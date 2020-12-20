REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 pm GMT/5 pm ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
us-health-coronavirus-global-cases
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 75 million
(Reuters)- Global coronavirus infections surpassed the 75 million mark on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as several nations around the world begin vaccinating against the virus.
health-coronavirus-britain
To fight new COVID strain, UK PM Johnson reverses Christmas plans for millions
LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, saying Britain was dealing with a new coronavirus strain up to 70% more transmissible than the original.
U.S.
us-cyber-breach
Trump downplays impact of massive hacking, questions Russia involvement
(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government, on Saturday downplayed the cyber espionage campaign and questioned whether Russia was to blame as alleged by his own top diplomat.
health-coronavirus-usa-vaccines
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as U.S. races to broaden injection campaign
DETROIT/LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. distribution of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine began on Saturday, with more than 3,700 sites due to start receiving and administering shots as soon as Monday, vastly widening the rollout started last week by Pfizer Inc.
BUSINESS
usa-holidayshopping-super-saturday
Click, then drive: Last-minute U.S. holiday shoppers do curbside pickup
NEW YORK (Reuters)- Many U.S. holiday shoppers, wary of entering stores during the latest surge of COVID-19, went from their computers, phones and other devices to their cars on the Saturday before Christmas to make last-minute gift purchases and then drive to the store to pick them up.
us-alight-m-a-foley-trasimene
Exclusive: Blackstone in talks to merge Alight with blank-check acquisition firm
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc is in talks to merge U.S. benefits services provider Alight Solutions LLC with a blank-check acquisition firm backed by veteran investor Bill Foley, according to people familiar with the matter. ENTERTAINMENT us-thailand-music K-Pop? How about T-Pop? Thai artists shoot for global audience BANGKOK (Reuters)- Move over K-Pop. Here comes T-Pop.
us-health-coronavirus-philippines-cinema
Movie by gondola: Philippine cinema offers Venice-themed pandemic escape
MANILA (Reuters) - Some moviegoers in the Philippine capital, tired of lengthy COVID-19 restrictions, are opting for a taste of Venice, bobbing in front of the big screen in socially distanced gondolas.
SPORTS
us-basketball-nba
Global talent set to shine in new season
(Reuters)- More than a dozen international players picked up in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) draft this year will be eager to make an instant impact as they join an existing cast of formidable global talent.
us-football-nfl-sanchez
Colts punter Sanchez to return after surgery on cancerous tumour
(Reuters) - Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is set to feature in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
THAILAND-ELECTION/
Thailand holds litmus test provincial elections
Thailand holds provincial elections which will be a test for rival factions after months of anti-government protests and for the first time since a general election last year. These are the first provincial elections since 2012.
20 Dec
BOSNIA-ELECTION/MOSTAR (PIX)
City of Mostar to hold election after 12 years
Bosnia's ethnically divided southern town of Mostar will hold its first local vote in 12 years, after rival Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim) and Croat politicians reached a deal on the voting rules.
BOSNIA-ELECTION/MOSTAR VOTING (PIX) (TV)
Bosnian divided city of Mostar holds first election in 12 years
Bosnia's ethnically divided southern town of Mostar holds its first local vote in 12 years, after rival Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim) and Croat politicians reached a deal on the voting rules.
DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (TV)
Australian authorities try to suppress Sydney COVID-19 cluster
Australian authorities are grappling with a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, robbing the country of its largely COVID-19 free status while also disrupting Christmas travel plans and celebrations.
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-RESIDENTS (PIX) (TV)
Wuhan Postcards: Locals reflect on COVID-19 and the year their city became known worldwide
A series of pictures and videos of individual Wuhan residents, who gave us insights into their experiences this year during the early days of the pandemic, and what they hopes are for 2021.
20 Dec CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE NIGERIA-SECURITY/KIDNAPPINGS-BOYS (PIX) (TV) Freed Nigerian schoolboys describe mass abduction ordeal Two boys describe their ordeal of being among 344 kidnapped Nigerian students who were held for six days before being rescued from a vast forest. They were abducted by gunmen last Friday from an all-boys boarding school in Kankara town, in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state. Islamist militant group Boko Haram said it was responsible for the mass abduction but Reuters was unable to verify the claim. 20 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/DALY San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly appears on CBS's "Face the Nation" Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is interviewed on CBS's "Face the Nation." 20 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT