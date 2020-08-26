REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 PM GMT/6 AM SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

usa-turkey-hamas/

U.S. slams Turkey's Erdogan for hosting Hamas

WASHINGTON/ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it strongly objected to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's recent hosting of two leaders of Hamas in Istanbul, prompting a swift riposte from Ankara.

usa-iran-un/

U.N. Security Council president dismisses U.S. sanctions move on Iran

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The president of the U.N. Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was "not in the position to take further action" on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body.

U.S.

global-race-usa-wisconsin/

Wisconsin governor declares state of emergency, Kenosha braces for third night of unrest

KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) - The family of the Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, made an emotional plea for the value of their son's life on Tuesday and called for an end to the violent protests that erupted in the city.

usa-police-immunity-variations-specia/

Special Report: Shot by police, thwarted by judges and geography

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - When David Collie slipped off his shirt as he set out one sultry night to visit some friends, he didn't know he was putting himself in grave danger. But he was. He now fit the description: shirtless, Black, male.

BUSINESS

health-coronavirus-american-air-jobs/

American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs in October without aid, workforce shrinking 30%

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines said on Tuesday its workforce will shrink by 40,000, including 19,000 involuntary cuts, in October as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on air travel, unless the government extends aid for airline employee payrolls.

usa-economy-housing/

U.S. consumer confidence at six-year low; underscores concerns about economic recovery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a more than six-year low in August as households worried about the labor market and incomes, casting doubts on the sustainability of the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 recession.

ENTERTAINMENT

television-west-wing/

'West Wing' cast reuniting to boost turnout for U.S. elections

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The cast of television's award-winning political drama "The West Wing" are getting back together for a special to promote voting in November's U.S. elections.

people-polanski/

Roman Polanski loses court case over expulsion from Oscar body

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Movie director Roman Polanski, who was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over charges of unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl, on Tuesday lost a court bid to be reinstated as a member, the Los Angeles City News Service reported.

SPORTS

baseball-mlb-atl-transactions/

Braves reinstate OF Acuna, promote P Anderson

The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the 10-day injured list and promoted right-hander Ian Anderson to make his major league debut Tuesday night.

basketball-nba-tor-boycott/

Raptors considering boycott after latest police shooting

Toronto Raptors players are considering a boycott of their upcoming series opener against the Boston Celtics on Thursday in the wake of another police shooting in Wisconsin.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/ (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand's court continues sentencing hearing for Christchurch mosque shooter

The sentencing hearing for Brenton Tarrant, the Australian man convicted of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting, continues. Tarrant pleaded guilty to all charges in a Christchurch High Court hearing earlier this year. Justice Cameron Mander said the hearing is estimated to last four days, but it will take as long as is necessary.

26 Aug 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH

VIETNAM-LONGHAIR/ (PIX) (TV)

Vietnamese man with 5-metre hair says lifelong grow-out a divine calling While coronavirus lockdowns caused many men across the world grow their hair longer than usual, none compare with Vietnam's Nguyen Van Chien, who has been nearly 80 years without a trim.

26 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

JAPAN-TOILETS/ (TV)

Transparent public toilets unveiled at park in Tokyo

Transparent public toilets that become opaque when occupied have been unveiled at a park in central Tokyo. They're part of The Tokyo Toilet Project that aims to make public restrooms cleaner, safer places for users.

26 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HONGKONG-SECURITY/ARTISTS (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong's new security law inhibits anxious artists

Fearing their work may violate a national security law recently imposed by Beijing, some Hong Kong artists are turning to self-censorship while others are moving their creations abroad or are planning to leave the city themselves.

26 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Senior Chinese diplomat to Australia to give speech amid heightened bilateral tensions

Wang Xining, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Australia, will deliver a speech at the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra amid heightened bilateral tensions.

26 Aug 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-QUOTES

FACTBOX - Key quotes from the Republican National Convention

Key quotes from the Republican National Convention

26 Aug

AFRICA-BANK/PRESIDENT

African Development Bank expected to reelect Adesina during annual meeting

The African Development Bank will hold its annual meeting via video on Wednesday and Thursday. Incumbent AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina, who is running as the sole candidate for a new five-year term is expected to be reelected after the bank's ethics committee and an independent panel cleared him of wrongdoing.

26 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-DOCTORS (PIX) (TV)

Doctor trainees speak about strikes and walkouts as coronavirus cases surge

Doctor trainees speak about their motivations behind joining walkouts and strikes protesting several government proposals, including one to train more doctors. It comes as private doctors are set to begin a three-day walkout, escalating tensions, just as the country is facing perhaps its most dangerous spike in coronavirus cases yet. 26 Aug

USA-EXECUTIONS/

U.S. to execute only Native American on federal death row

The U.S. Department of Justice is due to execute Lezmond Mitchell, a convicted murder and the only Native American on federal death row, despite opposition from the Navajo Nation, which argues the U.S. government is infringing tribal sovereignty.

26 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION (TV)

Republican National Convention - Day 3

Third day of Republican National Convention

26 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-TAKEAWAYS

Takeaways from the Republican National Convention

Takeaways from the Republican National Convention

26 Aug

THAILAND-PROTESTS/FACEBOOK (PIX) (TV)

Thai digital economy minister holds news conference on Facebook

Thailand's digital economy minister holds a news conference on issues related to Facebook, a day after the social media platform said it was planning a legal challenge against the government's demands to block content critical of the country's king, which it said had a chilling effect.

26 Aug 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

TAIWAN-USA/5G (TV)

US, Taiwan to make joint announcement on 5G security Taiwan's foreign minister and the de facto US ambassador in Taipei will make a joint announcement on 5G security.

26 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GREECE-EGYPT/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

Greek parliament votes on sea accord with Egypt

Greek parliament votes on an accord which defines maritime boundaries with Egypt in the Mediterranean. The accord, which was sealed earlier this month and was ratified by Egypt's parliament on Aug. 18, has angered Turkey and highlighted overlapping claims over the east Mediterranean.

26 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on the 2020 presidential campaign, USPS and mail-in voting

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest large-sample survey of American adults. It will include questions related to the 2020 presidential campaign, USPS and mail-in voting.

26 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM (PIX)

Belgium provisionally set to hit landmark of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

Belgium updates number of deaths from (COVID-19), with landmark of 10,000 provisionally set to be hit

26 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/ (PIX)

Political pressure mounts to shut down Brazil's top team of anti-corruption prosecutors

Political pressure is growing in Brazil to shut down a high-profile team of anti-corruption prosecutors that put a former president behind bars, despite popular support for a task force that still has hundreds of cases outstanding. Brazil's Prosecutor General Augusto Aras will decide on September 10 whether to renew for another year the mandate of the team, which sprang to fame six years ago with the sprawling "Car Wash" corruption probe that has since put dozens of top executives and politicians behind bars.

26 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-BENGALURU (PIX,GRAPHIC) (GRAPHIC)

How India's Silicon Valley saw its COVID-19 success come undone

In June, Bengaluru thought its coronavirus containment had 'stumped the Kiwis.' Now its caseload is rising by more each day than New Zealand has recorded in total. Its experience illustrates the extent of the challenge faced by large cities across the globe.

26 Aug 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

EUROPE-GRAINS/AGRITEL

Agritel gives grain supply and demand outlook

French consultancy Agritel holds a press conference on the grain supply and demand outlook this season in Europe in the wake of a poor wheat harvest in France.

26 Aug

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada presentation on monetary policy framework with Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins

Carolyn Wilkins, senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, to give opening and closing remarks at a workshop on the 2021 renewal of the Bank's monetary policy framework.

26 Aug

MEXICO-ECONOMY/

Mexico central bank updates inflation, growth forecasts with quarterly report

Mexico's central bank will publish its quarterly report and is expected to revise its inflation and economic growth forecasts.

26 Aug

INDIA-BANKING/PMC (PIX)

No funds available: Depositors at India's PMC Bank survive on loans, charity

Many of PMC's 900,000 depositors in India have been denied full access to their funds since last year after the central bank restricted withdrawals. While some say they are struggling to clear loans or pay children's school fees, others say they are depending on friends for groceries.

26 Aug

NORWAY-ECONOMY/

Norway government budget conference

Start of Norway government's two-day budget conference

26 Aug 02:40 ET / 06:40 GMT

USA-FED/JACKSONHOLE-FRAMEWORK (PIX)

Framework review complete, Fed's Powell starts a hard sell for higher inflation

After a nearly two-year review U.S. Federal Reserve officials feel they've hit on a better way to meet their key goals of steady inflation and maximum employment. On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell begins what may be the tougher task: convincing the public that the central bank can and will deliver in the wake of a pandemic that has arguably eroded trust in U.S. institutions and put a huge chunk of the labor force on the unemployment rolls.

26 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AIRASIAX-RESULTS/

Malaysia's AirAsia X posts Q2 results

AirAsia X Bhd, the long-haul arm of Malaysia's budget airline AirAsia Group announces Q2 financial results.

26 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks to Morgantown WV group

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before a virtual meeting of the Morgantown Area Partnership, Morgantown, W.Va.

26 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/HUMANITARIAN (PIX) (TV)

Displaced Yemenis suffer as aid shortfall closes clinics

Ahmed Mansour and his colleagues worked eight months without pay in a health centre in a Yemeni displacement camp out of concern for their patients. But this month they closed its doors.

26 Aug

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-BANDS (PIX) (TV)

Chinese heavy metal bands turn up volume as Beijing's nightlife industry resumes business

Two Chinese bands, which have blended Western heavy metal with Chinese folk traditions, are preparing to play their first concert after a seven-month hiatus due to the coronavirus as the capital's underground venues chafe against rising government control.

26 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENET-OPENING (PIX) (TV)

Warner Bros blockbuster Tenet opens in UK cinemas

Warner Bros blockbuster Tenet opens in UK cinemas in a major test of whether film lovers will return to the cinema during a pendemic.

26 Aug