REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

Chances of Brexit deal fading every day, EU Commission chief says

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - The head of the European Commission said on Wednesday the chances of reaching a trade deal with Britain were fading by the day as the British government pushes ahead with moves that would breach their divorce treaty.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-LATAM

WHO director warns Latin America is opening too early, COVID-19 still a risk

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Latin America has started to resume normal social and public life at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic still requires major control interventions, World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Wednesday.

U.S.

HURRICANE-NHC-SALLY

Hurricane Sally swamps U.S. Gulf Coast with massive floods, 'unreal' rain

GULF SHORES, Ala. (Reuters) - Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on Wednesday as it brought what the U.S. National Hurricane Center called "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-SENATE

Broad U.S. rollout of coronavirus vaccine could happen mid-2021: CDC

A COVID-19 vaccine could be broadly rolled out in the United states by the middle of next year or a little later, the head of the federal government's disease control agency said on Wednesday.

BUSINESS

USA-FED

Fed vows to keep interest rates near zero until inflation rises

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve kept interest rates pinned near zero on Wednesday and made a bold, new promise: to keep them there until inflation is on track to "moderately exceed" the U.S. central bank's 2% inflation target "for some time."

USA-ECONOMY

Fading fiscal stimulus restraining U.S. consumer spending

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending slowed in August, with a key retail sales gauge unexpectedly declining, as extended unemployment benefits were cut for millions of Americans, offering more evidence that the economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession was faltering.

ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-NEW-YORK-BADGLEY-MISCHKA

Fashion label Badgley Mischka's new collection inspired by COVID-19 travel restrictions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka used their desire for travel as inspiration for their new Spring 2021 collection, debuted via video this week at New York Fashion Week.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA-ROBOTS

Mitra the robot helps COVID patients in India speak to loved ones

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A hospital in India has deployed a customer-service robot to patrol its wards, connecting coronavirus patients to friends and relatives. Mitra, meaning "friend" in Hindi, is best known for interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in 2017.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ROME-NADAL

Nadal makes fast start in Rome, Tsitsipas out

ROME (Reuters) - Nine-times champion Rafa Nadal showed little signs of rust when he played his first match in 200 days as he beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-1 in the Italian Open in Rome on Wednesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GOLF-USOPEN

U.S. Open nearly moved to Los Angeles in December due to COVID-19

This week's U.S. Open at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, would likely have been played in December in Los Angeles had the British Open not been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the United States Golf Association said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHEVRON-DIVESTITURE/EQT CORP (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S. natural gas producer EQT in talks to buy Chevron's Appalachia assets - sources

EQT Corp., the largest U.S. natural gas producer by volume, is in talks to acquire Chevron Corp's Appalachia gas assets, people familiar with the matter said, putting a $750 million offer for the properties.

16 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

UBER-BRITAIN/

Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle

Taxi app Uber will battle in court on Tuesday to win back its licence to operate in London after the city's transport regulator removed it over safety concerns.

17 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/RATES

Taiwan central banks holds quarterly rate setting meeting

Taiwan's central bank holds its quarterly rates setting meeting, where it is expected to stand pat and keep its benchmark rate at 1.125%, a historic low, as the economy weathers the coronavirus pandemic well.

17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BRITAIN-BOE/

United Kingdom-BOE MPC

The Bank of England announces its latest decision on interest rates and monetary policy.

17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE

Bank of England set to show it's ready for more stimulus

The Bank of England is likely to signal that it is getting ready to pump more stimulus into Britain's coronavirus-hit economy as it faces the double whammy of an expected jump in unemployment and mounting Brexit tensions.

17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/INTELLIGENCE

U.S. intelligence will brief key congressional committees on election security

The United States' top intelligence official will continue providing in-person briefings to congressional intelligence committees on foreign efforts to meddle in the 2020 election, reversing a plan to communicate only in writing, officials said on Wednesday.

16 Sep 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

PHILIPPINES-TELECOMS/DITO

Philippines' new China-led telecom firm holds virtual news conference

Philippines' DITO CME, the country's third major telecoms player and is partly owned by China Telecom, holds a virtual news conference.

17 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE

A Nobel for Greta? In the age of virus and climate change and virus, this could be the year

This year's Nobel Peace Prize could go to Greta Thunberg and the Fridays for Future movement to highlight the link between environmental damage and the threat to peace and security, at a time when the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say.

17 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GLOBAL-CASES

Global coronavirus cases expected to surpass 30 million - Reuters tally

Global coronavirus cases are expected to pass 30 million this week, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing.

17 Sep

LEBANON-CRISIS/MIGRANTS-CYPRUS

POSTPONED UNTIL 18/09 - Lebanese migrants sent back from Cyprus: 'it would have been better to die at sea'

For years, small boats have left northern coast, packed with migrants hoping to reach European shores. Until recently, they've carried mostly Syrians and Palestinians. But in recent weeks, there has been an uptick in the number of Lebanese attempting to cross the Mediterranean.

17 Sep

LEBANON-CRISIS/FINANCIAL (EXPLAINER)

EXPLAINER-Lebanon's financial meltdown and how it happened

Lebanon is grappling with a deep economic crisis after successive governments piled up debt following the 1975-1990 civil war with little to show for their spending binge. The story will explain how the country became mired in financial problems.

17 Sep

USA-TRUMP/

Trump speaks at ceremony for ambassadors to Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in credentialing ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington.

17 Sep

BURUNDI-MASS GRAVES/

Burundi opens another mass grave amid criticism of reconciliation process

Burundi's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, known by its French acronym CVR, has discovered another mass grave on a hillside in Gikuzi. The government-run commission was set up in 2014 to investigate violence from 1885, when foreigners arrived in Burundi, until 2008, when a stalled peace deal to end a civil war was fully implemented.

17 Sep

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump campaigns in Wisconsin

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns in Wisconsin.

17 Sep

CANADA-POLITICS/

Green tech and childcare to be crux of Trudeau's recovery plan

Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will outline a sweeping economic recovery plan to "build back better" after the pandemic that will include major investments in child care and an ambitious green plan, a platform intended to win him the next election.

17 Sep

EU-CHINA/

China's ambassador to EU speaks on prospects and challenges for relations with 27-nation bloc

Zhang Ming, China's ambassador to the European Union, speaks at European Policy Centre event on the prospects and challenges for EU-China relations.

17 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

ALGERIA-POLITICS/HISTORY

TIMELINE-Algeria's struggle between protesters and state

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune seeks to prevent any resumption of the mass protests that shook the state last year with a referendum on a new constitution.

17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ALGERIA-POLITICS/

Algerian president seeks to end unrest with constitutional change

Algeria's president hopes a new constitution can help him stop any resumption of unrest after a coronavirus lockdown, turning a page on a political earthquake that unseated his predecessor.

17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ALGERIA-POLITICS/PLAYERS

FACTBOX-The main players in Algeria's political upheaval

Algeria will hold a referendum on Nov. 1 on changes to the constitution that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune hopes will turn the page on last year's political unrest, but which the opposition seeks to boycott. These are some of the main players.

17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA

Quarterly IAEA Board of Governors meeting

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting. Iran's atomic activities and its deal with major powers, which the agency is policing, will be on the agenda.

17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BRITAIN-SAVILE ROW/THE DECK

Luxury and bespoke tailoring with a feminine touch

The Deck opens its first shopfront on Savile Row exclusively for women

17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RWANDA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

'Hotel Rwanda hero' to appear in Kigali court bail hearing

Paul Rusesabagina, whose experiences during the 1994 Rwandan genocide inspired a Hollywood movie, is due to appear in court as he applies for bail after being charged earlier in the week with terrorism, forming an armed group, and murder.

17 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Trump, Biden offer clashing visions on reopening economy

The coronavirus pandemic threw millions of Americans out of work, ended the longest U.S. economic expansion on record and undermined a key argument for President Donald Trump's re-election. Now, the Republican president and his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Joe Biden, want to convince Americans they can get the economy back on track. A FACTBOX looks at how they want to revive it.

17 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-HANCOCK

British health secretary expected to update parliament on COVID

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to update parliament on COVID-19, and particularly the state of the testing service.

17 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-TESTING

UK lawmakers grill health officials on coronavirus testing programme

British lawmakers quiz health officials on the country's testing programme.

17 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SPORTS

GOLF-USOPEN/

Golf - U.S. Open - Preview

Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

16 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GOLF-USOPEN/

Golf - U.S. Open - First Round

Coverage of the first round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

17 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Australians in regional Victoria enjoy easing restrictions Victorian authorities lift most restrictions in regional areas outside Melbourne, with outdoor gatherings up to 10 people permitted and cafes able to seat up to 50 people outdoors.

17 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-CAKES

Hong Kong bakers create "illusion cakes" amid pandemic

A cake studio in Hong Kong has started making illusion cakes that look like everyday objects such as hand sanitizer, typical Cantonese food, or shampoo bottles. The cakes, which have become a big hit among customers, were invented by the owners during the downtime they experienced when the covid-19 pandemic hit.

17 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND-TRAVEL

Ireland to update its COVID-19 travel "green list"

Ireland is to update its "green list" of countries exempt from a 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers

17 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SINGAPORE

EXPLAINER: Why does Singapore have the world's lowest COVID-19 death rate

Singapore has the lowest coronavirus case fatality rate in the world, according to data from John Hopkins University. Only 27 people out of more than 57,000 infected have died from the disease, according to official figures, and none in the last two months.

17 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

UGANDA-DEFORESTATION/

Uganda reverses forest destruction by inviting in ... loggers

For decades, farmers hungry for land and families needing firewood whittled away at Uganda's forests, home to endangered gorillas, elephants and chimpanzees. Now the decline has reversed, thanks to a government policy that relies on loggers to help protect trees.

17 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VETERAN

UK's Captain Sir Tom Moore gets an autobiography

Interview with Captain Sir Tom Moore as his new autobiography, 'Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day' is set to be released.

17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BULGARIA-BOMBING/TRIAL

Bulgarian court to read a verdict in trial over 2012 bombing of Israeli tourists

Bulgaria's Specilised Criminal Court will read a verdict in a trial against two men of Lebanese origin charged with terrorism for their alleged involvement as accomplices in a bombing that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian bus driver at Burgas Airport in 2012.

17 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-CRISIS/TENSIONS-CHRISTIANS

Christian face-off brings tensions in Lebanon to the fore

A tense standoff between Lebanon's two leading Christian factions this week raised fears of a new escalation in an old rivalry at a time when the country's stability is already under threat.

17 Sep

ROMANIA-DEFENCE/USA-PATRIOT

Romania receives first batch of Patriot air defense missiles

Romania takes delivery of its first batch of Patriot surface-to-air defense missiles, becoming the second Central European NATO member to operate the system. Romania, a staunch Washington ally, signed a contract for the delivery of seven Patriot configuration systems with U.S. defence contractors Raytheon and Lockheed-Martin in 2017.

17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-WILDFIRES/MOLALLA

When fires struck, Oregon's Hillbilly Brigade stepped into action

Residents of Molalla, Oregon said their city was saved from wildfire not by any organized government effort but by a rag-tag band known as the Hillbilly Brigade. That a group of some 1,200 lumberjacks and farmers who used bull dozers to furiously tear fire breaks through 1,000 square miles of dense Douglas fir forest to halt the Riverside fires rapid advance on the town of 9,000 people located about 20 miles south of Portland.

17 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/TOURISM-BLOGGERS

In occupied West Bank, Palestinian bloggers see local tourism as defiance

A group of young Palestinian travel bloggers are encouraging other Palestinians to visit far-flung destinations in the occupied West Bank, promoting local tourism as an act of defiance against Israeli control.

17 Sep

HAITI-WEDDINGS/

WIDER IMAGE - Defying protests and poverty, Haitians get creative to wed in style

In a country where more than half the population lives under the poverty line of $2.41 per day, only the wealthiest of Haitian couples can afford the full shebang of a wedding ceremony, lavish dinner reception, and honeymoon.

17 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AWARDS-EMMYS/PREVIEW

'Watchmen,' Schitt's Creek' and "Succession' lead contenders for best in television Emmys

Dystopian sci-fi show "Watchmen', comedy 'Schitt's Creek' and squabbling media family drama "Succession'' expected to dominate television's Emmy Awards ceremony

17 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT