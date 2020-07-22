REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

EU-SUMMIT/

EU reaches historic deal on pandemic recovery after fractious summit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders clinched an historic deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fractious summit lasting almost five days.

USA-BRITAIN/

US wants to build coalition to counter China's 'disgraceful' menace, Pompeo says

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the United States wants to build a global coalition to counter China as he accused Beijing of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to further its own interests.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/MIGRANTS-CENSUS

Trump orders voting districts to exclude people in U.S. illegally

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday that would prevent migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are next redrawn, triggering swift rebukes from Democrats and at least one promise of litigation.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Next U.S. coronavirus bill to include more money for unemployed, spending -lawmakers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House officials and top congressional Democrats on Tuesday discussed a next round of coronavirus relief that would include extended unemployment insurance for Americans thrown out of work during the pandemic and more money for schools.

BUSINESS

SNAP-RESULTS/

Snap misses user growth estimates, shares fall

Snap Inc on Tuesday said an initial lift in user growth at the start of coronavirus-led lockdowns dissipated faster than it expected, though the company beat expectations for quarterly revenue as advertisers turned to the app to reach younger users.

UNITED ARLNS-RESULTS/

United warns travel demand will languish until COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc warned on Tuesday that travel demand will remain suppressed until there is a widely accepted treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, which plunged the carrier to a deep quarterly loss on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP/

Heard says she punched Depp to stop him pushing sister downstairs

LONDON (Reuters) - Amber Heard told London's High Court on Tuesday she punched her ex-husband Johnny Depp because she feared he would push her sister downstairs, as the American actress alleged he had done to his former girlfriend, model Kate Moss.

BRITAIN-ROYALS/GEORGE

As Britain's Prince George turns 7, parents share new photos

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince George, third in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, was shown flashing a gap-toothed smile in two photos released to mark his seventh birthday.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB/HOU

Astros take role of villain into MLB's 2020 season

The Houston Astros will enter the 2020 MLB season as baseball's newest villain after they were exposed as cheats for stealing pitch signs from opposing team's catchers during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

FOOTBALL-CFL-EDMONTON/

CFL's Edmonton's franchise to retire Eskimos name

The Canadian Football League's Edmonton team said on Tuesday they will discontinue the club's Eskimos name that has been criticised as derogatory towards indigenous people.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

UBER-BRITAIN/

Uber defends business model in UK court battle over workers' rights

Uber was defending its business model on Tuesday at Britain's Supreme Court in a battle over rights in the workplace that could have ramifications for millions of Britons earning a living in the gig economy.

22 Jul 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-ECONOMY

Canada's increased wage subsidy not enough to help some businesses

As the Canadian government looks to encourage participation in its wage subsidy program by increasing its funding, many businesses say the subsidy doesn't help them because the customers don't exist to make hiring back workers worth it.

22 Jul

EU-COMMISSION/BUDGETS

European Commission publishes proposal on "customs single window"

The European Commission publishes a legislative proposal on "customs single window" and an action plan on the custom union.

22 Jul

NETHERLANDS-FARMERS/

Dutch farmers to block roads in nationwide protest against pollution rules

Dutch farmers have announced a day of national protests against new environmental pollution rules, which they say threaten their livelihoods. Following a string of similar protests in recent months, they are expected to block major roads with their tractors.

22 Jul

TRADE-WTO/ (PIX)

WTO hosts general council, to decide on interim leader

The General Council is due to pick a temporary chief to run the global trade body as members deliberate on a replacement for outgoing director-general Roberto Azevedo. Eight candidates are vying to lead the Geneva-based WTO and steer it out of what one of them described as an "existential crisis" with members clamoring for reform amid growing trade tensions and protectionism.

22 Jul

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish government to publish COVID-19 stimulus plan

The Irish government will this week publish details of its plan to stimulate the economy to help it recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

22 Jul

AUTOS-TESLA/NEWERA (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

How Tesla defined a new era for the global auto industry

Tesla Inc's rapid rise to become the world's most valuable car maker marks the start of a new era for the global auto industry, defined by a Silicon Valley approach to software that is overtaking old-school manufacturing know-how.

22 Jul 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-POWER (PIX) (TV)

Power cuts return, adding to frustrations in COVID-weary South Africa

Keitumetse Modise was already struggling to juggle her appointments as a freelance beautician while home-schooling her daughter during South Africa's nearly four-month-old COVID-19 lockdown. The last thing she needed was the lights going out.

22 Jul 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-WEATHER/FLOODS-DAMS (PIX) (TV)

China dam collapse points to 'black swan' challenges ahead

The wall of a small reservoir deep in China's Guangxi region gave way after days of heavy downpours in an unexpected collapse that tells of the tests ahead for the country's 94,000 small and aging dams as weather events grow more extreme.

22 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-WEARABLES (TV)

Research shows wearables can help spot first COVID symptoms

Wearable devices, such as Fitbit, Whoop, and a smart ring, Oura, measure temperature, heart rate, and sleeping patterns, and that data can be used to help detect early COVID infection, says Stanford professor, Michael Snyder, adding that soon millions of people could have an early detection system built in their smartphones.

22 Jul

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PHILIPPINES-MEDIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Rappler chief Maria Ressa to enter plea on tax evasion charges at Philippine trial court

Rappler chief Maria Ressa to enter plea on tax evasion charges at a Philippine trial court. Ressa was earlier found guilty of cyber libel by a Manila court on June 15.

22 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TAIWAN-DIPLOMACY/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan Foreign Minister holds news conference

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds news conference. Wu is expected to talk about Taiwan's efforts to maintain its dwindling number of diplomatic efforts, Taiwan-US relations, Taiwan's exclusion from the WHO and its recent opening of diplomatic relations with globally unrecognised Somaliland.

22 Jul 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

USA-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S.Secretary of State Pompeo visits UK

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is due to visit London to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Issues to be discussed include: COVID-19, China, Hong Kong and the U.S.-UK free trade agreement. Pompeo will be in the UK between July 20-21 before travelling to Denmark on July 22.

22 Jul

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/CYCLISTS (TV)

Trail app leads Palestinian cyclists to Israeli settler attack in West Bank

A group of Palestinian cyclists said they were attacked by Israelis in the occupied West Bank after a popular trail app landed them onto a remote path dotted with Jewish settlements.

22 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-UNITY

How coronavirus strained the United Kingdom's unity

How has coronavirus strained the bonds that tie together the four nations of the United Kingdom. – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

22 Jul

USA-CONGRESS/DEFENSE

U.S. House, Senate debate massive defense bill

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives debate and vote on amendments to the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a must-pass $740 billion bill that sets policy for the Pentagon on everything from soldiers' pay rates to weapons purchases to whether bases should be named for Confederate generals.

22 Jul

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/

Zimbabwe opposition official, journalist due in court before anti-government protests

A Zimbabwean opposition official and journalist are due in court on Wednesday, after police arrested them for inciting violence ahead of anti-government street demonstrations planned for next week.

22 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on 2020 election, coronavirus, economy

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest survey that measures popular support for President Donald Trump vs. Democrat Joe Biden. It will also include measurements of public opinion regarding the novel coronavirus and the economy.

22 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RUSSIA-HISTORIAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Russian court delivers verdict in case against hunter of Stalin's mass graves

A Russia court is expected to deliver a verdict in the case of of Yuri Dmitriev, a historian of Soviet-era crimes who has been accused of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter. The hearing is closed for media.

22 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

22 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-DENMARK/

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Denmark

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Denmark on Wednesday to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as well as foreign ministers Jeppe Kofod (Denmark), Jenis av Rana (Faroe Islands) and Steen Lynge (Greenland). Matters to be discussed: Security, trade, COVID-19 pandemic and the Arctic.

22 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-UNAOIL/SENTENCING

Convicted former Unaoil managers face jail over Iraq bribery

Three convicted former managers of Monaco-based consultancy Unaoil will be sentenced on Wednesday and Thursday for bribing Iraqi officials to secure lucrative oil projects after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

22 Jul

BHP-BRITAIN/COURT-DAM (PIX)

Brazilians kick off $6.3 bln UK claim against BHP over 2015 dam failure

More than 200,000 Brazilian people and groups will kick off a 5 billion-pound ($6.3 billion) lawsuit against Anglo-Australian miner BHP in Britain over a 2015 dam failure that led to Brazil's worst environmental disaster.

22 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/DUKE (PIX) (TV)

Prince Philip makes rare appearance

Duke of Edinburgh makes rare appearance in Windsor transferring the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to the Duchess of Cornwall.

22 Jul

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues

Actor Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court. Depp's former wife Amber Heard expected to give evidence

22 Jul

USA-COMICCON/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED - Comic-Con International

Stars and fans hit Comic-Con, a celebration of the fantasy world of superheroes and sci-fi.

22 Jul