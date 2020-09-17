REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 p.m. ET

SEARCH
    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL

    BRITAIN-EU

    Chances of Brexit deal fading every day, EU Commission chief says

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - The head of the European Commission said on Wednesday the chances of reaching a trade deal with Britain were fading by the day as the British government pushes ahead with moves that would breach their divorce treaty.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-LATAM

    WHO director warns Latin America is opening too early, COVID-19 still a risk

    BRASILIA (Reuters) - Latin America has started to resume normal social and public life at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic still requires major control interventions, World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Wednesday.

    U.S.

    HURRICANE-NHC-SALLY

    Hurricane Sally swamps U.S. Gulf Coast with massive floods, 'unreal' rain

    GULF SHORES, Ala. (Reuters) - Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on Wednesday as it brought what the U.S. National Hurricane Center called "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-SENATE

    Broad U.S. rollout of coronavirus vaccine could happen mid-2021: CDC

    A COVID-19 vaccine could be broadly rolled out in the United states by the middle of next year or a little later, the head of the federal government's disease control agency said on Wednesday.

    BUSINESS

    USA-FED

    Fed vows to keep interest rates near zero until inflation rises

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve kept interest rates pinned near zero on Wednesday and made a bold, new promise: to keep them there until inflation is on track to "moderately exceed" the U.S. central bank's 2% inflation target "for some time."

    USA-ECONOMY

    Fading fiscal stimulus restraining U.S. consumer spending

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending slowed in August, with a key retail sales gauge unexpectedly declining, as extended unemployment benefits were cut for millions of Americans, offering more evidence that the economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession was faltering.

    ENTERTAINMENT

    FASHION-NEW-YORK-BADGLEY-MISCHKA

    Fashion label Badgley Mischka's new collection inspired by COVID-19 travel restrictions

    NEW YORK (Reuters) - Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka used their desire for travel as inspiration for their new Spring 2021 collection, debuted via video this week at New York Fashion Week.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA-ROBOTS

    Mitra the robot helps COVID patients in India speak to loved ones

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A hospital in India has deployed a customer-service robot to patrol its wards, connecting coronavirus patients to friends and relatives. Mitra, meaning "friend" in Hindi, is best known for interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in 2017.

    SPORTS

    TENNIS-ROME-NADAL

    Nadal makes fast start in Rome, Tsitsipas out

    ROME (Reuters) - Nine-times champion Rafa Nadal showed little signs of rust when he played his first match in 200 days as he beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-1 in the Italian Open in Rome on Wednesday.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GOLF-USOPEN

    U.S. Open nearly moved to Los Angeles in December due to COVID-19

    This week's U.S. Open at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, would likely have been played in December in Los Angeles had the British Open not been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the United States Golf Association said on Wednesday.

    UPCOMING

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    CHEVRON-DIVESTITURE/EQT CORP (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S. natural gas producer EQT in talks to buy Chevron's Appalachia assets - sources

    EQT Corp., the largest U.S. natural gas producer by volume, is in talks to acquire Chevron Corp's Appalachia gas assets, people familiar with the matter said, putting a $750 million offer for the properties.

    16 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    UBER-BRITAIN/

    Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle

    Taxi app Uber will battle in court on Tuesday to win back its licence to operate in London after the city's transport regulator removed it over safety concerns.

    17 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    TAIWAN-ECONOMY/RATES

    Taiwan central banks holds quarterly rate setting meeting

    Taiwan's central bank holds its quarterly rates setting meeting, where it is expected to stand pat and keep its benchmark rate at 1.125%, a historic low, as the economy weathers the coronavirus pandemic well.

    17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    BRITAIN-BOE/

    United Kingdom-BOE MPC

    The Bank of England announces its latest decision on interest rates and monetary policy.

    17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE

    Bank of England set to show it's ready for more stimulus

    The Bank of England is likely to signal that it is getting ready to pump more stimulus into Britain's coronavirus-hit economy as it faces the double whammy of an expected jump in unemployment and mounting Brexit tensions.

    17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    USA-ELECTION/INTELLIGENCE

    U.S. intelligence will brief key congressional committees on election security

    The United States' top intelligence official will continue providing in-person briefings to congressional intelligence committees on foreign efforts to meddle in the 2020 election, reversing a plan to communicate only in writing, officials said on Wednesday.

    16 Sep 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

    PHILIPPINES-TELECOMS/DITO

    Philippines' new China-led telecom firm holds virtual news conference

    Philippines' DITO CME, the country's third major telecoms player and is partly owned by China Telecom, holds a virtual news conference.

    17 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE

    A Nobel for Greta? In the age of virus and climate change and virus, this could be the year

    This year's Nobel Peace Prize could go to Greta Thunberg and the Fridays for Future movement to highlight the link between environmental damage and the threat to peace and security, at a time when the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say.

    17 Sep

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GLOBAL-CASES

    Global coronavirus cases expected to surpass 30 million - Reuters tally

    Global coronavirus cases are expected to pass 30 million this week, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing.

    17 Sep

    LEBANON-CRISIS/MIGRANTS-CYPRUS

    POSTPONED UNTIL 18/09 - Lebanese migrants sent back from Cyprus: 'it would have been better to die at sea'

    For years, small boats have left northern coast, packed with migrants hoping to reach European shores. Until recently, they've carried mostly Syrians and Palestinians. But in recent weeks, there has been an uptick in the number of Lebanese attempting to cross the Mediterranean.

    17 Sep

    LEBANON-CRISIS/FINANCIAL (EXPLAINER)

    EXPLAINER-Lebanon's financial meltdown and how it happened

    Lebanon is grappling with a deep economic crisis after successive governments piled up debt following the 1975-1990 civil war with little to show for their spending binge. The story will explain how the country became mired in financial problems.

    17 Sep

    USA-TRUMP/

    Trump speaks at ceremony for ambassadors to Washington

    U.S. President Donald Trump participates in credentialing ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington.

    17 Sep

    BURUNDI-MASS GRAVES/

    Burundi opens another mass grave amid criticism of reconciliation process

    Burundi's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, known by its French acronym CVR, has discovered another mass grave on a hillside in Gikuzi. The government-run commission was set up in 2014 to investigate violence from 1885, when foreigners arrived in Burundi, until 2008, when a stalled peace deal to end a civil war was fully implemented.

    17 Sep

    USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

    Trump campaigns in Wisconsin

    U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns in Wisconsin.

    17 Sep

    CANADA-POLITICS/

    Green tech and childcare to be crux of Trudeau's recovery plan

    Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will outline a sweeping economic recovery plan to "build back better" after the pandemic that will include major investments in child care and an ambitious green plan, a platform intended to win him the next election.

    17 Sep

    EU-CHINA/

    China's ambassador to EU speaks on prospects and challenges for relations with 27-nation bloc

    Zhang Ming, China's ambassador to the European Union, speaks at European Policy Centre event on the prospects and challenges for EU-China relations.

    17 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

    ALGERIA-POLITICS/HISTORY

    TIMELINE-Algeria's struggle between protesters and state

    Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune seeks to prevent any resumption of the mass protests that shook the state last year with a referendum on a new constitution.

    17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    ALGERIA-POLITICS/

    Algerian president seeks to end unrest with constitutional change

    Algeria's president hopes a new constitution can help him stop any resumption of unrest after a coronavirus lockdown, turning a page on a political earthquake that unseated his predecessor.

    17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    ALGERIA-POLITICS/PLAYERS

    FACTBOX-The main players in Algeria's political upheaval

    Algeria will hold a referendum on Nov. 1 on changes to the constitution that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune hopes will turn the page on last year's political unrest, but which the opposition seeks to boycott. These are some of the main players.

    17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA

    Quarterly IAEA Board of Governors meeting

    The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting. Iran's atomic activities and its deal with major powers, which the agency is policing, will be on the agenda.

    17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    BRITAIN-SAVILE ROW/THE DECK

    Luxury and bespoke tailoring with a feminine touch

    The Deck opens its first shopfront on Savile Row exclusively for women

    17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    RWANDA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

    'Hotel Rwanda hero' to appear in Kigali court bail hearing

    Paul Rusesabagina, whose experiences during the 1994 Rwandan genocide inspired a Hollywood movie, is due to appear in court as he applies for bail after being charged earlier in the week with terrorism, forming an armed group, and murder.

    17 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (FACTBOX)

    FACTBOX-Trump, Biden offer clashing visions on reopening economy

    The coronavirus pandemic threw millions of Americans out of work, ended the longest U.S. economic expansion on record and undermined a key argument for President Donald Trump's re-election. Now, the Republican president and his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Joe Biden, want to convince Americans they can get the economy back on track. A FACTBOX looks at how they want to revive it.

    17 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-HANCOCK

    British health secretary expected to update parliament on COVID

    British Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to update parliament on COVID-19, and particularly the state of the testing service.

    17 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

    HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-TESTING

    UK lawmakers grill health officials on coronavirus testing programme

    British lawmakers quiz health officials on the country's testing programme.

    17 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SPORTS

    GOLF-USOPEN/

    Golf - U.S. Open - Preview

    Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

    16 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    GOLF-USOPEN/

    Golf - U.S. Open - First Round

    Coverage of the first round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

    17 Sep

    SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

    Australians in regional Victoria enjoy easing restrictions Victorian authorities lift most restrictions in regional areas outside Melbourne, with outdoor gatherings up to 10 people permitted and cafes able to seat up to 50 people outdoors.

    17 Sep

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-CAKES

    Hong Kong bakers create "illusion cakes" amid pandemic

    A cake studio in Hong Kong has started making illusion cakes that look like everyday objects such as hand sanitizer, typical Cantonese food, or shampoo bottles. The cakes, which have become a big hit among customers, were invented by the owners during the downtime they experienced when the covid-19 pandemic hit.

    17 Sep

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND-TRAVEL

    Ireland to update its COVID-19 travel "green list"

    Ireland is to update its "green list" of countries exempt from a 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers

    17 Sep

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SINGAPORE

    EXPLAINER: Why does Singapore have the world's lowest COVID-19 death rate

    Singapore has the lowest coronavirus case fatality rate in the world, according to data from John Hopkins University. Only 27 people out of more than 57,000 infected have died from the disease, according to official figures, and none in the last two months.

    17 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    UGANDA-DEFORESTATION/

    Uganda reverses forest destruction by inviting in ... loggers

    For decades, farmers hungry for land and families needing firewood whittled away at Uganda's forests, home to endangered gorillas, elephants and chimpanzees. Now the decline has reversed, thanks to a government policy that relies on loggers to help protect trees.

    17 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA

    WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

    Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

    17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VETERAN

    UK's Captain Sir Tom Moore gets an autobiography

    Interview with Captain Sir Tom Moore as his new autobiography, 'Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day' is set to be released.

    17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

    BULGARIA-BOMBING/TRIAL

    Bulgarian court to read a verdict in trial over 2012 bombing of Israeli tourists

    Bulgaria's Specilised Criminal Court will read a verdict in a trial against two men of Lebanese origin charged with terrorism for their alleged involvement as accomplices in a bombing that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian bus driver at Burgas Airport in 2012.

    17 Sep

    CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

    LEBANON-CRISIS/TENSIONS-CHRISTIANS

    Christian face-off brings tensions in Lebanon to the fore

    A tense standoff between Lebanon's two leading Christian factions this week raised fears of a new escalation in an old rivalry at a time when the country's stability is already under threat.

    17 Sep

    ROMANIA-DEFENCE/USA-PATRIOT

    Romania receives first batch of Patriot air defense missiles

    Romania takes delivery of its first batch of Patriot surface-to-air defense missiles, becoming the second Central European NATO member to operate the system. Romania, a staunch Washington ally, signed a contract for the delivery of seven Patriot configuration systems with U.S. defence contractors Raytheon and Lockheed-Martin in 2017.

    17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

    USA-WILDFIRES/MOLALLA

    When fires struck, Oregon's Hillbilly Brigade stepped into action

    Residents of Molalla, Oregon said their city was saved from wildfire not by any organized government effort but by a rag-tag band known as the Hillbilly Brigade. That a group of some 1,200 lumberjacks and farmers who used bull dozers to furiously tear fire breaks through 1,000 square miles of dense Douglas fir forest to halt the Riverside fires rapid advance on the town of 9,000 people located about 20 miles south of Portland.

    17 Sep

    ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

    ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/TOURISM-BLOGGERS

    In occupied West Bank, Palestinian bloggers see local tourism as defiance

    A group of young Palestinian travel bloggers are encouraging other Palestinians to visit far-flung destinations in the occupied West Bank, promoting local tourism as an act of defiance against Israeli control.

    17 Sep

    HAITI-WEDDINGS/

    WIDER IMAGE - Defying protests and poverty, Haitians get creative to wed in style

    In a country where more than half the population lives under the poverty line of $2.41 per day, only the wealthiest of Haitian couples can afford the full shebang of a wedding ceremony, lavish dinner reception, and honeymoon.

    17 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    AWARDS-EMMYS/PREVIEW

    'Watchmen,' Schitt's Creek' and "Succession' lead contenders for best in television Emmys

    Dystopian sci-fi show "Watchmen', comedy 'Schitt's Creek' and squabbling media family drama "Succession'' expected to dominate television's Emmy Awards ceremony

    17 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

