REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWYEAR

'I will survive': 2020 slinks off into history as fireworks light deserted streets

Fireworks soared into the sky above the Sydney Opera House, but the harbour below was a deserted ghost town, a fittingly creepy send-off for a year that will not be missed.

BRITAIN-EU/

Into the Brexit unknown, a divided United Kingdom goes it alone

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom exits the European Union's orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain post-Brexit future in its most significant geopolitical shift since the loss of empire.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-VACCINATIONS

U.S. vaccinations in 2020 fall far short of target of 20 mln people

Only about 2.8 million Americans had received a COVID-19 vaccine going into the last day of December, putting the United States far short of the government's target to vaccinate 20 million people this month.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-NEW YORK

New York City aims to vaccinate 1 million against COVID-19 by end of January

New York City aims to vaccinate 1 million residents against the coronavirus by the end of January 2021, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. jobless claims dip but show recovery has long way to go

Fewer Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, but the modest drop did little to dispel concerns that the U.S. job market and wider economy face an arduous recovery from the devastation inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

ENTERTAINMENT

NEW-YEAR/USA

After a year like no other, New York's Times Square empties out on New Year's Eve

Only a handful of invited guests, including health care workers and others from the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, will gather on Thursday evening in New York's Times Square to witness the dropping of the New Year's Eve ball, marking the end of a sobering 2020 and a hopeful start to 2021.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE

Browns close facility again after positive COVID-19 tests

The Cleveland Browns' preparations for their pivotal regular-season finale took another hit as the team said on Thursday they closed their practice facility for a second consecutive day after two more players tested positive for COVID-19.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR/

Burnley's new American owners vow to back Dyche in transfer market

Burnley's new American chairman has vowed to back manager Sean Dyche in the January transfer window as the East Lancashire club look to pull further clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOX OFFICE/2021 (PIX) (TV)

Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to lure moviegoers back in 2021

Movie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, fighter pilots and cinema's most famous spy will help them stage a comeback in 2021. Anticipated titles include James Bond movie "No Time to Die," currently scheduled for April, and Marvel's "Black Widow" in May.

31 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NORTHKOREA-POLITICS/KIMJONGUN (TV) (GRAPHIC)

EVENT TBC North Korea's Kim Jong Un gives New Year's speech EVENT TO BE CONFIRMED North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to give an annual New Year speech in which he lays out domestic and international policy goals

Jan 1

BRITAIN-EU/EUROTUNNEL-FOLKESTONE (PIX) (TV)

Brexit impact on Eurotunnel as the UK exits the EU's orbit

Latest from Eurotunnel in Folkestone as the UK leaves the EU's orbit.

Jan 1

BRITAIN-EU/EUROTUNNEL (PIX)

Brexit impact on Eurotunnel as the UK exits the EU's orbi

Reuters reporters at Dover, Calais and aboard the Eurotunnel as the UK leaves the EU's orbit.

Jan 1

BRITAIN-EU/DOVER-REACTION (TV)

views and voxpops from Dover as Britain exits Brexit transition and starts and a new era begins

Views and voxpops from Dover as Britain exits Brexit transition and starts and a new era begins

Jan 1

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's status-quo transition period ends - Brexit begins

Britain's status quo transition period ends. Full coverage from London, Cornwall, Northern Ireland and Brussels.

Jan 1

NIGER-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Niger to announce provisional results of presidential election

Niger's national electoral commission is expected to announce full provisional results of the Dec. 27 presidential election

Jan 1

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWYEAR-USA (PIX) (TV)

After a year of loss, patients ring in 2021 from Houston COVID-19 ward

Patients, nurses and doctors ring in the New Year from the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, a facility on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

KAZAKHSTAN-INFLATION/

Kazakhstan monthly inflation

Kazakhstan to publish monthly inflation data

Jan 1

SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA/RAILWAY

TENTATIVE - Malaysia and/or Singapore to announce decision on high-speed rail project

Malaysia and Singapore are expected to announce a decision on the implementation on a high-speed rail link between the two countries, after an agreement to suspend the project ends on Dec. 31. The two countries said in May they would suspend the project, first announced in 2013, to allow discussions on changes.

Jan 1

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE (TV)

India's drug regulator to meet again to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine

India's drug regulator will meet again on Friday to consider approving AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use after Britain became the first country to do so. Sources have said the vaccine will be approved in India this week.

Jan 1

RELIGION

NEW-YEAR/CUBA-PREDICTION (TV)

Cuba's Santeria priests release their prophecies and recommendations for 2021

Cuba's Santeria priests release their prophecies and recommendations for 2021. This year the announcement will be done on line due to pandemic social distancing.

Jan 1