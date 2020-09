Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-UAE-TRUMP/

Trump says another country could join Israel-UAE accord

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible another country could soon join a diplomatic accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

USA-ELECTION-INTERFERENCE-SANCTIONS/

U.S. blacklists Ukrainian accused of meddling in 2020 election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker linked to Republican efforts to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, accusing him of trying to interfere in the U.S. election.

U.S.

USA-WILDFIRES/

At least eight killed as wildfires scorch U.S. West Coast

TALENT, Ore./EAGLE POINT, Ore. (Reuters) - Dozens of extreme wind-driven wildfires burned through forests and towns in U.S. West Coast states on Thursday, destroying hundreds of homes and killing at least eight people, authorities said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

U.S. Senate defeat of 'skinny' coronavirus aid bill puts it on 'dead-end street'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday killed a Republican bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats seeking far more funding prevented it from advancing.

BUSINESS

CITIGROUP-CEO/

Citigroup's Fraser to be first woman CEO of Wall Street bank

Citigroup Inc named consumer banking head Jane Fraser as its next chief executive on Thursday, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank.

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. weekly jobless claims flattening; labor market recovery showing signs of fatigue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered at high levels last week, suggesting the labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was stalling.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-RIGG/

British actress Diana Rigg, who portrayed spy Emma Peel and murderer Medea, dies aged 82

LONDON (Reuters) - British actress Diana Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show "The Avengers" and enjoyed a distinguished and varied career on stage and screen from James Bond to "Game of Thrones", died on Thursday aged 82.

MUSIC-DADDY-YANKEE/

Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership

Latin music star and entrepreneur Daddy Yankee has joined forces with Universal Music Group, a unit of French media conglomerate Vivendi SA, to create music, film and television projects, starting with a new track release on Friday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-MENSDOUBLES/

Pavic, Soares claim U.S. Open men's doubles crown

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Croatia's Mate Pavic and Brazil's Bruno Soares captured the U.S. Open men's doubles crown with a 7-5 6-3 win over eighth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia on Thursday.

GOLF-WOMEN-INSPIRATION/

Golf: Four players tied for lead midway through first round of ANA Inspiration

Four players were tied for the early lead at the ANA Inspiration as the second women's golf major of the year got underway in Rancho Mirage, California on Thursday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

JAPAN-POLITICS/COMPANIES (PIX)

Reuters Corporate Survey for Sept

A monthly poll of about 500 medium and large companies, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research, asks about the ruling LDP leadership race to pick the successor to outgoing premier Shinzo Abe.

11 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CHINA-POLITICS/CRITIC (PIX) (TV)

Former Chinese property exec who criticized Xi faces trial for corruption

Ren Zhiqiang, an influential former Chinese property executive and critic of President Xi Jinping, faces trial on corruption charges in a Beijing court.

11 Sep 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

TURKEY-MALI/

Turkish foreign minister visits Mali, Guinea Bissau and Senegal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Mali on Sept 9 and then Guinea Bissau and Senegal on Sept 10-11.

Sep 11

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-POLICE

Georgia police department at center of Black jogger case could be dissolved, judge to decide on voter referendum

A Georgia Superior Court judge could decide Friday whether or not voters can dissolve the police department in the center of the death of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery at the hands of a former Glynn County officer and his son.

Sep 11

THAILAND-PROTESTS/YOUTH (PIX) (TV)

FEATURE: The Thai protest leader who emerged with a kiss

Tattep Ruangprapaikit is a 23-year-old political science student and LGBTQ activist who is leading the Free People group, which has been at the forefront of street protests in recent months. The protests have been calling for an end to military domination in politics and for reforming the monarchy, which is considered sacred in the country's conservative culture.

Sep 11

USA-ELECTION/

Trump, Biden to commemorate 9/11 attacks in Pennsylvania, New York

President Donald Trump and Democratic election challenger Joe Biden will commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Friday, with both candidates visiting separately the rural Pennsylvania field where one of the hijacked planes crashed.

Sep 11

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

The week's economic data and the election

An analytic wrap-up of the week's key U.S. economic data and how they may play in the run up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Sep 11

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BALTIC

Europe's first pandemic 'travel bubble' bursts as virus strikes

Latvia is to announce a 14-day quarantine requirement on travellers from Estonia on Friday, ending the first 'travel bubble' in Europe as virus cases spike again in Lithuania and Estonia. The bubble was opened in May as virus subsided in all three countries and they to jump-start economies broken down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sep 11

JAPAN-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

11 Sep

HUNGARY-GOVERNMENT/

PM Orban's chief of staff announces government decisions

The prime minister's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas holds a press briefing to announce the latest decisions made at the cabinet meeting.

11 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-PROTESTS

Despite Trump's "law and order" rhetoric, anti-racism protesters won't back down

Anti-racism protesters in hotspots like Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Portland, Oregon, are well aware that President Trump is leveraging images of violence and property damage that have followed their demonstrations to scare suburban voters and project a "law and order" message. But they say they are confident voters will side with them over the president's "law and order" message, stressing that they will not be intimidated by the minority of trouble-makers who try to hijack their protests with looting and arson.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONGRESS-DEMOCRATS

U.S. Senate could be a narrow strait for Biden agenda, even in Democratic hands

Facing a chance of winning the White House and control of the U.S. Senate in November, top Democrats are sketching out plans to make their priorities on healthcare affordability, combating climate change and protecting voting rights into law. They're also facing the reality that even with a sweeping win by Joe Biden that helped secure control of both houses of Congress, their ambitions would be restrained by the rules of the highly partisan Senate, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and mounting federal deficits.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE-CANADA/FUELS

Industry frets about costs as Canada pushes refiners to cut fuel carbon intensity

The Canadian government's plan to require refiners and other suppliers to reduce the carbon intensity of fuels threatens to saddle higher costs on industries that are already struggling to recover from the pandemic, their representatives say.

11 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-CLIMATECHANGE/COAL-FAMILY (PIX)

In a town made by coal, a family struggles with its climate-change legacy

This summer, the country almost seems at war with itself, over politics and the coronavirus pandemic, race and the economy, climate change. Far from the streets of protest and the halls of power, the Gaval family nonetheless find their lives intersecting with this moment of American crisis in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, a small town that gets smaller every year. The Gavals are part of the fabric of the town, but they're also different: They don't support Trump, and they struggle with the climate-change legacy of the coal that built Mahanoy City.

Sep 11

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND-ECONOMY (PIX)

Shuttered pubs show shortcomings of Ireland's slow lockdown exit

Ireland's strategy of reopening its economy at a slower pace than most is showing signs of unravelling with a stumbling lockdown exit making it the only country in Europe not to fully reopen its pubs.

Sep 11

NORWAY-ECONOMY/

Norway economic outlook

Statistics Norway presents economic forecasts

Sep 11

CONSUMER-SPENDING/EUROPE (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Fear and frustration: Europe's wealthy keep wallets closed

As coronavirus cases rise again across Europe, spending data shows that fear of infection is deterring many wealthier consumers from splashing out. That spells trouble for retailers, luxury goods and leisure firms desperate to make up lost ground.

11 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SPAIN-TELECOMS/

Spain's Secretary of State for Telecoms and Digital Infrastructure talks to journalists

Spain's Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure tells reporters about a draft law governing the telecoms sector.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/MINNEAPOLIS (PIX) (TV)

Court hearing for police officers charged in death of George Floyd

A Minnesota judge overseeing the George Floyd murder case will consider whether the four accused police officers are tried separately, which could make the case more difficult for prosecutors. The judge may also decide to move the trial to another part of the state from Minneapolis, which was shaken by days of protests stemming from Floyd's death.

11 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-SEPT11/PENNSYLVANIA (PIX) (TV)

Pennsylvania marks the 19th anniversary of Sept 11 crash

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a ceremony in Somerset County, Pennsylvania to remember those killed when hijacked Flight 93 crashed into an open field on September 11, 2001. Former Vice President Joe Biden is also expected to visit this site later in the day.

Sep 11

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Second wave of coronavirus infections eases in Australia

The growth in case numbers out of Victoria - the epicentre of the disease in Australia - has been easing, raising expectations the second wave has been brought under control.

Sep 11

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-SWIMMING (PIX)

Hong Kong's competitive swimmers flounder as coronavirus puts pools and beaches off limits

Coronavirus restrictions which have shuttered swimming pools and beaches across Hong Kong have left thousands of competitive swimmers out of the water and struggling to maintain their fitness, heralding a downturn for the city's most represented sport at an Olympic level.

11 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PHILIPPINES-MONEYLAUNDERING/

Philippines' anti-money laundering council executive director holds virtual news conference

Philippines' anti-money laundering council executive director, Mel Georgie Racela, holds virtual news conference.

11 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MULAN/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

Disney's controversial film Mulan opens in China

Disney's film "Mulan" opens in China after a backlash on social media over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT