, and maximize what you get out of the experience.

Oct 13

RELIGION

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FATIMA (PIX) (TV)

Thousands of pilgrims take part in a farewell procession to Our Lady of Fatima

With access to the sanctuary reduced from 300,000 to 6000 due to coronavirus, pilgrims take part in a farewell procession to Our Lady of Fatima as hotels and restaurants in the area struggle to survive due to the fall in the number of pilgrims attending religious celebrations.

13 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

Senators begin questioning Supreme Court nominee Barrett

Senators begin questioning Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in her testimony before U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

13 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT