REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 P.M. GMT/6 P.M. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 P.M. GMT/6 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CASES

WHO reports record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases amid European outbreak

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours led by a surge of infections in Europe.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/EU-REMDESIVIR

Europe buys Gilead's remdesivir for 500,000 COVID-19 patients amid supply worries

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences said on Thursday it had agreed to sell Europe up to 500,000 courses of its antiviral drug remdesivir, as the continent shores up supplies of one of only two drugs approved to treat COVID-19 patients ahead of the winter.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden, who announces solo event instead

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump added more turbulence on Thursday to the U.S. presidential race by refusing to participate in an Oct. 15 debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden after it was changed to a virtual event to guard against the spread of COVID-19, prompting Biden to book a solo televised town hall-style event instead

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Pelosi seeks airline aid, comprehensive deal as U.S. COVID-19 talks resume

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic was a matter of national security and could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will work on a more comprehensive aid bill.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. weekly jobless claims inch lower, but remain stubbornly high

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits inched down last week, signaling the U.S. labor market is making little fresh headway in getting millions of people back

USA-FED/GEORGE

Fed's George: Framework "less" a promise to engineer inflation than "tolerance" of it

The U.S. Federal Reserve's new framework for managing monetary policy shows a "tolerance" for higher inflation, but not necessarily a full-blown promise to engineer it, Kansas City Federal Reserve president Esther George said Thursday.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-FILM

London Film Festival offers beacon of hope to COVID-hit industry

LONDON, (Reuters) - The pizzazz of the red carpet will be lacking and fewer films will be on offer at this year's London Film Festival, but fans can still enjoy a broad programme, either on the big screen while socially distanced or streamed into their own homes.

NOBEL-PRIZE/LITERATURE

American Louise Gluck wins Nobel Prize for Literature

STOCKHOLM, (Reuters) - American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for works exploring family and childhood in an "unmistakable...voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal", the Swedish Academy said on Thursday.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/

Lakers to wear Bryant-designed jerseys for potential title clincher

The Los Angeles Lakers will switch to their "Black Mamba" jerseys in honor of the late Kobe Bryant when they seek a record-tying 17th NBA championship on Friday.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Swiatek powers past Podoroska to reach first Grand Slam final

PARIS, (Reuters) - Polish teenager Iga Swiatek became the youngest player to reach the French Open women's final in 19 years, continuing her bulldozing run at Roland Garros with a 6-2 6-1 dismantling of Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska on Thursday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BALLET (PIX) (TV)

Royal Ballet leaps back from COVID-19 gloom with online extravaganza

The Royal Ballet, Britain's largest ballet company, leaps back onto stage on Friday after seven-months of COVID-19 gloom for a dance extravaganza that mixes classics such as Romeo and Juliet and Don Quixote with a finale of playful modern ballet.

9 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NORDICS-HOCKEY (PIX)

Covid and ice hockey: outbreaks send chill through Nordic national pastime

Sweden and Finland has seen a number of coronavirus outbreaks hit ice hockey-teams. The clusters have baffled health authorities and they are looking into the possibility that the cold and damp ice hockey rinks could help spread the virus.

Oct 9

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-RUGBY (PIX) (TV)

SPECIAL REPORT - For Black South African rugby player, a COVID victory, and a loss

Broadhurst Cona had survived all the indignities of South Africa's apartheid system could throw at a black man: poverty, having his house bulldozed and being relocated to a slum, and a law that forbade him playing rugby in South Africa's all-white national team, the Springboks, despite his talent. Now, lying in his hospital bed with COVID-19, a thought occurred to him: I can't have come this far only to be taken out by some tiny virus. Let me die fighting rather than in my bed.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/

Brazil reports Amazon deforestation data for September

Brazil's space research agency Inpe will report September deforestation data for the country's Amazon rainforest, where destruction has surged since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019.

9 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade talks in London between UK and EU

Britain and the European Union are due to continue trade talks as an Oct. 15 deadline looms.

Oct 9

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/COUNTRY FILE (PIX) (TV)

Country file of New Zealand ahead of general election on Oct. 17

Country file of New Zealand ahead of a general election on Oct. 17. The vote was originally set to take place on Sept. 19 but was postponed as the country tackled a new outbreak of the coronavirus.

Oct 9

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (GRAPHIC, PIX, REPEAT)

How could this week's economic data impact the election?

A weekly look at jobs, unemployment, inflation, and other economic data issued over the past seven days - and how it could impact the campaign of President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden.

Oct 9

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/VOLUNTEERS (PIX)

Armenian diaspora rushes to Nagorno-Karabakh to back troops

On the morning of September 27, Alexander Bagdasaryan was asleep at his relatives' home in the Nagorno-Karabakh region when he was startled by the sound of shelling.

Oct 9

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)

Biden campaigns in Nevada

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigns in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oct 9

NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

2020 Nobel Peace Prize is announced

The laureate of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize is announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

9 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

NOBEL-PEACE/CANDIDATE-GRETA (TV)

Live coverage outside Swedish parliament if Greta Thunberg wins Nobel Peace Prize

Live coverage outside Swedish parliament if climate activist Greta Thunberg and members of the Fridays for Future organisation win the Nobel peace prize announcement.

9 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-GEORGIA (EXPLAINER)

EXPLAINER-Georgia may hold the key to control of the U.S. Senate

Americans may not know which party will control the U.S. Senate immediately after the Nov. 3 elections because of two tight races in Georgia that could be forced into Jan. 5 run-offs. A special election for the Republican seat held by Senator Kelly Loeffler is likely headed for a run-off, because it features 21 candidates – with two Republicans and two Democrats all drawing significant support. The regularly scheduled battle between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff could go the same way, if Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel grabs enough votes to keep two main candidates below the 50 percent mark. If both contests went to run-offs with the rest of the Senate evenly divided, the resulting high political states would quickly turn Georgia into a new national political battleground for the Democratic and Republican parties and the new president-elect.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Roundup of the latest state and national polling from Reuters/Ipsos

This will be a summary of the latest trends in U.S. public opinion ahead of the 2020 election, driven by the latest Reuters/Ipsos state polling in six battleground states (AZ, FL, PA, WI, MI, NC), as well as Reuters/Ipsos national polling.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-VACCINES (TV)

WHO advisory committee on immunisation holds press conf after meeting

A virtual press conference on the outcome of the SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization) meeting on their recommendations on priority vaccination against COVID-19 as well as on immunisations against polio, influenza etc. Speakers are SAGE chair, Alejandro Craviato of Mexico, and Kate O'Brien, director of WHO immunisation and vaccines dept.

9 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-WISCONSIN

Kyle Rittenhouse, teenager charged with shooting Kenosha protesters, faces court hearing on extradition challenge

Court hearing in prosecution of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August. Rittenhouse is challenging Kenosha County's request to have him extradited from Illinois, where he is being held, to face charges in Wisconsin. The hearing in a Lake County, Illinois court is expected to cover any motions filed and to set a specific hearing date on the possible extradition.

9 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/ACTIVIST (PIX) (TV)

Indigenous Amazon activist fights to save forest and tribe's future

Samela Sateré-Mawé, a 24-year-old biology student, has one guiding belief: if the rainforest dies so will her Amazon tribe. "Indigenous people are an extension of Nature, and Nature is an extension of us," said the environmental activist, who joined Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement to defend the forest. Environmental activism, she told Reuters, is just a new name for what the Sateré-Mawé have been doing for ages.

9 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NETHERLANDS-COLONIAL ARTWORK/

Dutch museums prepare to return colonial-era art collections

Dutch museums will review their vast art collections for works from former colonies of the Netherlands after the government was advised to return them to their countries of origin.

Oct 9

AFRICA-TEXTILES/NIGERIA-ART (PIX) (TV)

Cut from the same cloth, Nigerian waste fabric becomes art

Marcellina Akpojotor weaves past thumping sewing machines, and leaves a Lagos shop with a bag brimming with discarded fabric. The colourful pieces, which would typically be burned or thrown into the Nigerian city's lagoon as waste, find a second life in the hands of the artist.

9 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GLOBAL-OIL/CANADA-ENVIRONMENT (PIX)

Canada's oil patch looks to government green aid to produce more crude

Canada's struggling oil patch is stepping up pressure on Ottawa to help fund projects that cut or offset their high carbon emissions to justify a long-term future of producing more oil and gas. The country's faith in crude's future contrasts with European majors who are pivoting to renewables, and represents a more incremental approach to cutting emissions at a time when many international banks and funds have shunned the Canadian oil sands as dirty.

Oct 9

USA-FED/EVANS

(PRERECORDED) Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans appears in taped television interview

Oct 9

USA-BANKS/TRADING (PIX)

'Treasuries on steroids': U.S. banks' mortgage bond trading bonanza

Story looking at Wall Street banks' lucrative trade in U.S. government-backed mortgage debt.

Oct 9

CHINA-SOCIETY/POVERTY (PIX)

China set to hit poverty alleviation goal, sustainability the next challenge

China has lifted more than 90 million rural people out of abject poverty in the last seven years, more than the population of Turkey and a feat not seen elsewhere. But the next test is whether this achievement can be sustained.

Oct 9

SLOVAKIA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT

Slovakia-Industrial output

9 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks before virtual event of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before "Community Conversation: Resiliency of the Economy" virtual event of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.

9 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

DUKE-ENERGY/CLIMATE

Duke Energy ESG investor day

Duke Energy Corp, one of the largest U.S. electric utilities, will host an investor day on Oct. 9 focused on environmental, social and governance issues.

9 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT