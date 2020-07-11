REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

TURKEY-MUSEUM/VERDICT

Erdogan declares Hagia Sophia a mosque after Turkish court ruling

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan declared Istanbul's Hagia Sophia a mosque on Friday with the first Muslim prayers to begin in two weeks, after a top court ruled the ancient building's conversion to a museum by modern Turkey's founding statesman was illegal.

SINGAPORE-ELECTION/

Singapore's ruling PAP cedes ground to opposition in pandemic poll

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) extended its unbroken rule in Friday's election, but its vote share slipped near a record low as opposition parties made historic inroads in a ballot held under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Despite 2020 crises and falling polls, Trump campaigns like it is 2016

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Faced with sliding poll numbers and multiple national crises, President Donald Trump has leaned into a familiar campaign strategy of divisive rhetoric and raucous rallies ahead of the November election. But a lot has changed in America since 2016.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-EDUCATION

Doctors, teachers reject Trump's pressure to reopen U.S. schools

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Groups representing the nation's doctors, teachers and top school officials on Friday pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen U.S. schools despite a surge in coronavirus cases, saying science must guide the decisions.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AMERICAN AIRLINE-BOEING

Boeing in scramble to shore up 737 MAX financing -sources

Boeing is scrambling to shore up financing for the 737 MAX as it awaits regulatory approval for design changes after the plane was grounded following two fatal crashes, industry sources said.

FACEBOOK-ELECTIONS/

Facebook mulls ban on political ads ahead of U.S. elections - Bloomberg News

Facebook Inc is considering imposing a ban on political ads on its social network in the days leading up to the Nov. 3 elections in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the company's thinking.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP/

Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in "fitting end" to marriage, Depp tells court

LONDON (Reuters) - Movie star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a "fitting end to the relationship".

TELEVISION-BATMAN/

'Batman' to get new spinoff police TV series

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The "Batman" universe is expanding, with a TV series set in Gotham City's police department that will explore corruption, streaming platform HBO Max said on Friday.

SPORTS

SOCCER-WORLDCUP/

South American World Cup qualifiers pushed back to October

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The first games in the South American qualifying competition for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have been moved back to October from September, soccer's global governing body FIFA said on Friday.

SPEEDSKATING-NETHERLANDS/VANRUIJVEN

Speed skating-World champion Van Ruijven dies aged 27

World champion Dutch speed skater Lara van Ruijven has died aged 27 after battling with an autoimmune disorder, the Royal Dutch Skating Federation (KNSB) said on Friday.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-TRUMP/COHEN

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen sent back to upstate NY prison after questioning gag order

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, has been sent back to a federal prison in upstate New York after questioning a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal sentence under home confinement, Cohen's lawyer said.

10 Jul 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VIETNAM-PILOT (TV)

Virus-free British pilot returns home from Vietnam

Vietnam's most serious COVID-19 patient, a British pilot stricken by the virus who at one point seemed close to death, has recovered and will return to Britain on Saturday evening. The case of 43-year-old Stephen Cameron became a national issue in Vietnam, with dozens of volunteers offering themselves as potential lung donors to help save him.

11 Jul

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/

Louisiana holds primary after coronavirus delay

11 Jul

SINGAPORE-ELECTION/RESULT (PIX) (TV)

Singapore declares winner in general election

Singapore is expected to declare a winning party for a general election held in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. A change from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), which has been in power since independence in 1965, is not expected. The PAP has always commanded an overwhelming parliamentary majority.

11 Jul

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV)

Bosnia commemorates 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

Amid coronavirus pandemic Bosnia marks 25th anniversary of the 1995 massacre of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, regarded as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two

11 Jul 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/CEREMONY-STARTS (PIX) (TV)

Ceremonies marking 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre start

Ceremonies to commemorate 25th anniversary of the 1995 massacre of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys start at the Potocari-Srebrenica Memorial Centre

11 Jul 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/PRAYERS (PIX) (TV)

Prayers held for victims of Srebrenica massacre

Prayers held for victims of 1995 the massacre of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, regarded as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two

11 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/BURIAL (PIX) (TV)

Burial of nine newly identified victims of Srebrenica massacre

Burial of nine newly identified victims of Srebrenica massacre in which about 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed, regarded as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two

11 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/ANNIVERSARY-WRAP (PIX) (TV)

Bosnia commemorates 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

Wrap of the events on the 25th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in which about 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed, regarded as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two

11 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian authorities try to suppress surge in coronavirus cases

Authorities grapple with rise in coronavirus cases in Australia's second biggest city, Melbourne.

11 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-DISNEY (PIX) (TV)

Walt Disney World begins reopening with mask-wearing guests and Mickey at a distance

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida -- the most-visited theme park on the planet -- begins a phased reopening with mask-wearing guests and Mickey kept at a distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus

11 Jul