REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/ 6:00 a.m. SGT

14 Feb 2021 / 06:02 H.

    Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/ 6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL

    USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

    U.S. Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday in his second impeachment trial in a year, with fellow Republicans blocking conviction over the former president's role in the deadly assault by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

    JAPAN-QUAKE

    Strong quake hits off Japan coast, injuring dozens and triggering blackouts

    IWAKI, Japan (Reuters) - A strong earthquake hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, injuring dozens of people and triggering widespread power outages, but there appeared to be no major damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

    U.S.

    USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-POLL

    Poll: Most Americans think Trump at least partially responsible for Capitol attack

    (Reuters) - Seventy-one percent of American adults, including nearly half of all Republicans, believe former President Donald Trump was at least partially responsible for starting the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to an Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters.

    USA-BIDEN-GUANTANAMO-EXCLUSIVE

    Biden launches review of Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's aides have launched a formal review of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, reviving the Obama-era goal of closing the controversial facility with the aim of doing so before he leaves office, the White House said on Friday.

    BUSINESS

    RETAIL-TRADING-ROBINHOOD-CEO

    Robinhood CEO admits communications shortcomings, ahead of House testimony

    NEW YORK (Reuters) - Robinhood, the trading app popular with young investors, could have better explained why it restricted the buying of heavily shorted stocks caught up in the social media-fueled trading frenzy around GameStop Corp, said the company's chief executive officer.

    USA-SEC-CRYPTO-CURRENCY

    Clear crypto rules urgently needed as major companies embrace asset: SEC official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A clear cryptocurrency regulatory regime is urgently needed as major companies like Tesla Inc, BNY Mellon Corp and Mastercard Inc embrace the alternative asset class, a top Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official said.

    ENTERTAINMENT

    FILM-LOVE-STORY-WALK-OF-FAME

    'Love Story' stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama "Love Story," were honored just ahead of Valentine's Day on Friday with stars on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

    PEOPLE-JUSTIN-TIMBERLAKE

    'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop star Justin Timberlake on Friday issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past.

    SPORTS

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC

    Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open rolls on amid a Melbourne lockdown, but the tournament risks losing its greatest champion in the first week as fans wait to hear if Novak Djokovic will be fit to play on Sunday.

    SOCCER-CAN-SINCLAIR

    Canada captain Sinclair unavailable for SheBelieves Cup

    (Reuters) - Injured captain Christine Sinclair, soccer's most prolific goal scorer, is among seven national team players unavailable for next week's SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Canada Soccer said on Saturday.

    UPCOMING

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    MEXICO-SLAVERY/ (PIX) 

    Truth commission could help Mexico with legacy of Black slavery, says Martin King Jr III

    A truth and reconciliation commission could help Mexico come to terms with a legacy of African slavery, civil rights lawyer Martin King Jr III said during a visit to the Latin American country. The son of Dr. Martin Luther King, is visiting Mexico to commemorate Afro-Mexican independence hero Vicente Guerrero who, as free Mexico's second president, abolished slavery in 1829. Mexico has long overlooked its Black population, counted in the 2020 census as 2% of the population and mostly concentrated in coastal states.

    14 Feb

    SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA 

    Australian state in snap coronavirus lockdown The Australian state of Victoria is in a five-day lockdown as authorities attempt to bring a coronavirus outbreak under control.

    14 Feb

    SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS 

    Mars rover faces '7 minutes of terror' before landing on Red Planet

    When NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, a robotic astrobiology lab packed inside a space capsule, hits the final stretch of its seven-month journey from Earth this week, it will emit a radio alert as it streaks into the thin Martian atmosphere. By the time that signal reaches mission managers 127 million miles away at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles, Perseverance will already have landed on the Red Planet - hopefully in one piece.

    14 Feb

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA-WINNER (PIX) (TV) 

    Winner of the Catalan regional election celebrates amid pandemic measures

    14 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA-QUEUES (PIX) (TV) 

    Catalans queue at polling stations as the region holds regional election amid pandemic

    14 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-NORTH MACEDONIA (TV) 

    POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBC Serbia donates coronavirus vaccines to North Macedonia

    Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic is to donate several thousand doses of coronavirus vaccines to Zoran Zaev, prime minister of North Macedonia, a move that would allow Skopje to start vaccination against the disease. Vucic will hand over the vaccines to Zaev at a border crossing between the two countries.

    14 Feb 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    KOSOVO-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) 

    Kosovo holds early parliamentary election

    Kosovo's acting president, Vjosa Osmani, set Feb. 14 as the date for an early parliamentary election on Wednesday, following a decision by the country's top court to annul the June parliamentary vote to elect the new government.

    14 Feb

    VALENTINES-DAY/THAILAND-ELEPHANTS (PIX) (TV) 

    Thai couples ties knot on elephants' back

    A Thai zoo organizes a marriage registration ceremony for 30 couples on elephants on Valentines' Day.

    14 Feb

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA (PIX) (TV) 

    Catalonia holds regional election amid pandemic

    The 2021 Catalan regional election is set to be held to elect the 13th parliament of the region amid the coronavirus pandemic

    14 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

    FASHION-NEW YORK/TADASHI SHOJI (TV) 

    Tadashi Shoji virtually debuts his new collection

    14 Feb

