REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BELARUS-ELECTION/

Belarusian protest leader ripped up passport to avoid expulsion, allies say

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian authorities drove prominent opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova to the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, a day after she was snatched from the street in Minsk, but she tore up her passport so they could not force her to cross, two of her allies said.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NALVANY-G7/

G7 foreign ministers condemn Navalny's 'confirmed poisoning'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Group of Seven foreign ministers on Tuesday condemned the "confirmed poisoning" of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in the strongest terms, according to a statement released by the U.S. State Department.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

Senate aims for Thursday vote on scaled-down coronavirus aid bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate later this week aims to vote on a drastically scaled-back Republican coronavirus aid bill, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday, despite opposition from Democrats who are needed for any measure to be enacted into law.

USA-FALWELL-ENDORSEMENT/

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen links Falwell's endorsement in 2016 to suppression of racy photos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In his book released today, Michael Cohen, the former fixer for U.S. President Donald Trump, ties for the first time the 2016 presidential endorsement of Trump by American evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr to Cohen's own role in helping to keep racy "personal" photographs of the Falwells from becoming public.

BUSINESS

TESLA-STOCKS/

Tesla shares plunge as it fails to make it into S&P 500 index

Tesla Inc tumbled as much as 20% on Tuesday after its surprise exclusion from the S&P 500 index added to the broader sell-off in technology stocks, which have dominated Wall Street's recovery from the coronavirus-driven crash earlier this year.

GM-ELECTRIC-SHAREHOLDERS-ANALYSIS/

GM CEO moves to remake U.S. automaker for EV future

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra has reeled off two significant deals in the past week in response to investor concerns the No. 1 U.S. automaker is stuck in neutral while Tesla Inc and other electric vehicle makers are leaving legacy automakers behind.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MULAN/

Disney's 'Mulan' sparks backlash over ties to Xinjiang, Hong Kong

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's release of "Mulan", which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked a backlash on social media over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region.

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-LOVE-AFTER-LOVE

Hong Kong director describes 'fantastic struggle' to make new film

VENICE (Reuters) - Director Ann Hui has described her "fantastic struggle" to make her new film "Love After Love" as pro-democracy protests broke out in her home Hong Kong and then the global pandemic all but halted travel.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-ZVEREV/

Fired-up Zverev downs Coric to reach U.S. Open semis

NEW YORK (Reuters) - German fifth seed Alexander Zverev survived a stern test of nerves to reach his second Grand Slam semi-final this year with a 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 6-3 victory over Croatian Borna Coric at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

ATHLETICS-SEMENYA/

Athletics: Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya has lost her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) to set aside a 2019 Court of Arbitration (CAS) ruling that female athletes with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce it.

