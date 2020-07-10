REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

SINGAPORE-ELECTION/

In masks and gloves, Singaporeans vote under COVID-19 cloud

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singaporeans wearing masks and gloves will cast their ballot on Friday under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic that is pushing the city-state's economy towards its deepest recession and has made concerns over jobs the focus of the election.

USA-CHINA-XINJIANG-SANCTIONS/

U.S. sanctions highest ranking Chinese official yet over Uighur rights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on the highest ranking Chinese official yet targeted over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority, a move likely to further ratchet up tensions between Washington and Beijing.

U.S.

USA-COURT-TRUMP/

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Trump's immunity claim, lets prosecutor get financial records

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday firmly rejected President Donald Trump's argument for sweeping presidential immunity and ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain his financial records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives committees from getting similar documents.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-EDUCATION/

U.S. could redirect funds to schools that don't close during pandemic: DeVos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The federal government could allow families to use education funding elsewhere if local public schools do not open during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. education secretary said on Thursday, as the Trump administration sought to pressure states and cities to fully resume in-person classes.

BUSINESS

FITBIT-M&A/ALPHABET-EU

Google can ward off EU antitrust probe into Fitbit deal with data pledge

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Google may be able to stave off a full-scale EU antitrust investigation into its planned $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit by pledging not to use Fitbit's health data to help it target ads, people familiar with the matter said.

USA-MEXICO-FORD/

Ford could shut plants in U.S. due to lack of Mexican engines: U.S. Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co. could have to shut down factories in the United States next week if they don't receive engines produced for their cars in Mexico's Chihuahua state, the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau said on Thursday.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INSURANCE-HOLLYWOOD

Lack of insurance threatens supply of Hollywood films, TV shows in 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Insurers have largely stopped covering independent film and television productions against the risk of COVID-19 illness, a shift that threatens the supply of new entertainment in 2021, Hollywood producers, insurers and industry experts said.

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP/

Depp severed finger during three-day row with ex-wife, UK court told

LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp wrote on a wall with blood from his severed finger tip during a long and violent confrontation with his ex-wife Amber Heard five years ago, London's High Court heard on Thursday at his libel case against a British tabloid.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL/TICKETS

NFL-Browns warn fans of reduced capacity for home games

The Cleveland Browns sent a letter to season ticket holders on Thursday warning fans that due to COVID-19 the National Football League team will be limiting ticket sales for games this season.

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-ZURICH/

World record? - Chaos as Lyles runs wrong distance in high-tech meet

An ambitious attempt to held a high-tech athletics meeting with runners in different stadiums ran into problems on Thursday when world champion Noah Lyles ran too short a distance in the 200 metres event.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Polls open in Singapore for a general election

Polls open in Singapore for a general election in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. Many voters are concern about job prospects and whether the rich island nation needs so many foreigners taking better-paid roles.

10 Jul 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-MEDIA/ (PIX)

Philippines lower house committee may vote on fate of top broadcaster ABS-CBN

Philippine lawmakers are expected to vote as early as Friday on whether to renew ABS-CBN's 25-year license to operate, a decision that will be closely watched as concern grows about human rights and media freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte in one of Asia's most liberal democracies.

10 Jul 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/COFFEE CUPS (PIX) (TV)

Coffee for the dead - tribute to Srebrenica victims

Artist Aida Sehovic sets up an installation of some 8,000 small traditional ceramic cups filled with Bosnian coffee at the Potocari-Srebrenica Memorial Centre for victims of the 1995 massacre

10 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

UN-WILDLIFE/CRIME (PIX) (TV)

U.N. publishes World Wildlife Crime Report

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime publishes its World Wildlife Crime Report, which is issued every four years and outlines trends in the illegal trade of items such as ivory and rosewood.

10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BUDGETS

INSIGHT-"Epic failure': U.S. election officials warn of November chaos due to budget crunch

Instead of receiving more money to fix the problems for the Nov. 3 contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, officials had to take budget cuts after tax revenues plunged due to the virus-striken economy, two dozen election officials across battleground states told Reuters.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-BRASILIA (PIX)

Early reopening turns Brazil's capital into COVID-19 hotspot

Brazil's capital was the first big Brazilian city to adopt social distancing measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic and was weathering the crisis well, until the lifting of quarantine rules triggered a surge in cases and deaths. That decision turned Brasilia into a COVID-19 hotspot as the virus spread to its poorest suburbs, health experts say.

10 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian Prime Minister holds news conference following National cabinet meeting

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison holds news conference following National cabinet meeting

10 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CIRQUE DU SOLEIL (PIX) (TV)

Show still goes on in China for Cirque du Soleil amid COVID-19

The show still goes on in China for Cirque du Soleil, as the famed circus operator fights to survive after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel shows and lay off artists.

10 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-FOREIGN

Only about two dozen doctors licenced in Canada's effort to fast-track foreign trained medics

Only about two dozen doctors licenced in Canada's effort to fast-track foreign trained medics since the province of Ontario and British Columbia introduced new programs to bolster physicians available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

10 Jul

RUSSIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-Russia's Nornickel fights cover-up accusations over Arctic oil spill

Pressure is mounting on Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel over an Arctic oil spill that has wiped over 10% off its share price, left it with a hefty compensation bill and exposed it to accusations of covering up the full extent of the damage.

10 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BOTSWANA-ELEPHANTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Botswana government briefs reporters on unexplained elephant deaths

The Botswana government will brief reporters on investigations into hundreds of unexplained elephant deaths, with the cause of death unknown around two months after the first bodies were spotted.

10 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues

Actor Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court. This is the fourth of four days Depp is likely to be giving evidence.

10 Jul

FRANCE-EIFFEL TOWER/MUSIC (TV)

The Eiffel Tower, the new spot to chill at a height of 57 meters, with music

Paris Eiffel Tower sets an ephemeral terrace where visitors can chill at a height of 57 meters and listen to DJs performing.

10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-CRISIS/BLACKOUTS (PIX) (TV)

Fuel shortages, blackouts leave Lebanese in dark misery

Many Lebanese homes are barely getting two hours of electricity a day as fuel reserves dry up. And with the country sinking into the worst financial crisis of its history, some can't even afford to buy candles.

10 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ITALY-DEBT/FITCH

Fitch Ratings scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

Rating agency Fitch Ratings scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

10 Jul

TAIWAN-CHINA/ (PIX)

Undeterred by coronavirus, China takes influence campaign online to win Taiwan hearts

As the coronavirus pandemic all but stops travel across the Taiwan Strait, China is taking its influence campaign for "reunification" with the island to the virtual world of live broadcasts, online conferences and video-making competitions.

10 Jul

NMC HEALTH-ADMINISTRATION/BANKS (PIX)

What's in a name? Banks count cost of loans in NMC collapse

Story looking at NMC Health and the fallout for banks from lending to it.

10 Jul

EU-ECONOMY/ (TV)

EU finance ministers discuss recovery and banking union

EU finance ministers discuss measures to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and priorities to bring forward the capital markets union; the European Commission and the European Central Bank present their assessment of the economic situation

10 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NORWAY-TRAVEL

Norway set to ease travel restrictions

Norway to announce revisions to travel restrictions imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

RUSSIA-FIRES/SIBERIA (TV)

Russia seeds clouds in Siberia to help put out raging forest fires

Russian fire fighters are using planes to seed the clouds in order to make it rain to help put out sprawling forest fires raging in Siberia.

10 Jul

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals takes place at a ceremony at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Europa League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals.

10 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-JUSTICE/RIGHTS

U.S. civil rights groups criticize 'out of touch' Justice Department police commission

Prominent U.S. civil rights groups are refusing to appear before a Justice Department law enforcement commission set up to recommend ways to increase respect for police and reduce crime, calling it out of touch with public anger over police violence.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/TERM (ANALYSIS)

U.S. Supreme Court defied Trump agenda in blockbuster term

At a time of unprecedented partisan rancor in Washington, the U.S. Supreme Court with its conservative majority has staked out its independence from President Donald Trump by delivering a series of setbacks to his administration in recent months.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MYANMAR-COURT/ (PIX)

Myanmar court to rule in case against anti-war protesters

A Myanmar court will deliver a verdict on 17 activists who took part in an anti-war march in Yangon in 2018 that ended in scuffles, a case that human rights groups say is part of a wider crackdown on freedom of expression.

10 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT