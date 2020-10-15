REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 P.M. GMT/6 P.M. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 P.M. GMT/6 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Curfews and lockdowns as shaken Europe overtakes U.S. in virus surge

PARIS/PRAGUE, (Reuters) - France imposed curfews while other European nations are closing schools, cancelling surgeries and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of winter.

BRITAIN-EU/

EU and Britain to keep talking past Johnson's Brexit deadline

BRUSSELS, (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain are set to prolong Brexit talks past a mid-October deadline to try bridge stubborn gaps holding up a new trade agreement, according to sources and documents.

U.S.

USA-COURT/BARRETT

Trump's nominee Barrett says Supreme Court 'can't control' a president

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday said it is an "open question" as to whether Trump could pardon himself while adding that the top U.S. judicial body "can't control" whether a president obeys its decisions.

USA-ELECTION/

Early voting opens in three more U.S. states as Trump heads to Iowa

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - Three more U.S. states opened polls for early voting on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump planned to hold another rally to make up for time lost on the campaign trail to his bout with the coronavirus.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. producer prices accelerate, but overall inflation trending softer

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September amid a surge in the cost of hotel and motel accommodation, leading to the first year-on-year gain since March.

IMF-WORLD BANK/G20

G20 pledges to do 'whatever it takes' to support global economy

BRUSSELS/BERLIN/WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - Financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on Wednesday underscored the urgent need to bring the spread of the coronavirus pandemic under control, and vowed to "do whatever it takes" to support the global economy and financial stability.

ENTERTAINMENT

BOOKS-SHAKESPEARE/

First collection of Shakespeare's plays sells for almost $10 million

A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeare's plays for the first time sold for a record $9.97 million at auction on Wednesday, Christie's in New York said.

BRITAIN-CHARITY/BOY

British boy slept for months in garden tent to raise money for hospice

BRAUNTON, (Reuters) - A British boy who began sleeping in a tent in his garden back in March to raise money in memory of his neighbours, was celebrating on Wednesday after his charity camp-out amassed more than 40,000 pounds ($52,000).

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL/

Pro Bowl game will not take place, league says

The 2021 NFL Pro Bowl game will not take place in its standard format, the league said on Wednesday, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has forced numerous safety precautions and adjustments during the season.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-PREMIER/

Premier League clubs reject 'Project Big Picture'

MANCHESTER, (Reuters) - Premier League clubs on Wednesday rejected plans put forward by Liverpool and Manchester United for radical changes to the league's structures and finances and said they would conduct their own review of the game.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

14 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VENEZUELA-MIGRANTS (PIX) (TV)

After returning to Venezuela, migrants head back to Colombia amid pandemic

Venezuelan migrants are again leaving their country for Colombia after nearly 100,000 of them returned home earlier in the year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, fleeing Venezuela's continuing economic crisis on foot in hopes of better conditions under the neighboring nation's cautious economic opening.

Oct 15

ROMANIA-BUCHAREST/WATER (TV)

Bucharest's hot water pipes crack under pressure, expose weak public administration

On a rainy evening in October, Miruna Nicolaescu was heating water on her kitchen stove for a shower, one of thousands of Bucharest residents left without running hot water by decrepit pipelines which burst regularly, exposing the holes of an inefficient public administration in European Union state Romania.

Oct 15

USA-ELECTION/EARLY VOTING

In-person early voting begins in North Carolina

In-person early voting starts on Thursday in North Carolina, a presidential battleground state that also has a competitive U.S. Senate election this year.

Oct 15

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)

Biden to take part in ABC News town hall in Philadelphia

On the night of what was supposed to be his second debate with President Trump, Democratic presidential nominee now is scheduled to take part in a town hall in Philadelphia moderated by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

Oct 15

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/POLICE

Nigerian protests continue over alleged police brutality

Protests over alleged abuse by Nigerian police are expected to continue in parts of the country including the commercial capital, Lagos. A controversial anti-robbery unit was disbanded on Sunday after days of demonstrations, but protesters say they doubt the move will yield genuine changes. Police on Tuesday said a new unit would be created to fill gaps left by the anti-robbery squad.

Oct 15

USA-ELECTION/LABOR-RENEWABLES

Biden promised unionized jobs in clean energy. How will he make it happen?

U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has promised that a transition to clean energy will bring the country thousands of good-paying union jobs. That's easier said than done.

Oct

USA-ELECTION/UNDECIDEDS-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos polling on undecided voters in the 2020 presidential race

Reuters will release an analysis of voting preferences from a small -- but critical -- part of the U.S. electorate: undecided voters.

Oct 15

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Anti-government protesters continues to surround Government House

Anti-government protesters continues to surround the Government House for the second day to pressure prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down.

Oct 15

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain has set a deadline of Oct. 15 to strike a Brexit deal with the EU

Britain has set a deadline of October 15 to strike a Brexit deal with the European Union.

Oct 15

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (PIX

Campaigning begins for tense Ivory Coast election

Campaigning for Ivory Coast's Oct. 31 presidential election is expected to start amid tensions over President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a third time.

Oct 15

THAILAND-CHINA/ (PIX)

Senior China diplomat Wang Yi due to meet with Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha

The Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is expected to meet with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. The two are expected to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and socio-economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

15 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

Final leaders' debate ahead of New Zealand general election

A final live debate between Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins before New Zealanders head to the voting booths.

15 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GUINEA-ELECTION/ (TV)

Guineans head to polls amid tensions over President Conde's third term bid

Guineans are heading to the polls on Oct. 18 in what is expected to be a hotly contested election amid tensions over President Alpha Conde's decision to seek a third term.

15 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/OIL-DONORS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Oil firms' campaign outlays shrink as bigger firms hedge bets on Democrats

U.S. oil and gas companies, hard hit by a pandemic-driven downturn, have spent less on political campaigns this year, even as top firms appear to be hedging their bets by increasing their share of outlays to Democratic Party groups.

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his allies remain concerned that President Donald Trump will seek to dispute November's election results if the incumbent loses.

Democrats are urging their voters to hand Biden a landslide victory to avoid a post-election fight in Congress or the courts.

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EU-DIGITAL/ (TV)

German economy minister holds news conference after talks with EU telecommunication ministers

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier holds a news conference at 1045 GMT after a video conference with EU countries' telecommunication ministers. Key issues include data use and artificial intelligence.

15 Oct 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/CENTRALAMERICA (PIX) (TV)

Central Americans edge north as pandemic spurs economic collapse

Central America's complex migration machinery is reactivating only weeks before the U.S. presidential election, with pent-up demand from the collapse of Central America's already fragile economies bubbling over and creating what could become a lighting rod political issue for the next U.S. administration.

15 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman holds online media briefing

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova holds an online briefing.

15 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

EU Summit in Brussels

European leaders meet in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss the epidemiological situation, Brexit as well as climate change and relations with Africa

15 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HOLOCAUST-POLAND/POLANSKI

Polanski to attend Righteous Among Nations award ceremony in Poland

Oscar-winning film director Roman Polanski is to attend Righteous Among the Nations award ceremony in Poland. The award, given to individuals who risked their lives to save Jews from the Nazis, will be presented to a descendant a Polish couple Jan and Stefania Buchala who gave shelter to Polanski during World War Two.

15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLAND/ (PIX) (TV)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau at Villa Borsig in Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau hold a news conference after a meeting at Villa Borsig in Berlin

15 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in a virtual town hall discussion on the economy and monetary policy hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

14 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/

Taiwan central bank chief speaks in parliament

Taiwan's central bank chief takes questions from lawmakers in parliament.

15 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

VILMORIN-SEEDS/

French seed maker Vilmorin gives results presentation

Vilmorin, one of the world's largest producers of crop and vegetable seeds, gives a press presentation following the release of full-year results the previous day.

Oct 15

TSMC-RESULTS/

Taiwan's TSMC reports Q3 earnings results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, major supplier to Apple and Qualcomm, reports Q3 earnings. Analysts expect the world's largest contract chipmaker to deliver strong quarterly results thanks to rising demand for the company's flagship advanced chips amid U.S.-China tensions

15 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen since the country partially closed land borders in August 2019 as part of a crackdown on smuggling.

15 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SPAIN-ECONOMY/

Spanish Economy Minister discusses economic outlook with reporters

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino discusses the country's economic outlook with reporters.

15 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MEXICO-AGRICULTURE/ (PIX)

Imported tortillas? Big Mexican farmers fear cuts to hit harvests

Mexico's most productive farmers fear they may not be able to meet growing demand after state funding cuts, warning of a rising reliance on imports of the white corn used for staples such as tortillas and tamales.

15 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MORGAN STANLEY-RESULTS/

Morgan Stanley reports third quarter results.

Morgan Stanley is expected to report third-quarter results before the market opens on Thursday and hold a conference call with investors.

15 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks before virtual summit

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives presentation on "Equity, the Economy and Benefits Cliffs" and participates in panel before virtual "Reframing Benefits Cliffs: Solutions for an Inclusive Recovery" summit.

15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES

Philippines' Food and Drug Administration chief talks about the approval process for COVID-19 vaccines in an online forum FDA director-general Eric Domingo to discuss the regulatory and approval process for COVID-19 treatment and vaccines in an online media forum.

15 Oct 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

FRANCE-PROTESTS/HEALTH (PIX) (TV)

French hospital workers strike over working conditions as COVID resurges

Hospitals workers unions call for a day of national strike to urge the government to increase staff as hospitals fill once again with COVID-19 patients

Oct 15

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold an online media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

15 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)

EU Commission to present COVID-19 vaccination strategy

The European Commission presents a COVID-19 vaccination strategy for the 27-nation bloc.

15 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPORTS

WORLD-WORK/RETIREMENTHOME (PIX)

Battle-Tested: Using military principles to combat Covid-19

Knollwood, a retirement community in Washington, D.C. for military service members and their families, has been transformed into battlefield. The enemy is microscopic, highly contagious, and potentially lethal – especially to the nation's elderly. Here is how they Knollwood is combating COVID-19 now.

Oct 15

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-MOTORCYCLING (PIX) (TV

Kenyan couple set off to motorbike around the world - but run into COVID

Kenyan couple Dos and Wamuyu Kariuki loved adventure almost as much as each other. Two months after they got married, they quit their jobs and set off in 2018 to motor-bike across all seven continents. Then they ran into COVID-19.

15 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate panel concludes hearing on Supreme Court nominee

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee conducts final day of hearings on nomination Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett with testimony from people who know judge; and outside witnesses who are proponents or opponents of her nomination.

15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT