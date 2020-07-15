REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA-SOUTHCHINASEA-STILWELL/

U.S. says room for sanctions in response to China in South China Sea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia warned on Tuesday that Washington could respond with sanctions against Chinese officials and enterprises involved in coercion in the South China Sea after the United States announced a tougher stance to Beijing's claims there.

BULGARIA-PROTESTS-CORRUPTION/

Bulgaria's opposition says state prosecutors won't deflect anti-government protests

SOFIA (Reuters) - State prosecutors said on Tuesday a fugitive Bulgarian tycoon facing criminal charges had helped orchestrate protests against the prime minister, as demonstrations demanding the government quit because of corruption entered a sixth day.

U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION/STUDENTS

In surprise move, Trump administration reverses course on barring many foreign students

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In a stunning reversal of policy, the Trump administration on Tuesday abandoned a plan that would have forced out tens of thousands of foreign students following widespread condemnation of the move and pressure from colleges and major businesses.

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden climate plan would spend $2 trillion in bid to boost economy

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday outlined an ambitious climate plan that would spend $2 trillion over four years investing in clean-energy infrastructure while vowing to cut carbon emissions from electrical power to zero in 15 years.

BUSINESS

BRITAIN-HUAWEI/

UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by the end of 2027, risking the ire of China by signalling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is not welcome in the West.

ALPHABET-GOOGLE/PRIVACY-LAWSUIT

Google faces lawsuit over tracking in apps even when users opted out

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google records what people are doing on hundreds of thousands of mobile apps even when they follow the company's recommended settings for stopping such monitoring, a lawsuit seeking class action status alleged on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/JIMMY FALLON

Jimmy Fallon returns to a bit like TV's normal

Jimmy Fallon has returned to the television studio for his "Tonight Show," becoming the first late-night host to get back to something approaching normal production in almost four months.

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/

U.S. judge rejects settlement of Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse claims

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected a proposed $18.9 million civil settlement for women who claimed they were subjected to sexual abuse and workplace harassment by the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NFL

NFL: Patriots limit game-day attendance

The New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium will welcome about 20% of its usual crowd at games this season -- if fans are allowed to attend at all -- the team said on Tuesday.

GOLF-MEMORIAL-NICKLAUS/

Golf: Nicklaus not letting virus stop Memorial handshake tradition

The congratulatory handshake with Jack Nicklaus that follows a win at the Memorial Tournament he hosts is a coveted prize in golf and the 18-times major champion said on Tuesday he will not let the COVID-19 outbreak get in the way of tradition.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

GLOBAL-RACE/BTS-FANS (GRAPHIC)

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-The mobilizing power of the BTS Army

Interactive graphic on how the South Korean band's fanbase – known as ARMY – raised over $1 million for Black Lives Matter, mostly in just one day.

15 Jul 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/FUNDRAISING

U.S. election campaigns detail quarterly fundraising and spending

Election campaigns required to deliver quarterly financial statements are due to file with the Federal Election Commission.

15 Jul

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-REPUBLICANS

Fundraising reports illustrate U.S. Republicans' risk of losing Senate majority

Second-quarter fundraising reports are expected to point to U.S. Republicans' risk of losing their majority in the Senate, with incumbents in states including Maine and North Caroline looking increasingly vulnerable and event veteran senators in longtime Republican strongholds Kentucky and South Carolina facing serious challenges.

15 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEW MEXICO (PIX)

New Mexico struggles to stop tourists and slow pandemic

New Mexico is asking tourists, especially from COVID-19 hotspots like Texas and Arizona, to stay away as its virus cases spiral but, as in other U.S. states, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is struggling to enforce rules meant to deter visitors.

15 Jul

USA-UN/ (PIX)

High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at U.N.

Political leaders meet to discuss the actions and pathways for the 2030 Agenda during a high-level political forum on sustainable development at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

15 Jul

CAMBODIA-RIGHTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Verdict expected for Cambodian activist Rath Rott Mony over sex-trafficking film

Labour activist Rath Rott Mony will attend court for the final verdict over his role in making a documentary about sex-trafficking that angered the Cambodian government.

15 Jul

BULGARIA-GOVERNMENT/

Bulgarian government to face no-confidence vote over corruption

Bulgaria's Socialists, the biggest opposition party, plans to tender no-confidence motion against the government over its failure to crack down on endemic corruption amid massive anti-graft protests.

15 Jul

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

EU, British Brexit negotiators meet in Brussels to try break Brexit deadlock

EU's Michel Barnier and the UK's David Frost meet in person in Brussels as the sides aim to reboot the stalled talks on their new relationship to be able to seal a deal before the end of the year.

15 Jul

NORTH MACEDONIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

North Macedonia holds general election

North Macedonia holds a general election after planned snap elections in April had to be postponed due to the novel coronavirus. The poll in the landlocked Balkan country and newest NATO member will also be a test of support for the pro-EU policies of the Social Democrats of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

15 Jul

EU-RECOVERY/SWEDEN-SPAIN

Swedish and Spanish prime ministers hold news conference

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven with a joint news conference tentatively planned. Sweden, as one of the "Frugal Four", in contrast with Spain opposes a proposal that the EU recovery fund distribute grants rather than loans, and also wants a less expansive long-term budget for the bloc in the wake of Brexit.

15 Jul 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll: Biden vs. Trump, Trump approval, Trump finances

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest national survey regarding the public's approval of President Donald Trump, support for Trump vs. Biden among registered voters. It will also measure how many people still want to see Trump's tax returns and why they think he hasn't revealed them yet.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

IRELAND-POLITICS/

Irish Prime Minster answers questions in parliament

15 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

15 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EU-RECOVERY/ (TV)

Informal videoconference of the ministers responsible for European affairs

Ministers for European Affairs meet by video-conference ahead of a July 17-18 summit of their leaders to haggle over the bloc's next long-term budget and economic recovery fund

15 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Authorities look to tighten restrictions as COVID-19 cases increase in Australia's southeast

15 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

South Korea's health insurance service calls for more infectious disease guidelines

The head of South Korea's national health insurance centre says more extensive government infectious disease guidelines are needed to prepare for future outbreaks. While South Korea was praised for its aggressive contact tracing and testing responding to the coronavirus, it has a low rate of public hospital beds and doctors, which could prove to be a weak spot in the country's virus fight, according to Dr. Kim Young-ik.

15 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VENEZUELA (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela coronavirus cases spike as opposition warns of hospital overflow

Coronavirus cases in Venezuela have jumped in recent weeks and two top lieutenants of President Nicolas Maduro have tested positive, triggering warnings from health workers over possible hospital overflow in the economically struggling nation.

15 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-VACCINE (TV)

Russian volunteers taking part in COVID-19 vaccine trials speak about the programme

Volunteers who are taking part in COVID-19 vaccine trials in Moscow speak about their experiences so far.

15 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

KENYA-CONSERVATION/ (PIX) (TV)

As city encroaches on Nairobi park, wild animals freedom to roam is under threat

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has proposed a 10-year plan to fence land along the southern boundary of the Nairobi National Park to reduce conflict between people and animals. The idea has many conservationists up in arms, and a court hearing on the plan is scheduled on Wednesday.

15 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRADING

Gaps in Canadian surveillance technology sparks concerns about traders working from home

The shift to Canadian traders working from home is putting the systems used to monitor their activity to the biggest test yet, with some experts saying the technology needs to be more robust.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DOLCE GABBANA-MILAN (PIX) (TV)

Dolce & Gabbana present spring/summer 2021 men's collection at a livestreamed show in Milan

Dolce & Gabbana presents its spring/summer 2021 men's collection at a livestreamed show in Milan, with only around 200 attendees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

15 Jul 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUTOSHOW-BANGKOK/ (PIX) (TV)

New vehicles launched at Bangkok International Motor Show amid virus slump

The delayed show in Bangkok opens to the public as Thai auto production and exports slump amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show includes events and demonstrations involving thousands of vehicles from 35 car brands, 16 motorcycle manufacturers, plus the Asia premiere of the limited edition Aston Martin Valkyrie.

15 Jul

USA-ECONOMY/PPP-IMPACT (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

ANALYSIS-Paycheck Protection hit some of its mark, but missed the most vulnerable

The Paycheck Protection Program appears to have thrown a critical safety net under middle wage jobs in the U.S., though it faltered when it came to lower paying positions and the hardest hit industries, according to a Reuters analysis of loan details released by the Trump administration.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AUTOS-TECH/HANDSFREE (PIX)

'Hands free' driving: Automakers are racing to the next level of not quite self-driving cars

Vehicle manufacturers and suppliers are racing to deploy "hands free" highway driving technology in a regulatory vacuum where an absence of industry-wide standards and common terminology creates confusion about what the systems can safely do. At stake are billions of dollars in revenue automakers and suppliers hope to generate from selling technology that can automate boring driving tasks, such as cruising on an open freeway.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLDMAN SACHS-RESULTS/

Goldman Sachs reports second quarter results

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is expected to report second quarter profits declined on Wednesday, as a surge in bond trading revenue could not offset weak mergers and acquisitions activity and advisory fees.

15 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada releases its latest overnight interest rate decision

15 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/TRUMP-FINANCES

Briefs from prosecutor, Trump due in dispute over Trump tax returns

The lower court judge overseeing litigation challenging New York prosecutors' bid to subpoena for Trump's tax returns has ordered the parties to brief him on the status of the case, following a Supreme Court ruling that Trump was not immune from a criminal probe.

15 Jul