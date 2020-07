Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

GLOBAL-RACE-BRITAIN/

UK policeman suspended after video shows him kneeling on neck of detained Black man

LONDON (Reuters) - London's police force suspended an officer on Friday after video footage emerged of him appearing to kneel on the head and neck of a Black man who was subsequently charged with carrying a knife.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO-CASES/

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 237,000

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 230,370 on July 12. Deaths have held steady and averaged less than 5,000 a day in July.

U.S.

USA-CENSUS/MIGRANTS

Trump expected to exclude undocumented migrants from U.S. census

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is expected to soon issue an executive order that would ban undocumented immigrants from being included in the 2020 census count of every person living in the United States, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

USA-COURT-GINSBURG/

U.S. Supreme Court's Ginsburg discloses cancer recurrence at age 87

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member, said on Friday she is receiving chemotherapy treatment for a recurrence of cancer - the latest in a series of health issues - but indicated no intention to retire.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BANKRUPTCY-BONUSES/

On eve of bankruptcy, U.S. firms shower execs with bonuses

Nearly a third of more than 40 large companies seeking U.S. bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus pandemic awarded bonuses to executives within a month of filing their cases, according to a Reuters analysis of securities filings and court records.

TWITTER-CYBER/POLITICIANS

'Guess who's back?': Political figures locked out in hack start returning to Twitter

Some U.S. political figures, candidates and lawmakers locked out of their Twitter accounts in collateral damage from Wednesday's high-profile hack were beginning to return to the social media site on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP/

Paper made up quotes to defame Depp, actress tells UK libel trial

LONDON (Reuters) - Actress and #MeToo campaigner Katherine Kendall said on Friday Britain's Sun newspaper had deliberately misused her quotes in an article which labelled Hollywood star Johnny Depp a "wife beater".

TIKTOK-CHINA-KPOP/

Some K-Pop stars' accounts on TikTok's sister app in China, Douyin, blocked from view

SHANGHAI/SEOUL (Reuters) - Some K-pop stars' accounts have been blocked from view on TikTok's China equivalent Douyin, Reuters' checks showed on Friday, days after South Korea's media regulator slapped fines on the short-video app for data privacy noncompliance.

SPORTS

GOLF-MEMORIAL/

Woods has back issue during second-round 76 at Memorial

Five-times champion Tiger Woods said his troublesome back was an issue as he struggled during the second round of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Friday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BASEBALL-MLB

Free agent Yasiel Puig says he has COVID-19

Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig on Friday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining but added that he was asymptomatic and felt "absolutely fine."

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (TV)

Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk expected to hold big march in support of arrested governor

Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk is expected to hold a big march in support of arrested regional governor Sergei Furgal who is accused of organising the murder of several entrepreneurs 15 years ago and is to be put on trial in Moscow. His arrest has stirred underlying anger towards Moscow and the Kremlin over what locals see as years of neglect and underinvestment

18 Jul

HONGKONG-SECURITY/LEGCO (PIX) (TV)

Candidates enter HK legislature elections, disqualifications expected

Candidates begin registration for elections for the 70-seat Hong Kong legislature on Saturday, with a younger, more assertive generation of democrats entering a poll battle with pro-Beijing politicians and facing the prospect of disqualifications. Candidates have two weeks to register.

18 Jul

EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

European Union leaders meet in Brussels to haggle over COVID recovery money

The 27 national EU leaders meet in person for the first time in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

18 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ARIZONA-TEACHERS (PIX)

In Arizona, school reopening sparks protest movement

Arizona third-grade teacher Stacy Brosius has been called a "liberal socialist Nazi" and a "whiner and complainer" for leading car-based protests to delay in-person schooling, but she says she's doing it to save lives in a pandemic.

18 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-MUD FESTIVAL (PIX) (TV)

DIY mud pool: South Korea transforms mud festival into online show amid virus outbreak

An annual mud festival, popular for mud slides and mud wrestling, will become a live streaming event this year in Boryeong, South Korea, with hundreds of people participating by creating their own mud pool at their homes.

18 Jul

SPORTS

FORMULA1-HUNGARY/FANS (PIX)

Formula-1 fans seek sneak peek at race from hills around Hungary Grand Prix

Undeterred by closed races, diehard Formula-1 fans trickle to the area surrounding the Hungarian Grand Prix, including to a campsite with partial views of the circuit. The campsite owner, himself a lifelong fan, is happy to host them in a slumping tourist season.

18 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

G20-SAUDI/FINANCE (TV)

G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meet virtually

Saudi Arabia hosts a virtual meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors to discuss the global economic outlook and coordinate collective action for economic recovery. Saudi Arabia's finance minister, Mohammed Aljadaan and central bank governor, Ahmed Alkholifey to hold a virtual news conference after the meeting.

18 Jul 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT