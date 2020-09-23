REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 P.M. GMT/ 6 P.M. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 P.M. GMT/ 6 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UN-ASSEMBLY/

U.S.-China tensions take center stage at U.N. as Trump accuses Beijing of unleashing 'plague'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that China must be held accountable for having "unleashed" COVID-19 on the world, prompting Beijing to accuse him of "lies" and abusing the U.N. platform to provoke confrontation.

UN-ASSEMBLY/IRAN

Rouhani says U.S. can impose neither negotiations nor war on Iran

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's president told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States could impose "neither negotiations nor war" on the Islamic Republic amid heightened tension between the longtime foes over Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

U.S.

USA-COURT/

Trump Supreme Court pick gains steam, Senate Republicans back vote as election nears

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - Republicans lined up behind President Donald Trump's push to widen the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority on Tuesday, leaving Democrats with little hope of blocking a conformation vote that could come before the Nov. 3 election.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

As U.S. surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, Wisconsin sounds alarm over surges in cases

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November to fight a coronavirus flareup, as the number of people who have died across the United States since the pandemic began passed 200,000.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-FED

Fed, Treasury chiefs back more aid for small business but leave details fuzzy

Top U.S. economic policymakers opened the door on Tuesday to further aid for small businesses hit by the coronavirus-triggered recession, but differed over how broad it might extend and the manner in which it should be delivered.

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. existing home sales near 14-year high; prices race to record peak

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - U.S. home sales surged to their highest level in nearly 14 years in August as the housing market continued to outperform the overall economy, but record high home prices could squeeze first-time buyers out of the market.

ENTERTAINMENT

DISNEY-PARKS/

Disney appeal to California: 'It's time' to let Disneyland reopen

LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co urged California officials on Tuesday to let the company reopen the Disneyland theme park, which remains shuttered six months after closing down to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

APPLE-OUTAGE/

Apple says some users facing issues with App Store, Music, TV+

Apple said on Tuesday some of its users were experiencing problems while accessing certain services, including the App Store, Apple Music and TV+ streaming service.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BASKETBALL-NBA

Silver says NBA participation at Tokyo Olympics may be limited

NBA participation at the Tokyo Olympics may be limited as the league's next season, which has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak, would likely be ongoing at the time of the Games, Commissioner Adam Silver told CNN on Tuesday.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Andreescu pulls out of French Open, to take rest of 2020 off

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the French Open and will take the rest of the season off to focus on her recuperation, the world number seven said on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (TV)

Trump holds campaign rally near Pittsburgh

U.S. President Donald Trump conducts campaign rally at Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa.

22 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-LOUISVILLE

Breonna Taylor decision

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron's decision on three police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor

Sep 23

FRANCE-WINE/

French wine press conference

Farm office FranceAgriMer holds press conference on wine market. To cover this year's harvest and the impact of the coronavirus crisis on demand.

Sep 23

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-CARBON

In U.S. coal country, workers forgive Trump for failed revival

Many U.S. coal workers have forgiven Trump for failing to deliver on a promised renaissance in the industry, and are planning to stick with him against Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden in the presidential election, according to Reuters interviews with 30 coal workers.

Sep 23

EUROPE-MGIRANTS/EU

European Commission President von der Leyen makes statement on new EU migration pact

EU executive hopes to end migration disputes with new plan

Sep 23

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (PIX) (TV)

Democratic presidential nominee Biden makes 1st stop in North Carolina in months

Democrat Joe Biden makes his first stop in the battleground state of North Carolina since February, attempting a critical campaign push in the waning weeks of the 2020 U.S. presidential race.

Sep 23

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

Sep 23

JAPAN-POLITICS/OPPOSITION (PIX)

Head of Japan's largest opposition party holds news conference

Yukio Edano, head of Japan's largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), holds a news conference following the party's inception last week via a merger between two major opposition groups. Edano is expected to discuss his views on new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his government, the CDPJ's policies, and how he plans to turn his party into a convincing alternative to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the eyes of voters.

23 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

CANADA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Canada's Trudeau to unveil far-reaching plan to address coronavirus outbreak

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will on Wednesday unveil what he says is a far-reaching plan to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic while at the same time ensuring efforts to fight the outbreak do not falter.

23 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM (PIX) (TV)

Belgian government meets to discuss tightening coronavirus restriction measures

Belgian PM Sophie Wilmes and government hold a national security council to discuss bringing in new restrictive measures after a spike of COVID-19 infections in the country. Meeting starts in the morning, with a news conference likely to take place early afternoon.

23 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV)

Annual meeting of IAEA member states

The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds its week-long General Conference, an annual meeting of its member states and its biggest decision-making body. Iran's nuclear programme and the agency's potential return to North Korea are likely to be among the issues discussed.

23 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

Putin meets senators in the Russian Federation council

Russian president Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with all members of the upper house of Russian parliament. The announcement was made by senator Vyacheslav Timchenko who suggested that the president wants to talk about additional responsibilities the Federation Council received under the new constitution.

23 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/EU (TV)

EU executive unveils plans to overhaul the bloc's migration rules

The European Commission unveils its proposals to reform the EU's troubled migration and asylum system that collapsed amid a spike in arrivals in 2015 and has since left the 27 member states feuding over how to handle migrants and refugees.

23 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi king makes first speech to U.N. General Assembly, highlight of Day 2 of virtual gathering

The king of Saudi Arabia will make his first address ever to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, a rare speech made possible by the virtual nature of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of Venezuela and Afghanistan will also feature in Day 2 of the meeting of world leaders.

23 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/CONGRESS-POWELL (PIX) (TV)

Fed's Powell testifies before House on coronavirus economic response

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before House of Representatives' Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Crisis on central bank's response to pandemic.

23 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRAQ-DOCTORS (PIX) (TV)

Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors with spiking COVID cases

This doctor fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Najaf was beaten up violently by the relatives of a COVID-19 victim at his hospital. Doctors fear such attacks will only increase now that Iraq has lifted most of its lockdown measures last week.

Sep 23

USA-COURT/GINSBURG (TV)

Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at U.S. Supreme Court

The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, will lie in repose outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday of this week so members of the public can pay their respects, the court said in a statement.

Sep 23

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-ISCHGL (PIX) (TV)

Presentation of class-action lawsuit over coronavirus at Ischgl ski resort

Lawyers hold a news conference on a class-action lawsuit they intend to bring against Austria and the province of Tyrol on behalf of thousands of people in dozens of countries who say they contracted the coronavirus last winter at the ski resort of Ischgl.

23 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-COURT/ABORTION (PIX)

New Trump pick could embolden Supreme Court on abortion curbs

With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be emboldened to roll back abortion rights. The ultimate objective for U.S. conservative activists for decades has been to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. But short of that, there are other options the court has in curtailing abortion rights.

23 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MALI-SECURITY/

West African mediators expected in Mali after junta named interim leaders

Mediators from the West Africa regional bloc ECOWAS, led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, are expected in Mali's capital Bamako following the nomination of former defence minister Bah Ndaw as interim president, and the leader of the junta that seized power last month, Colonel Assimi Goita, as vice president.

Sep 23

HONGKONG-SECURITY/CHINA

Chinese and Hong Kong officials give briefing on Hong Kong via Zoom to Geneva journalists

Briefing on Hong Kong - "Enjoy Human Rights in a Safer Environment" where speakers include Xi Junjian deputy director of the Law Department of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, and The Honourable Ronny TONG Ka-wah, SC, JP Non-official member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. By Zoom, organised by China mission to the UN in Geneva, as the UN Human Rights Council session continues

23 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN human rights investigators present report on Venezuela

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (FFM) to present report in front of the Human rights Council. Speakers will be Marta Valiñas, Chairperson and members Francisco Cox Vial and Paul Seils.

23 Sep 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT

HONGKONG-SECURITY/RIGHTS

Event on human rights in Hong Kong, speakers include former UN rights chief, activists

Britain co-hosts a virtual side-event on 'Rights and Freedoms in Hong Kong'. UK ambassador Julian Braithwaite will be joined by former UN Human Rights Chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, Sophie Richardson from Human Rights Watch and Steve Tsang from SOAS Institute.

23 Sep 07:15 ET / 11:15 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN war crimes investigators on Syria present latest report

The Commission of Inquiry on Syria investigating human rights violations in Syria from 11 January to 1 July 2020 presents its report to the Human rights Council, already issued last week.

23 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-IRAN/GASOLINE (PIX)

Second tanker carrying U.S.-seized gasoline arrives off Texas

A second tanker containing Iranian gasoline that was confiscated by the United States arrived on Monday off the coast of Texas as a court fight continued over the fuel.

Sep 23

ASIA-BUSINESSSENTIMENT/ (GRAPHIC)

Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2020Q3

Thomson Reuters and graduate business school INSEAD survey companies across Asia-Pacific economies from a range of sectors, asking how they rate their overall business outlook for the next six months.

Sep 23

VOLKSWAGEN-ELECTRIC/ID4 (PIX)

Volkswagen aims an electric SUV at the middle of the U.S. market

Volkswagen plans to offer its electric ID4 SUV to U.S. customers at a starting price that is close to the average for the market, which combined with subsidies and free charging would make it highly competitive with Tesla's Model Y - if all buyers cared about was the price. So far, lower priced electric vehicles such as the Chevy Bolt and Nissan Leaf have not done well in the U.S. market. VW is betting its compact SUV can do much better, including support U.S. production in 2022, and repair damage done by the diesel cheating scandal.

Sep 23

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AIRLINES-TESTING (PIX)

Positive about flying? Airlines look to COVID tests that give results in minutes

European airlines are pinning hopes on pre-flight COVID-19 tests that deliver results as fast as pregnancy tests to help restore passengers' confidence in taking to the skies in confined spaces with shared air.

23 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

TAIWAN-TECH/

Foxconn, TSMC execs speak at tech event

Senior executives from Foxconn and TSMC speak at a tech event in Taipei on the theme of "5G x AI = Infinite Opportunities enabled by Semiconductor."

23 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Virtual forum with Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren

Eric Rosengren, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston speaks during a virtual forum organized by the Boston Economic Club about the U.S. economy and current financial conditions.

23 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks before Chicago Payments Symposium

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "Payments and the Pandemic" before the virtual 20th Anniversary Chicago Payments Symposium, "Virtually Collaborating Around the Core."

23 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on the economy before MNI event

CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the virtual "Outlook for the Economy" Market News International moderated question-and-answer session.

23 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-OIL/FED-SURVEY (PIX)

Energy producers weigh in on oil price drop, view of pandemic, drilling rebound

Quarterly survey of oil and gas executives in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico released on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Survey evaluates impact of energy price drop on business activity and gathers executives' price outlook and views on drilling activity at various price levels.

23 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week (Spring/Summer)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

Sep 23

USA-ELECTIONS/TELEVISION (PIX)

Beyond the PSA: U.S. television shows make voting part of the story

From "black-ish" to a "West Wing" reunion, television is using the power of entertainment in new ways to encourage more Americans to take part in the November elections, making dry topics like registering to vote, filling out the Census and finding polling places feel vital and fun by writing them into the plots of popular shows..

23 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH (PIX) (TV)

Czechs struggle with coronavirus surge after easy summer

The Czech Republic's count of coronavirus has been among the fastest in Europe in recent weeks as the country is struggling to contain the second wave of the infection after an easy summer when almost all restrictions were lifted. From being praised in spring for its swift and strict measures which managed to limit the pandemic, the country moved to one of the worst-hit in Europe in fall.

Sep 23

KENYA-ENVIRONMENT/INSECTS (PIX) (TV)

Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste

Rotten bananas? Mushy avocados? Pulped oranges? Talash Huijbers wants them all. The 25-year-old is the founder of Insectipro, a Kenyan farm rearing black soldier fly larvae for animal feed. In the 10 days it takes for them to grow, the larvae need to be fed too - and fruit waste from factories and food markets in the capital Nairobi is just the thing.

23 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-HEARING (PIX) (TV)

Fauci, Redfield testify at U.S. Senate hearing on coronavirus response

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to hold a hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response featuring witness testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID, Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director, Admiral Brett Giroir of the White House coronavirus task force, and Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the FDA. 23 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/ (PIX) (TV)

Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto's media huddle on coronavirus countermeasures

Tokyo 2020 chief executive, Toshiro Muto, talks to media following a meeting among senior officials from the Japanese government, the Tokyo Metropolitan government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee on coronavirus countermeasures for the Tokyo Games. A briefing by working-level officials from the government of Japan, Tokyo government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will also be held at the same time, but at different location.

23 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT