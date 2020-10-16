REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 P.M. GMT/6 P.M. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 P.M. GMT/6 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU/

EU tells Britain to give ground to secure trade deal, UK to respond Friday

BRUSSELS/LONDON, (Reuters) - The European Union put the onus on Britain on Thursday to compromise on their new economic partnership or stand ready for trade disruptions in less than 80 days, drawing a chilly reaction from the UK, which said it was "disappointed".

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-EU

EU, Britain sanction Russian officials over Navalny poisoning

BRUSSELS, (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in an unexpectedly robust and swift response to the August poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Trump calls for big COVID-19 stimulus but McConnell disagrees

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is willing to raise his offer of $1.8 trillion for a COVID-19 relief deal with Democrats in the U.S. Congress, but the idea was shot down by his fellow Republican, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls, as early voters swamp polls

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will hold dueling prime-time town halls on Thursday instead of a second debate, which was to have been held virtually, as early voters continued to swamp polling places.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

Persistently high U.S. weekly jobless claims point to labor market scarring

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, stoking fears the COVID-19 pandemic was inflicting lasting damage to the labor market.

IMF-WORLDBANK/STIMULUS

IMF's Georgieva says U.S., China need to keep up coronavirus stimulus

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - The United States and China needed to keep up strong stimulus to help speed the global economy's recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-TONYS/NOMINATIONS

'Jagged Little Pill' musical leads Tony nominations as Broadway remains dark

The stage adaptation of Alanis Morissette's album "Jagged Little Pill," led nominations for the annual Tony Awards on Thursday although Broadway theatres remain dark in a prolonged pandemic shutdown until summer of 2021.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POPSTARS

Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earnings

WORTHING, (Reuters) - Pop acts from the 1980s and 1990s including Right Said Fred, Paul Young and Toyah, whose income from live performances has slumped during the coronavirus pandemic, are recording their hits for a new pay-per-view series being streamed online.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL

Players will miss games due to flu-like symptoms

Players exhibiting cold and flu symptoms will miss practice and games even if they test negative for COVID-19, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills said on Thursday.

MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ROSSI

Motorcycling-Rossi tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Aragon MotoGP

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend's Aragon MotoGP.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump to take part in NBC town hall

U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in an NBC town hall after canceled debate.

15 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)

Biden to take part in ABC News town hall in Philadelphia

On the night of what was supposed to be his second debate with President Trump, Democratic presidential nominee now is scheduled to take part in a town hall in Philadelphia moderated by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

15 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/

Trump, Biden to take part in competing televised town halls

Instead of meeting on stage Thursday night for a second debate, President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will take part in competing televised town halls. Trump will be on NBC in Miami and Biden will be on ABC in Philadelphia.

15 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/

Final day of campaigning in New Zealand as Ardern set for election win

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday said real change takes time and urged voters to give her a second term to tackle economic and social challenges facing the country, as she wrapped up her campaign for the general election.

16 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/RATINGS (PIX)

Ratings expected for Thursday's dueling town halls between Trump, Biden

Did more people watch President Trump or challenger Joe Biden during their competing televised town halls on Thursday? Ratings data is expected on Friday.

Oct 16

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

Retail sales and the election

A look at implications for the election from one of the last big pre-election economic reports on the health of the U.S. consumer, the retail sales report for September. After cratering in the spring, consumer spending came back with a vengeance over the summer – thanks to $3 trillion of government pandemic relief. But with that assistance now largely gone, the resurgence is fading fast. The latest in Reuters' series of stories placing the week's economic data into the context of the race for the White House.

Oct 16

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

PM Johnson to set out UK's Brexit approach after latest EU demands

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out his approach to EU trade talks on Friday after chief UK Brexit negotiator David Frost said he was disappointed by the European Union's conclusions on the state of the exit negotiations.

Oct 16

USA-ELECTION/ISRAEL (PIX) (TV)

White House election race reaches streets of Tel Aviv

"You have to thank Trump" posters in Hebrew suddenly appeared on minibuses in Tel Aviv this week, as Republican ads brought the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel. Republicans and Democrats are both targeting American-Israeli voters who they say could help make the difference in swing states ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Oct 16

USA-ELECTION/RATINGS (PIX)

Ratings expected for Thursday's dueling town halls between Trump, Biden

Did more people watch President Trump or challenger Joe Biden during their competing televised town halls on Thursday? Ratings data is expected on Friday.

Oct 16

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ANWAR-POLICE (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia's police to take statement from Anwar over list of backers for his PM bid

Malaysia's police have summoned opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to assist in an investigation of complaints over a viral list of 121 federal lawmakers allegedly backing his bid to take over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin.

Oct 16

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/

President Ouattara kicks off campaigning for Ivory Coast's election

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara kicks off campaigning for the Oct. 31 presidential election in the city of Bouake. Opponents accuse him of violating the constitution by seeking a third term.

Oct 16

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (GRAPHIC, PIX, REPEAT)

How could this week's economic data impact the election?

A weekly look at jobs, unemployment, inflation, and other economic data issued over the past seven days - and how it could impact the campaign of President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden.

Oct 16

EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

EU Summit in Brussels

European leaders meet for day two of a summit aimed at taking stock of Brexit negotiations, but also to discuss COVID-19, climate change and the bloc's relations with Africa

16 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

POLAND-GETINNOBLEBANK/

Warsaw court to decide on arrest of businessman Leszek Czarnecki

A Warsaw court is to hold a sitting at which it is to decide on a prosecutors' motion to arrest the businessman Leszek Czarnecki, owner of 2 listed banks. Prosecutors want him to be arrested as in the past he owned a company that, after he sold it, offered sold bonds but never repaid a large number of clients.

16 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ELECTORAL COLLEGE (EXPLAINER)

EXPLAINER-The electoral college and the 2020 presidential race

A look at how the U.S. determines who will win the presidential race via the electoral college system, the history of faithless electors, and what the holes are in the laws that could pave the way for Electoral College disputes if election results are unclear.

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DUELING ELECTORS

EXPLAINER- What are 'dueling electors' and how could they determine who becomes president?

What happens if there are so-called "dueling electors" in battleground states (two sets of electors submitted by one state)? Who decides which set of electors is legitimate and what, if any, precedent is there?

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Roundup of the latest state and national polling from Reuters/Ipsos

This will be a summary of the latest trends in U.S. public opinion ahead of the 2020 election, driven by the latest Reuters/Ipsos state polling in six battleground states (AZ, FL, PA, WI, MI, NC), as well as Reuters/Ipsos national polling.

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/OIL-DONORS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Oil firms' campaign outlays shrink as bigger firms hedge bets on Democrats

U.S. oil and gas companies, hard hit by a pandemic-driven downturn, have spent less on political campaigns this year, even as top firms appear to be hedging their bets by increasing their share of outlays to Democratic Party groups.

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-UKRAINE/ (PIX) (TV)

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold joint press conference

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold joint press conference

16 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SAFRICA-FARM MURDER/ (PIX) (TV)

Protests expected at court hearing on S.African farm murder

Two suspects will appear before the Senekal Magistrate's Court for the murder of a farm manager. Brendin Horner's death stoked racial tensions over farm murders and triggered riots in the town of Senekal at the start of the month. More protests and counter-protests are expected on Friday.

Oct 16

MICHIGAN-WHITMER/ (TV)

Two men suspected of plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor face bail hearing in federal court

A U.S. judge is set to decide whether two suspects who are charged with plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer can be released on bail pending trial

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPORTS

WORLD-WORK/RETIREMENTHOME (PIX)

Battle-Tested: Using military principles to combat Covid-19

Knollwood, a retirement community in Washington, D.C. for military service members and their families, has been transformed into battlefield. The enemy is microscopic, highly contagious, and potentially lethal – especially to the nation's elderly. Here is how they Knollwood is combating COVID-19 now.

Oct 16

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SANTA (TV)

Elves left idle as pandemic strikes Santa's Lapland village

Normally Santa's village in northern Finland is bustling with visitors in the months before Christmas but this year the pandemic has made them stay away, plunging the tourist attraction into crisis.

Oct 16

AFRICA-FILMS/ (PIX) (TV)

New African-made films on Netflix go beyond Hollywood stereotypes

Producers of two African-made films premiering on Netflix this month say their work will show there's subscriber appetite for movies that go deeper than the Hollywood stereotypes that often make African viewers groan.

16 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOIEGRAS (TV)

French foie gras producers prepare for Christmas season

French foie gras producers get ready for Christmas season, despite of the coronavirus. Sales of the delicacy like many other luxury foods have been severely hit by the COVID-19 crisis and the outlook is gloomy with the crisis not expected to fade before year-end festivities which account for the bulk of sales.

Oct 16

CANADA-ECONOMY/RATINGS

Saving Canada's coveted triple A rating may be less pressing than retooling economy

Preserving Canada's triple A credit rating is likely less of a priority for Ottawa than in years gone by, with the focus on digging the economy out of a hole rather than staying in a select but shrinking group of top-rated sovereign borrowers, strategists say.

Oct 16

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-SECOND HAND (PIX) (TV)

Livestream sales propel China's booming second-hand luxury industry

The second-hand luxury products market is growing in China with retail businesses relying increasingly on Internet celebrities holding live-streamed sales to sell bags, jewelry and accessories. The online push became more popular during the pandemic, and has showed no sign of slowing down as consumption in the country bounces back.

Oct 16

SOUTHCHINASEA-PHILIPPINES/ENERGY

Philippines' Duterte approves resumption of energy projects in South China Sea

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has lifted the moratorium on petroleum exploration in the South China Sea, paving the way for three projects to resume, including a possible joint venture with China.

Oct 16

EUROPE-GRAINS/SOWING

Western Europe cereal sowing roundup

Summary of early wheat and barley sowing trends in western Europe. Heavy rain since late September has curbed drought in some grain belts while also raising concern about a possible repeat of last year's rain-disrupted sowing season.

Oct 16

CHINA-XINJIANG/ (PIX)

China's Xinjiang regional government holds news conference

The government of the Xinjiang region in western China will hold a news conference by video-link and answer journalists' questions. China has come under international scrutiny over its treatment of Uighur Muslims and claims of alleged forced-labour abuses in Xinjiang.

16 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on monetary policy in transition

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in virtual "Monetary Policy in Transition" Bretton Woods Committee moderated panel as part of the IMF Annual Meetings.

16 Oct 09:35 ET / 13:35 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before virtual conversation event

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before "Culture and Communities: A Conversation about the Creative Sector, Community Development and Impact Investing" event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

16 Oct 09:45 ET / 13:45 GMT