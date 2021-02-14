REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/ 6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/ 6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

U.S. Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday in his second impeachment trial in a year, with fellow Republicans blocking conviction over the former president's role in the deadly assault by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

JAPAN-QUAKE

Strong quake hits off Japan coast, injuring dozens and triggering blackouts

IWAKI, Japan (Reuters) - A strong earthquake hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, injuring dozens of people and triggering widespread power outages, but there appeared to be no major damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-POLL

Poll: Most Americans think Trump at least partially responsible for Capitol attack

(Reuters) - Seventy-one percent of American adults, including nearly half of all Republicans, believe former President Donald Trump was at least partially responsible for starting the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to an Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters.

USA-BIDEN-GUANTANAMO-EXCLUSIVE

Biden launches review of Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's aides have launched a formal review of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, reviving the Obama-era goal of closing the controversial facility with the aim of doing so before he leaves office, the White House said on Friday.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING-ROBINHOOD-CEO

Robinhood CEO admits communications shortcomings, ahead of House testimony

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Robinhood, the trading app popular with young investors, could have better explained why it restricted the buying of heavily shorted stocks caught up in the social media-fueled trading frenzy around GameStop Corp, said the company's chief executive officer.

USA-SEC-CRYPTO-CURRENCY

Clear crypto rules urgently needed as major companies embrace asset: SEC official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A clear cryptocurrency regulatory regime is urgently needed as major companies like Tesla Inc, BNY Mellon Corp and Mastercard Inc embrace the alternative asset class, a top Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official said.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-LOVE-STORY-WALK-OF-FAME

'Love Story' stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama "Love Story," were honored just ahead of Valentine's Day on Friday with stars on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

PEOPLE-JUSTIN-TIMBERLAKE

'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop star Justin Timberlake on Friday issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC

Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open rolls on amid a Melbourne lockdown, but the tournament risks losing its greatest champion in the first week as fans wait to hear if Novak Djokovic will be fit to play on Sunday.

SOCCER-CAN-SINCLAIR

Canada captain Sinclair unavailable for SheBelieves Cup

(Reuters) - Injured captain Christine Sinclair, soccer's most prolific goal scorer, is among seven national team players unavailable for next week's SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Canada Soccer said on Saturday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-SLAVERY/ (PIX)

Truth commission could help Mexico with legacy of Black slavery, says Martin King Jr III

A truth and reconciliation commission could help Mexico come to terms with a legacy of African slavery, civil rights lawyer Martin King Jr III said during a visit to the Latin American country. The son of Dr. Martin Luther King, is visiting Mexico to commemorate Afro-Mexican independence hero Vicente Guerrero who, as free Mexico's second president, abolished slavery in 1829. Mexico has long overlooked its Black population, counted in the 2020 census as 2% of the population and mostly concentrated in coastal states.

14 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Australian state in snap coronavirus lockdown The Australian state of Victoria is in a five-day lockdown as authorities attempt to bring a coronavirus outbreak under control.

14 Feb

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS

Mars rover faces '7 minutes of terror' before landing on Red Planet

When NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, a robotic astrobiology lab packed inside a space capsule, hits the final stretch of its seven-month journey from Earth this week, it will emit a radio alert as it streaks into the thin Martian atmosphere. By the time that signal reaches mission managers 127 million miles away at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles, Perseverance will already have landed on the Red Planet - hopefully in one piece.

14 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA-WINNER (PIX) (TV)

Winner of the Catalan regional election celebrates amid pandemic measures

14 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA-QUEUES (PIX) (TV)

Catalans queue at polling stations as the region holds regional election amid pandemic

14 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-NORTH MACEDONIA (TV)

POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBC Serbia donates coronavirus vaccines to North Macedonia

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic is to donate several thousand doses of coronavirus vaccines to Zoran Zaev, prime minister of North Macedonia, a move that would allow Skopje to start vaccination against the disease. Vucic will hand over the vaccines to Zaev at a border crossing between the two countries.

14 Feb 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

KOSOVO-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Kosovo holds early parliamentary election

Kosovo's acting president, Vjosa Osmani, set Feb. 14 as the date for an early parliamentary election on Wednesday, following a decision by the country's top court to annul the June parliamentary vote to elect the new government.

14 Feb

VALENTINES-DAY/THAILAND-ELEPHANTS (PIX) (TV)

Thai couples ties knot on elephants' back

A Thai zoo organizes a marriage registration ceremony for 30 couples on elephants on Valentines' Day.

14 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA (PIX) (TV)

Catalonia holds regional election amid pandemic

The 2021 Catalan regional election is set to be held to elect the 13th parliament of the region amid the coronavirus pandemic

14 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-NEW YORK/TADASHI SHOJI (TV)

Tadashi Shoji virtually debuts his new collection

Tadashi Shoji virtually debuts his new collection.

14 Feb