TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO-AIRBORNE/

WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of COVID-19

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged "evidence emerging" of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease passes between people.

BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON-MERKEL

UK would leave the EU on Australia terms if no deal reached, Johnson tells Merkel

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is prepared to leave the European Union on the same terms as Australia has with the bloc if it cannot agree on a future trading deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Germany's Angela Merkel in a telephone call on Tuesday.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TEXAS

Texas reports more COVID-19 cases in single day than any EU country as cases rise by 10,000

Texas shattered records on Tuesday when it reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to the state health department.

USA-ELECTION/NEW JERSEY

Party-switching Congressman who pledged loyalty to Trump sparks heated N.J. primary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congressman Jeff Van Drew outraged New Jersey Democrats and delighted Donald Trump last year when he switched parties and pledged his "undying support" to the Republican president.

BUSINESS

FACEBOOK-ADS/BOYCOTT

Facebook ad boycott organizers see 'no commitment to action' in Zuckerberg meeting

Organizers of a growing Facebook Inc advertising boycott said they saw "no commitment to action" after meeting with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK-SETTLEMENT/

Epstein red flags, Russian models land Deutsche Bank $150 million fine

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will pay a $150 million fine from a New York regulator for allowing disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to make payments to Russian models and withdraw suspicious amounts of cash during five years as a client.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP-COURT/

Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battle

LONDON (Reuters) - Johnny Depp launched his legal action against Britain's The Sun newspaper on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private lives of the Hollywood star and his ex-wife actress Amber Heard.

FILM-THE-OLD-GUARD/

Immortal mercenaries confront reality of forever in Netflix's 'The Old Guard'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Audiences are used to seeing comic book superheroes come to life on screen but in "The Old Guard" the heroes only have one power - immortality.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-CHE/REPORT

Chelsea close in on Champions League spot with 3-2 win at Palace

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea kept up their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League and Champions League football next season with a 3-2 victory at London rivals Crystal Palace on Tuesday thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-JACKSON/

Eagles' Jackson apologizes after posting anti-Semitic messages

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson issued an apology after posting an anti-Semitic message that he attributed to Adolf Hitler and admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on social media.

