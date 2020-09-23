REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 P.M. GMT/ 6 P.M. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 P.M. GMT/ 6 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UN-ASSEMBLY/
U.S.-China tensions take center stage at U.N. as Trump accuses Beijing of unleashing 'plague'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that China must be held accountable for having "unleashed" COVID-19 on the world, prompting Beijing to accuse him of "lies" and abusing the U.N. platform to provoke confrontation.
UN-ASSEMBLY/IRAN
Rouhani says U.S. can impose neither negotiations nor war on Iran
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's president told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States could impose "neither negotiations nor war" on the Islamic Republic amid heightened tension between the longtime foes over Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.
U.S.
USA-COURT/
Trump Supreme Court pick gains steam, Senate Republicans back vote as election nears
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - Republicans lined up behind President Donald Trump's push to widen the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority on Tuesday, leaving Democrats with little hope of blocking a conformation vote that could come before the Nov. 3 election.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA
As U.S. surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, Wisconsin sounds alarm over surges in cases
NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November to fight a coronavirus flareup, as the number of people who have died across the United States since the pandemic began passed 200,000.
BUSINESS
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-FED
Fed, Treasury chiefs back more aid for small business but leave details fuzzy
Top U.S. economic policymakers opened the door on Tuesday to further aid for small businesses hit by the coronavirus-triggered recession, but differed over how broad it might extend and the manner in which it should be delivered.
USA-ECONOMY/
U.S. existing home sales near 14-year high; prices race to record peak
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - U.S. home sales surged to their highest level in nearly 14 years in August as the housing market continued to outperform the overall economy, but record high home prices could squeeze first-time buyers out of the market.
ENTERTAINMENT
DISNEY-PARKS/
Disney appeal to California: 'It's time' to let Disneyland reopen
LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co urged California officials on Tuesday to let the company reopen the Disneyland theme park, which remains shuttered six months after closing down to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
APPLE-OUTAGE/
Apple says some users facing issues with App Store, Music, TV+
Apple said on Tuesday some of its users were experiencing problems while accessing certain services, including the App Store, Apple Music and TV+ streaming service.
SPORTS
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BASKETBALL-NBA
Silver says NBA participation at Tokyo Olympics may be limited
NBA participation at the Tokyo Olympics may be limited as the league's next season, which has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak, would likely be ongoing at the time of the Games, Commissioner Adam Silver told CNN on Tuesday.
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/
Andreescu pulls out of French Open, to take rest of 2020 off
Canada's Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the French Open and will take the rest of the season off to focus on her recuperation, the world number seven said on Tuesday.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (TV)
Trump holds campaign rally near Pittsburgh
U.S. President Donald Trump conducts campaign rally at Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa.
22 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
GLOBAL-RACE/USA-LOUISVILLE
Breonna Taylor decision
Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron's decision on three police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor
Sep 23
FRANCE-WINE/
French wine press conference
Farm office FranceAgriMer holds press conference on wine market. To cover this year's harvest and the impact of the coronavirus crisis on demand.
USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-CARBON
In U.S. coal country, workers forgive Trump for failed revival
Many U.S. coal workers have forgiven Trump for failing to deliver on a promised renaissance in the industry, and are planning to stick with him against Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden in the presidential election, according to Reuters interviews with 30 coal workers.
EUROPE-MGIRANTS/EU
European Commission President von der Leyen makes statement on new EU migration pact
EU executive hopes to end migration disputes with new plan
USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (PIX) (TV)
Democratic presidential nominee Biden makes 1st stop in North Carolina in months
Democrat Joe Biden makes his first stop in the battleground state of North Carolina since February, attempting a critical campaign push in the waning weeks of the 2020 U.S. presidential race.
BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament
JAPAN-POLITICS/OPPOSITION (PIX)
Head of Japan's largest opposition party holds news conference
Yukio Edano, head of Japan's largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), holds a news conference following the party's inception last week via a merger between two major opposition groups. Edano is expected to discuss his views on new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his government, the CDPJ's policies, and how he plans to turn his party into a convincing alternative to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the eyes of voters.
23 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
CANADA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)
Canada's Trudeau to unveil far-reaching plan to address coronavirus outbreak
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will on Wednesday unveil what he says is a far-reaching plan to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic while at the same time ensuring efforts to fight the outbreak do not falter.
23 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM (PIX) (TV)
Belgian government meets to discuss tightening coronavirus restriction measures
Belgian PM Sophie Wilmes and government hold a national security council to discuss bringing in new restrictive measures after a spike of COVID-19 infections in the country. Meeting starts in the morning, with a news conference likely to take place early afternoon.
23 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV)
Annual meeting of IAEA member states
The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds its week-long General Conference, an annual meeting of its member states and its biggest decision-making body. Iran's nuclear programme and the agency's potential return to North Korea are likely to be among the issues discussed.
23 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
RUSSIA-POLITICS/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)
Putin meets senators in the Russian Federation council
Russian president Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with all members of the upper house of Russian parliament. The announcement was made by senator Vyacheslav Timchenko who suggested that the president wants to talk about additional responsibilities the Federation Council received under the new constitution.
23 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
EUROPE-MIGRANTS/EU (TV)
EU executive unveils plans to overhaul the bloc's migration rules
The European Commission unveils its proposals to reform the EU's troubled migration and asylum system that collapsed amid a spike in arrivals in 2015 and has since left the 27 member states feuding over how to handle migrants and refugees.
23 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)
Saudi king makes first speech to U.N. General Assembly, highlight of Day 2 of virtual gathering
The king of Saudi Arabia will make his first address ever to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, a rare speech made possible by the virtual nature of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of Venezuela and Afghanistan will also feature in Day 2 of the meeting of world leaders.
23 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/CONGRESS-POWELL (PIX) (TV)
Fed's Powell testifies before House on coronavirus economic response
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before House of Representatives' Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Crisis on central bank's response to pandemic.
23 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRAQ-DOCTORS (PIX) (TV)
Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors with spiking COVID cases
This doctor fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Najaf was beaten up violently by the relatives of a COVID-19 victim at his hospital. Doctors fear such attacks will only increase now that Iraq has lifted most of its lockdown measures last week.
USA-COURT/GINSBURG (TV)
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at U.S. Supreme Court
The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, will lie in repose outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday of this week so members of the public can pay their respects, the court said in a statement.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-ISCHGL (PIX) (TV)
Presentation of class-action lawsuit over coronavirus at Ischgl ski resort
Lawyers hold a news conference on a class-action lawsuit they intend to bring against Austria and the province of Tyrol on behalf of thousands of people in dozens of countries who say they contracted the coronavirus last winter at the ski resort of Ischgl.
USA-COURT/ABORTION (PIX)
New Trump pick could embolden Supreme Court on abortion curbs
With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be emboldened to roll back abortion rights. The ultimate objective for U.S. conservative activists for decades has been to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. But short of that, there are other options the court has in curtailing abortion rights.
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
MALI-SECURITY/
West African mediators expected in Mali after junta named interim leaders
Mediators from the West Africa regional bloc ECOWAS, led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, are expected in Mali's capital Bamako following the nomination of former defence minister Bah Ndaw as interim president, and the leader of the junta that seized power last month, Colonel Assimi Goita, as vice president.
HONGKONG-SECURITY/CHINA
Chinese and Hong Kong officials give briefing on Hong Kong via Zoom to Geneva journalists
Briefing on Hong Kong - "Enjoy Human Rights in a Safer Environment" where speakers include Xi Junjian deputy director of the Law Department of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, and The Honourable Ronny TONG Ka-wah, SC, JP Non-official member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. By Zoom, organised by China mission to the UN in Geneva, as the UN Human Rights Council session continues
23 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
VENEZUELA-SECURITY/UN (TV)
UN human rights investigators present report on Venezuela
The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (FFM) to present report in front of the Human rights Council. Speakers will be Marta Valiñas, Chairperson and members Francisco Cox Vial and Paul Seils.
23 Sep 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT
HONGKONG-SECURITY/RIGHTS
Event on human rights in Hong Kong, speakers include former UN rights chief, activists
Britain co-hosts a virtual side-event on 'Rights and Freedoms in Hong Kong'. UK ambassador Julian Braithwaite will be joined by former UN Human Rights Chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, Sophie Richardson from Human Rights Watch and Steve Tsang from SOAS Institute.
23 Sep 07:15 ET / 11:15 GMT
SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (TV)
UN war crimes investigators on Syria present latest report
The Commission of Inquiry on Syria investigating human rights violations in Syria from 11 January to 1 July 2020 presents its report to the Human rights Council, already issued last week.
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
USA-IRAN/GASOLINE (PIX)
Second tanker carrying U.S.-seized gasoline arrives off Texas
A second tanker containing Iranian gasoline that was confiscated by the United States arrived on Monday off the coast of Texas as a court fight continued over the fuel.
ASIA-BUSINESSSENTIMENT/ (GRAPHIC)
Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2020Q3
Thomson Reuters and graduate business school INSEAD survey companies across Asia-Pacific economies from a range of sectors, asking how they rate their overall business outlook for the next six months.
VOLKSWAGEN-ELECTRIC/ID4 (PIX)
Volkswagen aims an electric SUV at the middle of the U.S. market
Volkswagen plans to offer its electric ID4 SUV to U.S. customers at a starting price that is close to the average for the market, which combined with subsidies and free charging would make it highly competitive with Tesla's Model Y - if all buyers cared about was the price. So far, lower priced electric vehicles such as the Chevy Bolt and Nissan Leaf have not done well in the U.S. market. VW is betting its compact SUV can do much better, including support U.S. production in 2022, and repair damage done by the diesel cheating scandal.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AIRLINES-TESTING (PIX)
Positive about flying? Airlines look to COVID tests that give results in minutes
European airlines are pinning hopes on pre-flight COVID-19 tests that deliver results as fast as pregnancy tests to help restore passengers' confidence in taking to the skies in confined spaces with shared air.
23 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
TAIWAN-TECH/
Foxconn, TSMC execs speak at tech event
Senior executives from Foxconn and TSMC speak at a tech event in Taipei on the theme of "5G x AI = Infinite Opportunities enabled by Semiconductor."
23 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT
USA-FED/ROSENGREN
Virtual forum with Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren
Eric Rosengren, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston speaks during a virtual forum organized by the Boston Economic Club about the U.S. economy and current financial conditions.
23 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
USA-FED/MESTER
Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks before Chicago Payments Symposium
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "Payments and the Pandemic" before the virtual 20th Anniversary Chicago Payments Symposium, "Virtually Collaborating Around the Core."
USA-FED/EVANS
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on the economy before MNI event
CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the virtual "Outlook for the Economy" Market News International moderated question-and-answer session.
23 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
USA-OIL/FED-SURVEY (PIX)
Energy producers weigh in on oil price drop, view of pandemic, drilling rebound
Quarterly survey of oil and gas executives in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico released on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Survey evaluates impact of energy price drop on business activity and gathers executives' price outlook and views on drilling activity at various price levels.
23 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)
Milan Fashion Week (Spring/Summer)
People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.
USA-ELECTIONS/TELEVISION (PIX)
Beyond the PSA: U.S. television shows make voting part of the story
From "black-ish" to a "West Wing" reunion, television is using the power of entertainment in new ways to encourage more Americans to take part in the November elections, making dry topics like registering to vote, filling out the Census and finding polling places feel vital and fun by writing them into the plots of popular shows..
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH (PIX) (TV)
Czechs struggle with coronavirus surge after easy summer
The Czech Republic's count of coronavirus has been among the fastest in Europe in recent weeks as the country is struggling to contain the second wave of the infection after an easy summer when almost all restrictions were lifted. From being praised in spring for its swift and strict measures which managed to limit the pandemic, the country moved to one of the worst-hit in Europe in fall.
KENYA-ENVIRONMENT/INSECTS (PIX) (TV)
Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste
Rotten bananas? Mushy avocados? Pulped oranges? Talash Huijbers wants them all. The 25-year-old is the founder of Insectipro, a Kenyan farm rearing black soldier fly larvae for animal feed. In the 10 days it takes for them to grow, the larvae need to be fed too - and fruit waste from factories and food markets in the capital Nairobi is just the thing.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-HEARING (PIX) (TV)
Fauci, Redfield testify at U.S. Senate hearing on coronavirus response
The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to hold a hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response featuring witness testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID, Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director, Admiral Brett Giroir of the White House coronavirus task force, and Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the FDA. 23 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
OLYMPICS-2020/ (PIX) (TV)
Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto's media huddle on coronavirus countermeasures
Tokyo 2020 chief executive, Toshiro Muto, talks to media following a meeting among senior officials from the Japanese government, the Tokyo Metropolitan government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee on coronavirus countermeasures for the Tokyo Games. A briefing by working-level officials from the government of Japan, Tokyo government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will also be held at the same time, but at different location.
23 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT