REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA-POMPEO-BLINKEN/

China imposes sanctions on 28 Trump-era officials including Pompeo

China said on Wednesday it wanted to cooperate with President Joe Biden's new U.S. administration, while announcing sanctions against "lying and cheating" outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and 27 other top officials under Donald Trump.

USA-BIDEN-EU-VONDERLEYEN/

EU welcomes a "friend" in the White House, much to do together

The president of the EU executive said on Wednesday she looked forward to having a friend in the White House who could work with Europe on fighting climate change, quashing the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilding multilateralism.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN-INAUGURATION/

'We must end this uncivil war,' Biden says, taking over a U.S. in crisis

Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday, offering a message of unity and restoration to a deeply divided country reeling from a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

USA-BIDEN-INAUGURATION-SECURITY/

Empty streets, thousands of troops in Washington as Biden becomes U.S. president

Joe Biden became the 46th U.S. president on Wednesday in a barricaded city, guarded by more than 25,000 troops and emptied of the spectators who usually throng to the quadrennial ritual.

BUSINESS

MORGAN-STANLEY-RESULTS/

Morgan Stanley boosts targets after blowout trading quarter

Morgan Stanley boosted both its short and long-term operating targets on Wednesday after coronavirus-induced volatility in financial markets helped the Wall Street bank post a quarterly profit that sailed past estimates.

USA-BIDEN-KEYSTONE/

Biden to revoke KXL pipeline permit in blow to Canada's oil sector

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will revoke the permit needed to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline after being sworn into office, aides said, dashing Ottawa's hopes of salvaging a project that the struggling Canadian crude sector has long supported.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BIDEN-FASHION/

Pearls, purple and American designers mark a new U.S. administration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States' peaceful transition of power included a spotlight on fashion on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in at the U.S. Capitol, both sporting American designers.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-COVID-19/

Washington closes facility after COVID-19 outbreak

The Washington Football Team closed its facility for the rest of the week after coaches and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

BASKETBALL-WNBA-ATLANTA/

Loeffler's WNBA stint nears end as Dream close to being sold

A sale of the Atlanta Dream is close to being finalised, a deal that would end former Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler's contentious stint as co-owner of the team, the WNBA said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Biden's push for more coronavirus aid to test his 'honeymoon' with U.S. Congress

Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday signaled a willingness to work with President Joe Biden on additional money to combat the coronavirus pandemic, though several voiced opposition to his proposed program's $1.9 trillion price tag.

20 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/CLIMATE-REACTION (PIX)

World welcomes U.S. rejoining Paris accord, readies climate wish-list for Biden

Climate negotiators and leaders around the world welcome news of the United States rejoining the Paris Agreement, and have some thoughts about what newly sworn-in President Joe Biden should prioritize first in tackling climate change.

21 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TUNISIA-PROTESTS/ (TV)

Young Tunisians protest as economy falters

Young Tunisians protest as night-time clashes between demonstrators and police follow tenth anniversary of revolution.

21 Jan

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam to choose new leadership next week amid U.S.-China tensions

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party gathers for a congress next week that will help shape the country's global role for the next five years, selecting new leaders and sealing policy as tensions bubble with Beijing and the U.S. White House gets a new tenant.

21 Jan

THAILAND-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai banned opposition politician holds newser on royal company's role in vaccine strategy

Thailand's banned opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit holds a news conference after the Digital Ministry filed a criminal complaint against him for defaming the monarchy by questioning the credentials of a royally owned company tasked to make 200 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses each year for Thailand and other nations.

21 Jan 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

UGANDA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Uganda opposition leader's lawyers to seek his release from house arrest

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine's lawyer to appear in court to seek a lifting of his house arrest. The military surrounded the home of the pop star-turned-legislator, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, shortly after he cast his ballot in Thursday's presidential elections that incumbent President Yoweri Museveni won.

21 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-ELECTION (PIX)

Ahead of Portugal's election, COVID-19 positive voters cast ballots at home

With Portugal's presidential election just around the corner, those stuck home after testing positive for the coronavirus were worried they wouldn't be able to vote. But municipal volunteers across the country stepped in to help. They braved the pandemic to collect the ballots straight from people's doorstep.

21 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-EU

Vote by EU parliament on Russia's opposition figure Navalny

EU parliament votes on a resolution calling for release of Russia's pro-democracy campaigner Alexei Navalny, who was arrested on his return from Germany to Moscow on Sunday.

21 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-EXHIBITION (PIX) (TV)

Exhibition commemorating Wuhan's one year fight against COVID-19

A sprawling exhibition at a museum in Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified, showcases China's achievements in containing the virus, as Beijing steps up a propaganda push to promote heroism of medical workers and local residents one year since the outbreak.

21 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-USA (TV) U.S. health expert Tony Fauci to address the WHO Executive Board on pandemic, US policy

Tony Fauci, head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, is due to address the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) a day after the Biden administration took office saying it would reverse a Trump decision to quit the U.N. agency. No timing.

21 Jan

NEPAL-EVEREST/TRASH (PIX) (TV)

Nepal to turn Everest trash to art to highlight mountain's decay

Trash collected from Mount Everest is set to be transformed into art and displayed in a gallery to highlight the need to save it from turning into a dumping site.

21 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL

Portugal's government ministers hold weekly meeting Portuguese government ministers will meet on Thursday and are likely to announce further lockdown measures at a time the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise.

21 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-HOSPITAL (PIX) (TV)

Reuters reports from intensive care unit of British hospital

Reuters reports from the intensive care unit of a British hospital grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

21 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-SKI-SNOWSHOE (PIX) (TV)

People turn to snowshoe as French ski lifts remain closed due to COVID-19 measures

French company TSL, one of the biggest snowshoe supplier in Europe has seen its orders increased as ski lifts remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, forcing people to turn to other winter sport activities.

21 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO (TV)

WHO Executive Board to open meeting through Jan 26, review pandemic response

World Health Organization's Executive Board due to meet; independent panels expected to report to the 34-member state forum.

21 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel holds news conference on the current situation

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference in Berlin on the current situation. The news conference is likely to focus on the coronavirus pandemic.

21 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RELIGION

NIGERIA-CRIME/BLASPHEMY (PIX)

Court in Nigeria expected to pass judgment on blasphemy appeals

A court in the northern Nigerian state of Kano is expected to present its judgment on appeals in the cases of two blasphemy convictions. An Islamic Court sentenced a 13-year-old boy to 10 years in prison and a 22-year-old man to death for comments deemed blasphemous. The appeals were heard in a secular court.

21 Jan

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TRAVELERS-RESULTS/

U.S. insurer Travelers set to report Q4 2020 results

The Travelers Companies Inc is set to report fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday before markets open, followed by a call with analysts. Investors are awaiting details about COVID-19 losses incurred during the quarter and whether the insurer will boost reserves in its commercial auto business.

21 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

UNITED ARLNS-RESULTS/

United Airlines Q4 conference call

United Airlines executives hold a conference call the morning after releasing fourth-quarter results.

21 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT