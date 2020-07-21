REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINE/

Wave of promising study results raise hopes for coronavirus vaccines

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Early data from trials of three potential COVID-19 vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight the novel coronavirus without serious side effects.

IRAN-CRASH-FRANCE/

Data analysis on downed Ukraine jet starts Tuesday; Canada sceptical about Iran explanation

PARIS/OTTAWA (Reuters) - Investigators examining the black boxes from the Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran will begin analyzing recovered voice and flight data on Tuesday, France's BEA accident investigation bureau said on Monday.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Republicans to push for $1 trillion coronavirus relief package

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Advisers to President Donald Trump and top congressional Democrats were set to discuss the next steps in responding to the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday, with congressional Republicans saying they were working on a $1 trillion relief bill.

USA-ELECTION/INTERFERENCE

Top Democrats say U.S. Congress appears to be election interference target

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress appears to be the target of a foreign disinformation campaigned aimed at influencing lawmakers' activities and the upcoming presidential contest, top Democrats said in a letter released on Monday.

BUSINESS

NOBLE-ENERGY-M-A-CHEVRON-CORP/

Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Monday it would buy oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc for about $5 billion in stock, the first big energy deal since the coronavirus crisis crushed global fuel demand and sent crude prices to historic lows.

IBM-RESULTS/

IBM earnings beat estimates on cloud strength; shares up 6%

International Business Machines Corp posted second-quarter revenue and profit that beat analysts' estimates on Monday, riding on the strength of its high-margin cloud computing business, sending its shares up 6%.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP-HEARD/

'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

LONDON (Reuters) - American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence.

PEOPLE-NICKI-MINAJ/

Nicki Minaj says she is expecting first child

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday announced she was expecting her first child, posting photos of her baby bump.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-MLB-FAUCI/

Fauci to throw out first pitch at Nationals opener as MLB kicks off season

Top U.S. infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch at Major League Baseball's Opening Day game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees on Thursday.

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Stokes shines as England beat West Indies to level series

England levelled the three-test series against West Indies after bowling the tourists out for 198 in the second innings to win by 113 runs in the final session of the second test with Ben Stokes in inspired form at Old Trafford on Monday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to give an update on the government's anti-COVID 19 efforts

President Duterte gives an update on the government's anti-COVID 19 efforts in a televised address

21 Jul 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (PIX)

FACTBOX-Trump, Biden offer clashing visions on reopening economy

President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Joe Biden, have clashing visions on how to get the American economy back on track amid the coronavirus pandemic.

21 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases and deaths in all 50 U.S. states.

21 Jul

BRITAIN-RUSSIA/ (TV)

UK to publish report on Russian meddling

Britain is due to publish a parliamentary report on Russian meddling that was finished in March 2019.

21 Jul

USA-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S.Secretary of State Pompeo visits UK

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is due to visit London to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Issues to be discussed include: COVID-19, China, Hong Kong and the U.S.-UK free trade agreement. Pompeo will be in the UK between July 20-21 before travelling to Denmark on July 22.

21 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

White House, Congress jockey in looming showdown over coronavirus aid

Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress develop competing proposals for the next round of coronavirus relief intended to dull the pandemic's heavy human and economic toll. They are working on a tight timeline as enhanced unemployment payments authorized earlier in the year are due to expire on July 31.

21 Jul

BULGARIA-GOVERNMENT/ (PIX) Bulgarian parliament votes on a no-confidence motion against Borissov's government

Bulgaria's parliament will vote on a no-confidence motion against the centre-right government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, tendered by the main opposition party over its failure to uproot high-level graft amid anti-government street protests. The government, which is supported by a small populist party and independent lawmakers, is expected to survive the vote.

21 Jul 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-CABINET (PIX) (TV) British PM Johnson to hold first face-to-face cabinet meeting since mid-March

Arrivals as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a face-to-face meeting of his cabinet team of ministers, the first since March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

21 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden unveils new economic proposals providing jobs in education

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to deliver a speech unveiling the third part of his four-part recovery plan, outlining new policies to create jobs in education, childcare and elder care, as he attempts to erase President Donald Trump's strength on the issue of economic stewardship.

21 Jul 09:45 ET / 13:45 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

THAILAND-ECONOMY/ (PIX)

Thai government urged to avoid protracted economic policy vacuum

As Thailand's government scrambles to pick a new economic team, business leaders and investors called for competent policy makers to be brought in as soon as possible to help Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy navigate the coronavirus crisis.

21 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-FLOWERS (PIX)

Kenya's flower industry rebounds as lockdowns ease

Demand for Kenya's flowers has recovered to around 85% of pre-coronavirus levels as European markets open up after lockdowns, an industry body says, spurring hope that the industry could see a full rebound by next year. Kenyan farmers were forced to throw away millions of roses in March as Europe sealed borders and residents put weddings and funerals on hold.

21 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

21 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues

Actor Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court. Depp's former wife Amber Heard expected to give evidence

21 Jul

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MEXICO-CORRUPTION/ (PIX)

Trial of ex-Pemex boss may lift lid on Mexico's 'cash box'

The trial of a former boss of Petroleos Mexicanos threatens to blow wide open years of malpractice at the state oil company and create a canvass for Mexico's leftist president to depict rot at the heart of government which he has vowed to clean up.

21 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SENEGAL-ENVIRONMENT/COAST (PIX) (TV)

Fight to save Senegalese capital's coast gains momentum

From the top of a ladder, a Senegalese girl struggles to catch a glimpse of the beach hidden by a swanky hotel's sprawling ocean frontage - a stunt for a music video that highlights growing grassroots efforts to save Dakar's coast from hungry developers.

21 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT