REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 P.M. GMT/6 P.M. ET

BRITAIN-EU/

Brexit brinkmanship: Johnson says prepare for no-deal, cancels trade talks

LONDON, (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was now time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit unless the European Union fundamentally changed course, bluntly telling Brussels that there was no point in continuing the negotiations.

MEXICO-POLITICS/

'The Godfather': Mexico's ex-defense chief helped ship tons of cocaine and heroin, charges say

MEXICO CITY, (Reuters) - Mexico's former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos used his power in office to protect the Beltran-Leyva cartel, directing military operations against rival gangs and even finding maritime transport to ship drugs, U.S. prosecutors said.

USA-ECONOMY/BUDGET

Coronavirus spending pushes U.S. 2020 fiscal year deficit to record $3.132 tln

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - The U.S. budget deficit hit a record $3.132 trillion during fiscal 2020, more than triple the 2019 shortfall due to massive coronavirus rescue spending, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.

USA-ELECTION/RATINGS

Biden edges Trump in TV ratings for dueling town halls

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden won a TV ratings battle with President Donald Trump as the two held competing town halls with voters just weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to Nielsen ratings data released on Friday.

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. retail sales blow expectations in September; dark clouds gathering

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales accelerated in September, rounding out a strong quarter of economic activity, but the recovery from the COVID-19 recession is at a crossroads as government money runs out and companies continue to layoff workers.

CANADA-ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

Canada August factory sales fall 2.0% after three months of gains

OTTAWA, (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales fell by 2.0% in August, following three months of consecutive gains, dragged down by a pullback in automobile and parts sales, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

BRITAIN-ART/FUN

Fun for fun's sake: Artist seeks to lift gloom with London installation

LONDON, (Reuters) - Artist Amy Broch's playful art installation in the heart of London aims to create a "joy bomb" as an antidote to tough times.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-HALLOWEEN

Italian region bans parties for 'stupid' Halloween

ROME, (Reuters) - An Italian regional governor plans to impose a curfew on the night of Oct. 31 to prevent coronavirus spreading at parties for Halloween which he branded "a huge American stupidity".

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL

Colts reopen practice facility after COVID-19 scare

The Indianapolis Colts reopened their practice facility on Friday after four positive COVID-19 tests were re-tested and came back negative, the National Football League team said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-ITALY

Ronaldo in public row with Italian sports minister over health rules

MILAN, (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo become involved in a public row with Italy's sports minister on Friday as the pair indirectly accused each other of lying over whether the Portugal international had broken health rules after testing positive for COVID-19.

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

New Zealand votes in 2020 general election

New Zealanders vote to decide who would lead the country into the next decade, after choosing the youngest female Prime Minister in its last elections.

Oct 17

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/POLICE (TV)

Nigerian protests continue over alleged police brutality

Protesters demanding an end to police brutality are expected to stage further demonstrations in parts of Nigeria including the commercial capital, Lagos. Daily protest marches have been held for more than a week. Police initially responded to the demonstrations with beatings, tear gas and gunfire, which human rights group Amnesty International said had killed at least 10 people.

Oct 17

USA-ELECTION/RIVALS

Biden's former rivals line up to help for final stretch

Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are holding rallies and serving as key representatives on television for former Democratic rival Joe Biden in the final stretch of the presidential campaign.

Oct 17

USA-ELECTION/EARLY VOTING (TV)

In-person early voting begins in Nevada, Massachusetts

Oct 17

TURKEY-ENERGY/BLACK SEA (PIX) (TV)

Turkey's Erdogan to announce new Black Sea gas reserves figure

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is set to announce a new figure for the total amount of gas reserves which the country has discovered in the Black Sea during a visit to the Fatih drill ship there.

Oct 17

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Anti-lockdown rally in London against new coronavirus restrictions

Oct 17

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT