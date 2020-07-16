REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-PUTIN-PROTESTS/

Hundreds protest in Moscow against reforms that may keep Putin in power

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Dozens of people were arrested at a protest in Moscow on Wednesday against constitutional reforms that give President Vladimir Putin the option to remain in power for another 16 years, witnesses and a monitoring group said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRAZIL/

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus again

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has again tested positive for coronavirus, he told reporters on Wednesday in Brasilia, suggesting he has yet to recover from an infection first diagnosed last week.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FAUCI

Fauci bullish on prospects for U.S. vaccine, not worried about China winning race

The leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted on Wednesday the country will meet its goal of a coronavirus vaccine by year's end and was unmoved by the prospect that China would get there first.

USA-COURT-GINSBURG/

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg discharged from hospital

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a Baltimore hospital after being treated for a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said on Wednesday, in the latest health issue for the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member.

BUSINESS

TWITTER-CYBER/

High-profile Twitter accounts swept up in wave of apparent hacking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A wave of tweets in apparent hacking swept through Twitter on Wednesday, with more than half a dozen high-profile accounts - belonging to U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, billionaire Bill Gates, and rapper Kanye West, among others - used to solicit bitcoin donations.

USA-CHINA/HUAWEI

Pompeo says U.S. to impose visa curbs on Huawei over rights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China on Wednesday, saying the United States would impose visa restrictions on Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies Co Ltd that he accused of facilitating human-rights violations.

ENTERTAINMENT

SONY MUSIC-SIMON COWELL/

Simon Cowell takes control of 'Got Talent' production JV from Sony Music

Television personality and music mogul Simon Cowell will buy Sony Music Entertainment's stake in their joint venture, Syco, which is home to hit talent shows like "Got Talent" and "The X Factor", the music conglomerate said on Wednesday.

PEOPLE-NICK-CANNON/

ViacomCBS fires Nick Cannon, citing 'hateful speech' in podcast

Popular U.S. TV host and actor Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS for promoting what the media company on Wednesday said was hateful speech and spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on a recent podcast.

SPORTS

PROTESTS-KENTUCKY/NFL-STILLS

Receiver Stills among dozens arrested at protest for Breonna Taylor

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday at a protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot on March 13 by Louisville police in her apartment.

OLYMPICS-BEIJING/POUND

Olympics: No Tokyo Games likely means no Beijing either, says Pound

If the postponed Tokyo Olympics do not go ahead next year due to COVID-19 then the 2022 Beijing Winter Games will likely also fall victim to the pandemic, said long-time International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-DEFENCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan holds live-fire anti-landing drill against Chinese invasion

Taiwan conducts a large-scale amphibious landing drill against a Chinese invasion amid rising tensions with Beijing. In part of its annual island-wide military exercises, Taiwan will mobilise navy and marine corps in a 50-minute live-fire drill to deter the Chinese army on its western coast facing China. President Tsai Ing-wen will oversee the drills.

16 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CIRQUE DU SOLEIL (PIX) (TV)

Grounded by COVID-19, Cirque du Soleil sees of hard slog on road to former glory

Daniel Lamarre, the CEO of Cirque du Soleil, first joined the company in 2001 as an executive scouting for new opportunities for the group renowned for its high-flying circus acts. Nearly two decades later, as the coronavirus pandemic spread globally, leaving Cirque to confront its greatest-ever crisis, Lamarre was once again looking for new opportunities - this time to keep the company alive.

16 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

THAILAND-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

Thailand's finance minister, economic czar expected to quit

Expected (not yet confirmed) briefing on reports that Thailand's Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and longtime economic policy czar Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak will resign, a major shakeup in the economic team as Southeast Asia's worst-performing economy struggles to mitigate damage from the coronavirus crisis.

16 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/INDONESIA-COAL (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian coal plant mars South Korea's green pledge

A coal power plant set to be built by South Korean state-backed firms in Indonesia's coastal town of Suralaya will bring more pollution to a region already devastated by smog and toxic ash, local residents say.

16 Jul

THAILAND-AUTOS/ (PIX)

Thailand's auto industry changes accelerate with coronvirus, EV shift

The coronavirus is accelerating the remaking of Thailand's auto industry, which has already been battered from a collapse of orders that could take years to recover amid lockdowns during the global pandemic, accelerating the shift of its local parts producers into industries like medical equipment and aviation.

16 Jul

PALESTINIANS-ENVIRONMENT/GAZA-PLASTIC (PIX) (TV)

'Say no to plastic': Young Gazans work for trash-free future

A group of youth in Gaza are making bags out of cloth and are teaching the public how to make them at home in a bid to replace plastic bags at shopping stores.

16 Jul

GLOBAL-AGRICULTURE/OUTLOOK

FAO and OECD present annual world agricultural outlook for coming decade

16 Jul

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/EU (TV)

Europe's top court to rule on EU data transfer rules in case involving Facebook and Austrian privacy activitist Max Schrems

Europe's highest court will rule on whether agreements used by Facebook and thousands of companies to transfer Europeans' data to the United States and other non-EU countries are legal, and possibly also on the bloc's Privacy Shield designed to protect Europeans' personal data transferred across the Atlantic for commercial use.

16 Jul

PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/CENBANK

Philippine central bank governor holds regular online news conference

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno holds regular online news conference.

16 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

FRASERS GROUP-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Frasers Group (Sports Direct) full-year results

The focus at the Mike Ashley controlled group will be on how trading has gone since its stores emerged from Britain's coronavirus lockdown on June 15.

16 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Fed's Bostic says central bank has a role in racial justice. How far can it go?

A rising stock market alongside 11% unemployment has put the U.S. Federal Reserve in a quandary amid the national debate over racial and economic fairness: Is it helping fix the problems its top officials agree need fixing, or deepening divides between Black and white, and rich and poor?

16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/

Zimbabwe finance minister to present mid-term budget as economic crisis deepens

Zimbabwe's finance minister is expected to present a supplementary budget to parliament and seek additional funding to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, as inflation soars and public anger mounts against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's handling of the economy.

16 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before Treasury OFR Advisory Committee

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before a virtual Treasury Dept. Office of Financial Research Advisory Committee meeting,

16 Jul 11:10 ET / 15:10 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/1MDB

Malaysian prosecutors file bid to seize $340 million from firm linked to Saudi royals in 1MDB-related case

A Malaysian court will hear an application by prosecutors to seize $340 million from Petrosaudi International, a energy investment firm co-founded by a member of the Saudi royal family, in a case linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

16 Jul 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-LEICESTER

UK government to assess whether to ease Leicester lockdown

Britain's government is expected to decide whether to loosen a local lockdown on the English city of Leicester.

16 Jul

ETHIOPIA-PROTESTS/

Ethiopian media mogul due in court over standoff during deadly riots

Ethiopian media mogul Jawar Mohammed is due in court after a stand-off with police earlier this month during deadly riots sparked by the killing of a popular singer. Authorities accuse Jawar of trying to hijack the singer's burial for political gain against the wishes of his family during a week of unrest in which 166 people were killed.

16 Jul

USA-UN/ (PIX)

High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at U.N.

Political leaders meet to discuss the actions and pathways for the 2030 Agenda during a high-level political forum on sustainable development at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

16 Jul

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

EU, British Brexit negotiators meet in Brussels to try break Brexit deadlock

EU's Michel Barnier and the UK's David Frost meet in person in Brussels as the sides aim to reboot the stalled talks on their new relationship to be able to seal a deal before the end of the year.

16 Jul

SOUTHKOREA-PRESIDENT/ (TV)

South Korean president delivers speech at opening ceremony of 21st National Assembly

South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the 21st National Assembly, seeking bipartisan support for his "New Deal" project aimed at boosting the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

16 Jul 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-GOINGOUT (PIX) (TV)

UK pubs and restaurants are back, but the customers aren't

It's been over a week since UK pubs and restaurants have reopened their doors, but so far customer numbers remain lower than pre-covid levels. It's leading many within the industry to worry that consumer habits have changed, throwing prospects of a return to profitability into doubt.

16 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EMIRATES-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine phase 3 trial begins in Abu Dhabi

Phase III clinical trial of a COVID-19 inactivated vaccine begins in Abu Dhabi, with around 15,000 volunteers. The trial is a partnership between China's Sinopharm China National Biotec Group (CNBG), Abu Dhabi based artificial intelligence company Group 42 and the Department of Health of Abu Dhabi.

16 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-WEARABLES (TV)

Research shows wearables can help spot first COVID symptoms

Wearable devices, such as Fitbit, Whoop, and a smart ring, Oura, measure temperature, heart rate, and sleeping patterns, and that data can be used to help detect early COVID infection, says Stanford professor, Michael Snyder, adding that soon millions of people could have an early detection system built in their smartphones.

16 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Authorities assess restrictions as cases of COVID-19 increase in Australia's southeast

16 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

16 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-GEISHA-LIFE (PIX)

What does a geisha do with spare time? Read manga, play with cats

Koiku lives in a Tokyo apartment, loves to read manga comics, and to play with her Scottish Fold cats. But as evening nears she paints her face with white makeup, dresses in a layered silk kimono, and goes to work - as a geisha. However, the coronavirus and Japan's soft lockdown has cut engagements to nothing and forced geishas into days at home.

16 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

South Korea's health insurance service calls for more infectious disease guidelines

The head of South Korea's national health insurance centre says more extensive government infectious disease guidelines are needed to prepare for future outbreaks. While South Korea was praised for its aggressive contact tracing and testing responding to the coronavirus, it has a low rate of public hospital beds and doctors, which could prove to be a weak spot in the country's virus fight, according to Dr. Kim Young-ik.

16 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

ZAMBIA-CORRUPTION/

Zambian health minister faces corruption trial

Zambia's Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya faces trial after being arrested in June on suspicion of corruption. He was charged with four counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

16 Jul

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/EU-SCHREMS (PIX) (TV)

Data privacy activist Max Schrems comments on EU court ruling

Data privacy activist Max Schrems comments on the ruling by the European Union's top court on the legality of tools companies use to transfer Europeans's data around the world. Schrems has claimed that the Irish Data Protection Authority has failed to appropriately apply European law by not suspending the exchange of data in cases where the European protection rights are violated.

16 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-GEISHA (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - "It'll take all of our body and soul" - geisha struggle to survive in the shadow of coronavirus

Ikuko is an 80-year-old geisha who came to Tokyo to seek her fortune in 1964, the year Tokyo hosted the Olympics. But the impact of the novel coronavirus has made her fear for her centuries-old profession as never before.

16 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT