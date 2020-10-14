REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 P.M. GMT/6 P.M. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 P.M. GMT/6 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU/

EU pushes UK to budge at "critical stage" in Brexit talks

BRUSSELS, (Reuters) - The European Union demanded "substantive" movement on Tuesday from Britain on fisheries, dispute settlement and guarantees of fair competition in their talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, with Germany saying they were at a "critical stage".

USA-TAIWAN/ARMS

White House advances drone and missile sales to Taiwan -sources

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - The White House is moving forward with more sales of sophisticated military equipment to Taiwan, telling Congress on Tuesday that it will seek to sell MQ-9 drones and a coastal defensive missile system, five sources familiar with the situation said.

U.S.

USA-COURT/BARRETT

Trump's U.S. Supreme Court pick says she has 'no agenda' on Obamacare, abortion

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday she gave no commitments to the White House on how she would rule on Obamacare or election-related disputes and declined to tell senators whether she believes landmark rulings legalizing abortion and gay marriage were properly decided.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

McConnell promises U.S. Senate vote on stripped-down coronavirus relief package

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Republican-led U.S. Senate would vote on a scaled-down coronavirus economic relief bill of the type Democrats have rejected as they hold out for trillions in aid.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

Used vehicles again lift U.S. consumer prices, but inflation cooling

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased for a fourth straight month in September, with the cost of cars and trucks rising by the most since 1969, but inflation is slowing amid excess capacity in the economy as it gradually recovers from the COVID-19 recession.

JPMORGAN-RESULTS/

JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession

JPMorgan Chase & Co executives are cautiously optimistic that the coronavirus pandemic will not send the economy into the worst possible tailspin, and feel confident enough in the bank's financial position to start repurchasing shares again soon if regulators allow.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-STEVIE WONDER/

Stevie Wonder releases two songs appealing for love and unity

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - Stevie Wonder on Tuesday released two new singles appealing for unity amid the challenges of systemic racism and the coronavirus pandemic, and said he would donate 100% of the proceeds of one of them to the non-profit Feeding America.

TELEVISION-WEST WING/

TV's 'West Wing' swaps fictional politics for the real thing

LOS ANGELES, Reuters) - Fourteen years after television political drama "The West Wing" shut down its White House set, the show is back with its idealized version of a U.S. president and a mission to get Americans to the polls on Nov. 3 to choose a real one.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GOLF-JOHNSON

Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive COVID-19 test

World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week's CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Tuesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

LISBON, (Reuters) - Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

13 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/POLICE (PIX)

Nigerian protests continue over alleged police brutality

Protests over alleged abuse by Nigerian police are expected to continue in parts of the country including the commercial capital, Lagos. A controversial anti-robbery unit was disbanded on Sunday after days of demonstrations, but protesters say they doubt the move will yield genuine changes. Police on Tuesday said a new unit would be created to fill gaps left by the anti-robbery squad.

Oct 14

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

Oct 14

THAILAND-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Senior China diplomat Wang Yi expected to arrive in Thailand for official visit

The Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is expected to arrive in Thailand ahead of an official visit and a meeting with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Thursday (October 15). The two are expected to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and socio-economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Oct 14

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai demonstrators to stage protest in Bangkok

The People's Movement, an alliance of Thai anti-government protesters, are expected to stage a mass protest and march in Bangkok on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising. Protesters are expected to first gather at the Democracy Monument and then march towards Government House, spending the night in the area.

14 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CHINA-SHENZHEN/ (TV)

President Xi to deliver key speech in Shenzhen

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a key speech in Shenzhen on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the establishment of China's first special economic zone in the southern city 40 years ago, according to state media Xinhua.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on the Fed and economic inequality

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks on "Is the Federal Reserve Contributing to Economic Inequality?" before virtual event of the University of California, Irvine, School of Social Sciences.

13 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOIEGRAS

French foie gras producers hold news conference

French foie gras producers hold news conference ahead of the year-end festivities. Sales of the delicacy like many other luxury foods have been severely hit by the COVID-19 crisis and the outlook is gloomy with the crisis not expected to fade before year-end festivities which account for the bulk of sales.

Oct 14

MILKEN-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)

23rd Milken Institute Global Conference

Leaders in business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia and media gather at the 23rd Milken Institute Global Conference.

Oct 14

GOLDMAN SACHS-RESULTS/

Goldman Sachs reports third-quarter results.

Goldman Sachs is expected to report third-quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday and hold a conference call for investors at 9.30am EST.

14 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks before virtual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before virtual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference.

14 Oct 08:35 ET / 12:35 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before virtual Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting.

14 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BOOKS-SHAKESPEARE/AUCTION (PIX) (TV)

Shakespeare First Folio to be sold at NY auction

A 1623 rare first folio of 36 Shakespeare plays is to be auctioned at Christie's in New York with an estimated price of $4-6 million

14 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles speaks on virtual Financial Stability panel

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles participates in "Financial Stability" panel before Systemic Risk Council Webinar.

14 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUA/SOUTHKOREA-JOBS (PIX) (TV)

Pandemic creates hot demand for food delivery riders in South Korea

In South Korea, an increase in work-from-home policies and social distancing rules has led to a surge in food delivery orders and acute shortage of riders in the world's third-largest market for food order services. Art teacher Chey Young-ah, 37, switched gears to became a rider in August, saying she sees greater potential in the work.

14 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (TV)

Philippines' Duterte gives updates on measures versus pandemic

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, in a regular televised address, speaks about updates on measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Oct 14

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH-HOSPITALS (PIX) (TV)

Czech hospitals start reducing care, mobilise forces as COVID-19 patient numbers soar

Czech hospitals are reducing non-urgent care, re-purpose wards to host COVID-19 patients and lure students and retired staff to cope with soaring number of coronavirus patients. Doctors fear staff shortages due to infections and quarantines as well as plans to close schools which would force some staff to stay home with children just as they will be most needed.

Oct 14

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VENEZUELA-PROFESSIONALS (PIX) (TV)

Venezuelan professionals turn to cooking and delivery to survive quarantine

Venezuelan professionals from biologists to lawyers have turned to making food and face masks or selling cleaning products as the coronavirus quarantine further weakens an economy already struggling under a six-year recession.

Oct 14

KENYA-VULTURES/ (PIX) (TV)

Protecting Kenya's vultures from falling prey to poisoning by humans

It's a scene safari lovers in Kenya treasure encountering: a swarm of vultures scavenging a lion's carcass, the birds playing their evolutionary role in an ecosystem as finely-tuned as an orchestra. But scientists say vulture populations are in peril, the victims of poisoning of carcasses by cattle herders, a sign of escalating conflict between humans and wildlife.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

OHIO-EXECUTION/

Ohio to execute Stanley Fitzpatrick, convicted of three murders

Ohio is scheduled to execute Stanley Fitzpatrick who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Doreatha Hayes, her 12-year-old daughter Shenay and a neighbor Elton Rose.

Oct 14

USA-COURT/BARRETT (TV)

U.S. Senate panel holds hearing on Supreme Court nominee

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee continues hearing on nomination of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

14 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/TANKER (PIX, GRAPHIC)

EXPLAINER- Decaying tanker off Yemen coast is a ticking bomb

A floating storage tanker, loaded with 1.1 million barrels of crude oil, has been left to rot off Yemen's Red Sea coast since 2015 and risks causing an environmental disaster in one of the world's busiest shipping routes.

Oct 14