TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU/

EU and Britain far apart as key week of Brexit talks begins

BRUSSELS/LONDON, (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain both said a post-Brexit deal was still some way off and differences persisted on Monday over putting in place their earlier divorce deal as they began a decisive week of talks in Brussels.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-MANAUS

In Brazil's Amazon a COVID-19 resurgence dashes herd immunity hopes

BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The largest city in Brazil's Amazon has closed bars and river beaches to contain a fresh surge of coronavirus cases, a trend that may dash theories that Manaus was one of the world's first places to reach collective, or herd, immunity.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/TAXES

After New York Times revelations, Trump says he paid millions in taxes

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he paid "many millions of dollars in taxes" and that he had many more assets than debt, but did not provide evidence or promise to release any financial statements before the Nov. 3 election.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TESTING

Trump, pressured over pandemic, says states will receive 150 mln tests

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, under fire over his handling of the coronavirus epidemic, announced on Monday the federal government would ship 150 million rapid tests to U.S. states and warned an increase in positive cases is likely in the days ahead.

BUSINESS

USA-FED/FAMILIES

U.S. income inequality narrowed slightly over last three years -Fed

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Income inequality in the United States narrowed in the first three years of the Trump administration as rising wages and a low unemployment rate fueled gains for lower-income and less educated families, according to U.S. Federal Reserve data released on Monday.

USA-FED/MESTER-ECONOMY

Fed's Mester says economic recovery is split into 'tale of two cities'

While the U.S. economy has seen improvement in areas that benefit from low interest rates, such as housing, there are areas that will take longer to rebound and that will depend on the coronavirus, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said Monday.

ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN-BLACK-LIVES-MATTER/

Black designers celebrated at Milan fashion week

MILAN (Reuters) - Black designers presented collections at Milan's fashion week in a show aimed at raising awareness of the lack of diversity in the industry.

NESTLE-INNOVATION/

Pandemic boosting demand for plant-based foods, Nestle says

KONOLFINGEN, Switzerland, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Demand for plant-based foods has picked up during the coronavirus crisis as consumers try to eat more healthily and problems at some factories have hit meat supplies, the head of Swiss food giant Nestle said on Monday.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/

Brawn's advice to Hamilton: Lick your wounds and learn

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes should lick their wounds and learn from the mistakes made in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix, Formula One's managing director for motorsport Ross Brawn said on Monday.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Serena digs deep to find way past Ahn into second round

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sixth seed Serena Williams battled sluggish conditions to defeat fellow American Kristie Ahn 7-6(2) 6-0 to begin her French Open campaign on Monday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HONGKONG-PROPERTY/MODULES (PIX) (TV)

Some of Hong Kong's poor finally feel at home in 290 sq ft modules

When Lau Kai Fai, his wife and teenage son moved into a new Hong Kong flat last month, he thought the 290 square feet (27 square metres) of space in his transitional, prefabricated 'module home' felt like winning the lottery. He is the beneficiary of Hong Kong's latest initiative to ease a housing shortage, where more than 200,000 people living in subdivided flats are waiting an average 5.5 years to get public housing.

29 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-EXCHANGES/CHICAGO

U.S. stock exchanges eye Chicago as New Jersey ponders trading tax

U.S. stock exchanges have put New Jersey on notice: pass a financial transaction tax, and they will take their business elsewhere, possibly to Chicago, where the they are already established. Industry participants say a move to the Windy City by the exchanges could benefit the market by making speed less of a factor on trading outcomes and creating a deeper pool of liquidity to trade against.

Sep 29

ALGERIA-WHEAT/

Algeria wheat tender change seen bringing gradual shift to Black Sea supplies in EU's top export market

A change to Algeria's wheat tender terms will let Black Sea origins like Russian wheat erode the dominance of French and other EU supplies, but the shift is likely to be gradual, according to traders and analysts.

Sep 29

COLOMBIA-INFLATION/

POLL-Analysts on the outlook for Colombia inflation figures

We'll poll analysts on their outlook for Colombia's inflation figures, which look set to end the year at well below the long-term 3% target rate.

Sep 29

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-TELECOMS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

FOCUS-Pandemic spurs Africa's mobile telcos to ramp up banking bid

With their revenue under threat as governments cap data prices and customers abandon voice phone services for free messaging apps,Africa's mobile operators have sought to leverage their reach into remote villages and urban shanty towns in a pivot to banking. The global health crisis has been an unexpected catalyst, with some African governments releasing COVID-19 stimulus grants via mobile money platforms and central banks easing regulations, including limits on mobile transactions.

29 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-DIRECTLISTINGS/ (ANALYSIS)

ANALYSIS-Wall Street's IPO enemies ready one-two punch

There have only been two direct listings on the New York Stock Exchange in the last two years. There is about to be two more in a single day.

29 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-ECONOMY/PROGRAMME

Turkey announces three-year economic forecasts

Finance Minister Berat Albayrak will announce Turkey's medium-term economic programme, which details the government's economic targets over the next three years. The programme will prioritise sustainable growth in the short-term and foresees a significant recovery in the current account deficit, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

29 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction

29 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NIGERIA-OIL/

FACTBOX: How Nigeria's oil reform bill compares with previous overhaul efforts

Nigeria's president sent a reform bill 20 years in the making to the National Assembly, which plans to formally introduce it on Tuesday. The bill's much-anticipated measures are notably different than earlier iterations of the reforms in Africa's largest oil exporter. We will highlight some of the key provisions.

29 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before virtual Treasury markets conference

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the virtual 2020 U.S. Treasury Market Conference co-organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

29 Sep 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks to OMFIF virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Machine Learning" before the virtual Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum: "The Economics of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning."

29 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

THAILAND-FASHION/SCHOOL UNIFORM (PIX) (TV

Thai designer reinvents school uniforms as high fashion to support student push for education reform

Young designer Tin Tunsopon is aiming to reinvent the staid school uniforms that are mandatory in Thailand, producing designs with over-the-top collars and flowy pleated kimono skirts. The redesign is part of a push by students for the abolition of rules they consider archaic.

29 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/DIOR (PIX) (TV)

Dior returns to the catwalk in Paris Fashion Week

Dior headlines Paris Fashion Week, with one of the few physical shows while most brands turn to digital presentations amid a sharp rise in COVID infection rates in France. Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri speaks about the collection.

Sep 29

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEW YORK-EDUCATION

Lost year: New York parents wrestle with uncertainty as more schools open

Jodi Cook will drop off her son to his Brooklyn school on Tuesday for the first time since March, but even though her 6-year-old will get at least some time interacting face to face with teachers and staff, she fears it will not be enough.

29 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-POMPEO/GREECE (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Greece

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Souda military base in Crete.

Sep 29

USA-ELECTION/AGRICULTURE (FACTBOX)

The presidential election and how it will affect agricultural markets

The U.S. election has wide-ranging ramifications for trade policy, particularly if Joe Biden wins, along with farm policy, aid to farmers and relationships with key trading partners, including China.

Sep 29

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ECONOMY

Assessing the Trump economy ahead of the presidential debate

US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden are expected to debate the health of the country's economy. Here how the U.S. has fared under Trump, from job growth to trade deficit to consumer prices to GDP. (GRAPHIC)

Sep 29

USA-ELECTION/LEGAL-FEES

Trump pours money into fending off suits aimed at limiting mail-in voting

As the legal battle over the 2020 election intensifies, the Trump campaign is pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into fighting lawsuits that limit mail-in voting, including one in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Sep 29

USA-ELECTION/ENERGY (FACTBOX)

The energy issues at stake in the 2020 election

The biggest issues at stake in the energy world in the event of a Biden presidency: How would his election affect relationships with OPEC countries, sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, offshore drilling and climate policy?

Sep 29

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-TRADITION (TV)

TIMELINE - From Kennedy-Nixon to Trump-Biden: 60 years of U.S. presidential debates

Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden face off on Tuesday in a televised presidential debate, part of a 60-year-old tradition marked by some of the most memorable moments of modern American political history.

29 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION-PROFILES (PIX)

Families buried under layers of Trump immigration policies

A story with a series of vignettes of people who have been most affected by President Donald Trump's overhaul of the U.S. immigration system. Layers upon layers of policy changes have ensnared immigrant families, permanently separating them from their loved ones or leaving them in limbo for years on end.

29 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/PENNSYLVANIA-EDUCATION (PIX)

INSIGHT-Unequal education: Pandemic widens race, class gaps in U.S. schools

A look at how the pandemic is widening inequities in U.S. schooling, told through neighboring Pennsylvania districts. In the high-poverty district of York City, students learn remotely, often without the technology they need. In York Suburban, the district employs a hybrid model of in-person and at-home schooling, with rich technology and parents who can work from home to help students.

29 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate

World leaders to take part in the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate. They will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic. One (possibly two) New York-based diplomats will be allowed in the General Assembly hall and New York-based ambassadors will introduce speeches by their leaders/ministers.

29 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES

Interview with chair of the board of GAVI's vaccine alliance Interview with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is chair of the board of vaccine alliance Gavi which is leading the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines alongside the World Health Organization. Okonjo-Iweala is currently a candidate to lead the world trade organization and delegates say she is emerging as the favourite.

Sep 29

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel holds news conference after discussing coronavirus with state premiers

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder speak to reporters after Merkel holds a video-conference with the premiers of the federal states as infections rise. Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher will also be present.

29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to begin informal meetings with senators

President Donald Trump's latest nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, on Tuesday is expected to begin meeting informally with members of the Senate, ahead of formal confirmation hearings and an eventual vote to give her a lifetime seat on the top court.

Sep 29

USA-COURT/OBAMACARE

Barrett vote against Obamacare not guaranteed, despite Democratic claims

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's past comments suggesting she backed challenges to the Obamacare healthcare law do not guarantee that she would cast a decisive vote to invalidate the statute in an upcoming case at the Supreme Court, despite claims to the contrary made by Democrats.

29 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-FLYNN

U.S. judge weighs whether to drop criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan will weigh whether or not he sought comply with a Justice Department request to dismiss the criminal charge against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

29 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-WILDFIRES/INMATES (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Meet the Oregon inmates finding redemption in firefighting

In the flames, they are finding redemption. The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildfires the state has seen in a century. Banding together, they form lines in the forest and trudge up the steep ashen slopes of the Cascade Mountains, hunting embers that could reignite flames.

29 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (TV)

Human rights experts to present report on Yemen

The U.N.'s Group of Eminent Experts who have been investigating human rights violations in Yemen, since Sept 2014 presents the long form of their report, already issued on Sept 9, to the Human rights Council. The report said weapons provided by Western powers and Iran to the warring sides are fuelling the six-year-old conflict, marked by deadly Saudi-led coalition air strikes and Houthi shelling. Panel chair Kamel Jendoubi and members Melissa Parke and Ardi Imseis.

29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT