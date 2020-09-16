REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m GMT/6 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-GULF-USA

In break with past, UAE and Bahrain sign U.S.-brokered deals with Israel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday to normalize ties with Israel, becoming the first Arab states in a quarter century to break a longstanding taboo, in a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY

Putin opponent Navalny posts photo from hospital, plans to return to Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently after being poisoned in Siberia last month.

U.S.

STORM-SALLY

Sally lumbers toward U.S. Gulf Coast, threatens 'catastrophic rain'

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA (Reuters) - Hurricane Sally made a slow-motion crawl towards the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening historic floods and prolonged rainfall as officials in three states urged people to flee the coast.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-LOUISVILLE

Louisville to pay $12 million settlement over Breonna Taylor's death in botched police raid

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-TRUMP

Trump says Oracle close to TikTok deal as ByteDance aims for majority ownership

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard that Oracle Corp was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources said the Chinese company was seeking to keep majority ownership of the popular short video app.

USA-FED-RECOVERY

Perpetual recession? Recovery in a year? Economists deeply divided on U.S. future

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A year from now the United States may have emerged from the economic hole dug during the pandemic with growth smartly above its previous trend and output largely recovered.

ENTERTAINMENT

APPLE-EVENT

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apple's growth strategy and that cater to customers working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FACEBOOK-KIM KARDASHIAN/

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech Kim Kardashian West on Tuesday decided to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts, as she and other celebrities called on the social media platforms to stop the spread of hate and misinformation.

SPORTS

GOLF-USOPEN-WOODS

Woods aims to end lacklustre run at U.S. Open

MAMARONECK, New York (Reuters) - Tiger Woods hopes to snap his run of lacklustre performances at the U.S. Open this week, nearly a year after his last PGA Tour victory.

TENNIS-ROME

Kerber ousted as Shapovalov, Rublev advance in Rome

Angelique Kerber was knocked out in the first round of the Italian Open in Rome on Tuesday in a 6-3 6-1 defeat to Czech Katerina Siniakova while Coco Gauf won her first ever match on clay.

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

UBER-BRITAIN/

Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle

Taxi app Uber will battle in court on Tuesday to win back its licence to operate in London after the city's transport regulator removed it over safety concerns.

NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/FORECAST

New Zealand releases its pre-election economic forecast

New Zealand's treasury department releases its pre-election economic and fiscal Update 2020 (PREFU).

ENERGY-TRANSITION/

Energy Transition Commission report on cost of reaching net zero emissions by 2050

The ETC is a global coalition of 40 energy producers, industrial companies and financial institions, including ArcelorMittal, HSBC, BP, Shell, Orsted and Bank of America, which are committed to achieving a carbon-free economy by 2050.

CANADA-CENBANK/BONDS

ANALYSIS-Yield targets could help Bank of Canada reduce its bond market footprint

Setting a target for bond yields could help the Bank of Canada reduce the amount of debt it buys to keep interest rates low, say strategists, potentially heading off a threat to liquidity after the central bank's share of the market surged this year.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINE-NURSES (PIX)

INSIGHT-Pandemic "hero" Filipino nurses struggle to leave home

From across the Philippines, they gathered to pray by Zoom. They were praying to be allowed to take up nursing jobs in countries where the coronavirus is killing thousands. The government in April banned healthcare workers from leaving the country.

GLOBAL-RACE/BOARDROOMS (PIX)

How to tell Black from white? Boardroom diversity advocates wonder

As investors, executives and politicians demand greater racial and ethnic diversity in corporate boardrooms, they say they are running into a big problem: how to tell the ethnicity of directors in the absence of enough self-reporting and disclosure.

BOEING-737MAX/

U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing on aircraft certification reform following Boeing 737 MAX crashes

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation holds a hearing to consider legislative measures including reforms to aircraft safety and certification following two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump participates in town hall

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in live ABC News town hall.

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

ALGERIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Algerian president seeks to end unrest with constitutional change

Algeria's president hopes a new constitution can help him stop any resumption of unrest after a coronavirus lockdown, turning a page on a political earthquake that unseated his predecessor.

BRITAIN-EU/BILL (TV)

British parliament debates and votes on Internal Market Bill

Britain's parliament debates and votes upon the Internal Market Bill, legislation which has plunged Brexit talks into chaos and threatens a rebellion within Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump speaks to Jewish leaders, Republican group

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in High Holy Days call with Jewish leaders, delivers remarks at National Republican Congressional Committee Battleground Dinner.

USA-CHINA/UN (PIX)

Pandemic sharpens 'battle for the soul' of United Nations between U.S. and China

Long-simmering tensions between the United States and China have hit boiling point at the United Nations over the coronavirus pandemic, spotlighting Beijing's bid for greater multilateral influence in a challenge to Washington's traditional leadership.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-CASES (PIX) (TV)

India's COVID-19 cases cross 5 million in fastest surge globally

Residents in India react to the country surging past 5 million coronavirus cases, with infections rising at the fastest pace globally. In suburbs of New Delhi, face masks are still an uncommon sight while social distancing is not strictly adhered to.

EU-COMMISSION/ (PIX) (TV)

EU Commission head Von Der Leyen in State of the Union address

European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen lays out proposals for a post-COVID19 world in her first State of the European Union address before the European Parliament

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA

Quarterly IAEA Board of Governors meeting

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting. Iran's atomic activities and its deal with major powers, which the agency is policing, will be on the agenda.

BELARUS-ELECTION/TORTURE (TV)

Human rights watchdog holds virtual briefing on torture in Belarus ahead UN debate

NGO briefing on Belarus: "Documenting torture as a deliberate state policy", two days before the UN Human Rights Council holds an urgent debate on the post-election crisis in Belarus.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-CORRUPTION (PIX) (TV)

COVID corruption leaves many disillusioned with South Africa's ANC

A spate of corruption scandals during the COVID-19 pandemic has further fuelled frustration among some South Africans with the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party and its failure to tackle graft despite renewed promises from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

USA-POMPEO/INSPECTORGENERAL (PIX) (TV)

U.S. House Committee holds hearing on firing of State Dept Inspector General

Brian Bulatao, Under Secretary of State for Management; Marik String, Acting State Department Legal Adviser, and Clarke Cooper, assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, testify in the House Foreign Affairs Committee's investigation into the firing of former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

CANADA-POLITICS/CLIMATECHANGE

Canada task force sees billions for building retrofits and electric vehicles

An influential Canadian environmental working group on Wednesday called for more than C$55 billion in spending over the next five years to spur a green economic recovery, a week before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to outline his own plan to parliament.

HARVARD-ADMISSIONS/ (PIX)

Pivotal Harvard race discrimination case to be weighed by U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals court on Wednesday will consider whether Harvard University discriminates against Asian-American applicants in a closely-watched case that could impact whether U.S. colleges can use race as a factor in admissions.

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos' latest reading on American public opinion, 2020 presidential election

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release latest reading on American public opinion including support for presidential candidates ahead of the 2020 presidential election

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-RETAILSALES

Fast Take: Retail spending and the U.S. presidential election

What the latest read on spending by American consumers at stores means for the U.S. presidential election.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/USA-SENATE (TV)

U.S. Senate panel reviews efforts to respond to pandemic

U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies conducts hearing to review coronavirus response efforts. CDC's Robert Redfield, HHS ASPR's Adm Brett Giroir, HHS' Robert Kadlec testify.

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-CRISIS/TENSIONS-CHRISTIANS (PIX) (TV)

Christian face-off brings tensions in Lebanon to the fore

A tense standoff between Lebanon's two leading Christian factions this week raised fears of a new escalation in an old rivalry at a time when the country's stability is already under threat.

VENEZUELA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN human rights investigators issue report on Venezuela

Launch of the report of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (FFM).

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HOWARD-LOIS (PIX)

Howard and Lois: Couple reunited, until death did them part

Earlier in the pandemic, we profiled a long-married couple who had been separated by the coronavirus. Lois was an Alzheimer's patient at a nursing home, and her husband, Howard, feared that if he couldn't see her every day like he did normally, she would die. Five months later, she has. We tell of their "end of life" reunions.

USA-WILDFIRES/POLLUTION (TV)

Western wildfire smoke triggers panicked calls to hospitals, clogs skies as far as New York

The splitting headache began just as the smoke from wildfires rolled in around Tim Hunt's suburban Seattle home, followed by a debilitating fatigue. As Hunt and others up and down the U.S. West Coast monitor struggle through unprecedented air pollution -- sealing door frames with wet blankets, or wearing face masks to sleep -- cities as far as Vancouver and even New York are also detecting pollutants from the fires.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-ROBOTS (PIX) (TV)

Hospital ICU deploys robots to help coronavirus victims with family

Robots are being deployed in a hospital ICU to help coronavirus victims to communicate with their relatives in Greater Noida.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-COLLEGES (PIX) (TV)

As some U.S. college students party, others blow the whistle

Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable: blowing the whistle fellow classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON (TV)

UK PM Johnson appears before parliamentary committee

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before parliament's Liaison Committee to discuss government's response to Coronavirus, in particular relating to the economy, Brexit and foreign policy.

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-EMMYS/VIRTUAL (PIX)

Forget the winners - Emmy's first ever virtual ceremony could be the biggest talking point this weekend

Television's Emmy Awards is usually a night of hugs, high-fives and glamorous stars posing on the red carpet but the coronavirus epidemic has nixed all that making for a very different virtual-only ceremony

