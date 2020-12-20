REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 pm GMT/5 pm ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

us-health-coronavirus-global-cases

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 75 million

(Reuters)- Global coronavirus infections surpassed the 75 million mark on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as several nations around the world begin vaccinating against the virus.

health-coronavirus-britain

To fight new COVID strain, UK PM Johnson reverses Christmas plans for millions

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, saying Britain was dealing with a new coronavirus strain up to 70% more transmissible than the original.

U.S.

us-cyber-breach

Trump downplays impact of massive hacking, questions Russia involvement

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government, on Saturday downplayed the cyber espionage campaign and questioned whether Russia was to blame as alleged by his own top diplomat.

health-coronavirus-usa-vaccines

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as U.S. races to broaden injection campaign

DETROIT/LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. distribution of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine began on Saturday, with more than 3,700 sites due to start receiving and administering shots as soon as Monday, vastly widening the rollout started last week by Pfizer Inc.

BUSINESS

usa-holidayshopping-super-saturday

Click, then drive: Last-minute U.S. holiday shoppers do curbside pickup

NEW YORK (Reuters)- Many U.S. holiday shoppers, wary of entering stores during the latest surge of COVID-19, went from their computers, phones and other devices to their cars on the Saturday before Christmas to make last-minute gift purchases and then drive to the store to pick them up.

us-alight-m-a-foley-trasimene

Exclusive: Blackstone in talks to merge Alight with blank-check acquisition firm

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc is in talks to merge U.S. benefits services provider Alight Solutions LLC with a blank-check acquisition firm backed by veteran investor Bill Foley, according to people familiar with the matter. ENTERTAINMENT us-thailand-music K-Pop? How about T-Pop? Thai artists shoot for global audience BANGKOK (Reuters)- Move over K-Pop. Here comes T-Pop.

us-health-coronavirus-philippines-cinema

Movie by gondola: Philippine cinema offers Venice-themed pandemic escape

MANILA (Reuters) - Some moviegoers in the Philippine capital, tired of lengthy COVID-19 restrictions, are opting for a taste of Venice, bobbing in front of the big screen in socially distanced gondolas.

SPORTS

us-basketball-nba

Global talent set to shine in new season

(Reuters)- More than a dozen international players picked up in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) draft this year will be eager to make an instant impact as they join an existing cast of formidable global talent.

us-football-nfl-sanchez

Colts punter Sanchez to return after surgery on cancerous tumour

(Reuters) - Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is set to feature in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

THAILAND-ELECTION/

Thailand holds litmus test provincial elections

Thailand holds provincial elections which will be a test for rival factions after months of anti-government protests and for the first time since a general election last year. These are the first provincial elections since 2012.

20 Dec

BOSNIA-ELECTION/MOSTAR (PIX)

City of Mostar to hold election after 12 years

Bosnia's ethnically divided southern town of Mostar will hold its first local vote in 12 years, after rival Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim) and Croat politicians reached a deal on the voting rules.

20 Dec

BOSNIA-ELECTION/MOSTAR VOTING (PIX) (TV)

Bosnian divided city of Mostar holds first election in 12 years

Bosnia's ethnically divided southern town of Mostar holds its first local vote in 12 years, after rival Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim) and Croat politicians reached a deal on the voting rules.

20 Dec

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Australian authorities try to suppress Sydney COVID-19 cluster

Australian authorities are grappling with a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, robbing the country of its largely COVID-19 free status while also disrupting Christmas travel plans and celebrations.

20 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-RESIDENTS (PIX) (TV)

Wuhan Postcards: Locals reflect on COVID-19 and the year their city became known worldwide

A series of pictures and videos of individual Wuhan residents, who gave us insights into their experiences this year during the early days of the pandemic, and what they hopes are for 2021.

20 Dec CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE NIGERIA-SECURITY/KIDNAPPINGS-BOYS (PIX) (TV) Freed Nigerian schoolboys describe mass abduction ordeal Two boys describe their ordeal of being among 344 kidnapped Nigerian students who were held for six days before being rescued from a vast forest. They were abducted by gunmen last Friday from an all-boys boarding school in Kankara town, in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state. Islamist militant group Boko Haram said it was responsible for the mass abduction but Reuters was unable to verify the claim. 20 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/DALY San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly appears on CBS's "Face the Nation" Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is interviewed on CBS's "Face the Nation." 20 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT