REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CAMEROON-SECURITY/

Gunmen storm school in Cameroon, killing at least six children

KUMBA, Cameroon (Reuters) - Gunmen stormed a school in Cameroon on Saturday and opened fire indiscriminately, killing at least six children and wounding about eight more in a region where separatist insurgents operate, officials and parents said.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-CHURCH/

Archbishop Pizzaballa appointed Jerusalem Patriarch

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Vatican's apostolic administrator in the Holy Land, has been named as the new Patriarch of Jerusalem by Pope Francis.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Biden, Trump rallies show sharp contrast amid as coronavirus surges again

LUMBERTON., N.C./BRISTOL, Pa. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-ILLINOIS/

Police officer fired after shooting of Black couple in Illinois

A police officer in Waukegan, Illinois, was fired after he shot and killed an unarmed Black teenager and wounded the young man's 20-year-old Black girlfriend during a traffic stop earlier this week.

BUSINESS

USA-WECHAT/

U.S. judge denies new government bid to remove China's WeChat from U.S. app stores

A U.S. judge in San Francisco on Friday rejected a Justice Department request to reverse a decision that allowed Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to continue to offer Chinese-owned WeChat for download in U.S. app stores.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ASTRAZENECA-VACCIN/

AstraZeneca says its Oxford vaccine deal allows it to add up to 20% of manufacturing costs

AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday its coronavirus vaccine deal with Oxford University will allow it to add up to 20% of manufacturing costs to cover additional expenses required to be incurred by the British drugmaker.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-SCHWARZENEGGER/

Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he has had heart surgery but is feeling "fantastic."

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-THEATRE/

Rousing emotion as 'The Great Gatsby' reopens in London West End

LONDON (Reuters) - Amid the sharp suits and glamorous dresses in 1920s styles, the fashion accessory of 2020 - the face mask - stood out as guests lined up in a socially distanced queue for the relaunch of "The Great Gatsby" in London's West End on Thursday evening.

SPORTS

MMA-UFC-UFC254/

Khabib retires after choking out Gaethje to retain UFC lightweight crown

Khabib Nurmagomedov choked Justin Gaethje unconscious in the second round to successfully defend his UFC lightweight title and then said he was retiring from the sport following a fierce brawl at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-REVENUE-LOSS/

Report: NBA fell $1.5 billion short of revenue projection

The NBA, which was the first pro league to suspend play amid the COVID-19 pandemic, made $1.5 billion less than it projected last season due to the pandemic and other factors, according to an Associated Press report.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SEYCHELLES-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Results expected from Seychelles' parliamentary and presidential elections

Results are expected after three days of voting in presidential and parliamentary elections for the east African island nation of the Seychelles. President Danny Faure is standing for re-election and if he wins, it will be another five-year term for the party that has held power since 1977.

25 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

EU, Britain continue trade talks in London

25 Oct

USA-ELECTION/MOMENTS

Ten moments that defined the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign

With Donald Trump running for re-election, the 2020 presidential election was always expected to be a dramatic and eventful ride. But nobody predicted a global pandemic that would upend every facet of the campaign. These are 10 pivotal moments from a dizzying election year.

25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Roundup of the latest state and national polling from Reuters/Ipsos

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will ask Biden and Trump voters if they will support the result of the 2020 presidential election if their candidate does not win. It will also ask what these voters plan to do if they dislike the results. This poll will include a summary of the latest trends in U.S. public opinion ahead of the 2020 election, driven by the latest Reuters/Ipsos state polling in six battleground states (AZ, FL, PA, WI, MI, NC), as well as Reuters/Ipsos national polling.

25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (TV)

Outwatching Hong Kong as global rallies held for 12 residents detained in mainland China

Hong Kong activists are expected hold an online rally as part of a global campaign to draw attention to the 12 locals who were caught trying to flee to Taiwan, and are now held in detention in mainland China.

25 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NIGERIA-OIL/

Oil executives gather at Nigeria's Oil Trading and Logistics conference

Nigeria's primary downstream oil conference brings together business leaders from across Africa. Nigerian government officials, representatives of the country's state oil company, and oil executives are expected to provide updates on a range of issues from fuel quality to the importation of refined products. Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil exporter but imports the majority of the refined petroleum products used in the country.

25 Oct

FORBES-SUMMIT/ (PIX)

Global speakers attend the Forbes Under 30 Summit

Global speakers talk on topics relating to technology, entertainment, finance, fashion, food and philanthropy during the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

25 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-ECONOMY

Canada's Atlantic bubble tamped out COVID-19, economy edges up

Chef Emily Wells was readying her restaurant in rural Prince Edward Island, the Canadian province best known as the home of fiction's Anne of Green Gables, for a difficult summer season when she heard rumors of a planned Atlantic bubble. She ended up opening her doors the same day Canada's four Atlantic provinces, who had all closed their borders to domestic and international tourism to curb the spread of COVID-19, officially bubbled together. The result was far better than Wells could have imagined

25 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring possible announcement of state of emergency in Spain

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain. Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez is expected to announce a new national state of emergency to control the spread of the virus and give regions a legal instrument to impose more restrictive measures.

25 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Australian state of Victoria to announce further easing of coronavirus restrictions

Victoria, the epicentre of the second wave of coronavirus cases in Australia, is set to broadly reopen for business amid falling infection rates after enduring months of strict lockdown measures.

25 Oct

POLAND-ABORTION/ (TV)

Poles protest in front of churches against near-total ban on abortion

Activists across Poland plan to gather on Sunday in front of churches in a protest against constitutional tribunal's ruling that means a near-total ban on abortions in the deeply Catholic country. They plan to post banners depicting crucified pregnant women on churches' gates.

25 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SLOVAKIA

Slovakia to launch pilot phase of mass COVID-19 testing to cover whole population

The government plans to launch a pilot phase of a mass COVID-19 testing campaign to cover the whole population; the pilot phase running Oct. 23-25 will cover the most-affected districts. The government plans to test all people over the age of 10 using so-called antigen tests over two weekends in November. It is not clear yet if testing will be mandatory for citizens.

25 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate debates Trump's third Supreme Court nomination

The U.S. Senate on Saturday and Sunday will debate President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Democrats are expressing outrage at the vacancy being filled so close to the election, but with a 53-47 majority, Republicans have the votes they need to approve her, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority.

25 Oct

USA-COURT/BARRETT-POLICE

Supreme Court nominee Barrett often rules for cops in excessive force cases

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has consistently sided with police or prison officials accused of excessive force over the plaintiffs who sued them, a Reuters review of cases she was involved in as a federal appeals court judge shows.

25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT